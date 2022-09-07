Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
capcity.news
Cheyenne Weekend Events (9/9/22–9/11/22)
CHEYENNE, Wyo. — These are the events happening in Cheyenne this weekend. Come check out Cheyenne’s vast array of talent at Cheyenne’s Got Talent tonight, Sept. 9. This event will be taking place at Lions Park on Carey and 8th Avenue from 7 to 9 p.m. Kick...
THIS WEEKEND: In Laramie
Happy FriYAY everyone! Maybe it was the effects of the long weekend we had last week, but I was hit with one of those days where I just did not want to do anything. Or maybe because the weather was just hot. But anyway, the weekend is here again YAY! Here are some fun events for you to enjoy!
capcity.news
Wyoming high school football scores (9/9/22)
CHEYENNE, Wyo. — Here’s a look at the high school football scores for this Friday night (unless otherwise noted) all across Wyoming. Local schools (in Laramie County) are in bold. CLASS 4A. Casper (Natrona County) 14, Cheyenne (Central) 10. Gillette (Campbell County) 31, Rock Springs 28. Cheyenne (East)...
capcity.news
The Mayor’s Minute from Mayor Patrick Collins (9/9/22)
CHEYENNE, Wyo. — What a difference a week makes! Our beloved Pokes won the special teams and defensive parts of the game and beat Tulsa in overtime. Judy and I went and enjoyed a perfect game day in Laramie. My Nebraska Cornhuskers also won a tough one against North Dakota. As I write this, I’m sitting at my kitchen table watching Josh Allen and the Buffalo Bills play Thursday night football and he is playing brilliantly! All is well.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
FLASHBACK FRIDAY! Look How Much Cheyenne Changed In 15 Years
A lot can change in 15 years, and a lot has changed in Cheyenne in the past 15 years. It's really impressive how much the city of Cheyenne has developed since 2007. We have so many more stores and amenities that weren't around 15 years ago; it's almost startling how much it's changed. While we don't typically like change in Wyoming, I think a lot of these changes have happened for the good; at least, it's keeping us from having to go to Fort Collins.
Get Ready! Another Packed Weekend In Cheyenne
We made it to another weekend, thankfully, we had a short week. We really needed it. I can tell the extra sleep you got, you appreciated. That's what it's all about. You. And now we need to talk about how to keep you entertained this weekend. We have plenty of things to check out around town to keep us excited.
topwirenews.com
In Wyoming, scene of infamous gay hate crime an unlikely LGBTQ haven – Health and Lifestyle News – Report by AFR
Nearly 25 years ago, the brutal murder of Matthew Shepard — a gay college student in Wyoming who was beaten, tied to a fence and left to die — shocked America. Today, the small city of Laramie — the scene of the infamous hate crime — has become an improbable refuge for sexual minorities in the ultra-conservative mountain state.
First Snow Accumulations Of Season Reported In Wyoming
The Riverton Office of the National Weather Service says the first accumulating snowfall of the fall/winter season of 2022 is falling in northern Wyoming. While snow may be falling in parts of the Cowboy State, much of Wyoming has been has been hit with unusually hot weather over the last few months and even earlier this week. Cheyenne this year recorded the hottest summer on record, according to the Cheyenne Office of the National Weather Service.
RELATED PEOPLE
capcity.news
Laramie County health and food inspections (8/26/2–9/8/22)
CHEYENNE, Wyo. — The Cheyenne-Laramie County Health Department inspects restaurants, bars, convenience stores, delis, grocery stores, bed and breakfasts, and more. Every facility has an unannounced inspection at least twice a year. According to the department, there are two types of violations: “red critical violations” and “black violations.” Critical...
Wyoming High School Tennis Scoreboard: Sept. 6 – 11, 2022
There is not too much action going on going on this week as teams are resting up for regional tennis next weekend. All schedules are subject to change. 1S: Karlie Nandrup (RS) def. Brianna Strauss: 7-5, 6-2 2S: Abby Jones (RS) def. Shania Flores: 6-3, 7-6 (8-6) 1D: Palinek/Woodward (RS)...
oilcity.news
Sizzle to snow: Wyoming chills after record-breaking heatwave
CASPER, Wyo. — Much of Wyoming is cooling off as a days-long heatwave that shattered records finally comes to an end. According to the National Weather Service in Riverton, parts of western Wyoming are under a freeze warning for Friday night, with snow possible in the higher areas of the Bighorn Mountains.
Get Ready, Cheyenne! September Is Filled With Events
We have made it past Labor Day weekend and we still have a lot to do as the calendar transitions from Summer into Fall this month. There really is something going on every week for the remainder of the month, from festivals to other fun outings, September is going to be one for the books.
IN THIS ARTICLE
cowboystatedaily.com
Wyoming’s Wildfire Haze To Lift, Better Hunting Weather On The Way
***For All Things Wyoming, Sign-Up For Our Daily Newsletter***. Much of Wyoming continued to bake under a pall of wildfire smoke from Fremont County, Idaho and Oregon on Wednesday, but that should change soon, a meteorologist said. “This is going to be the hottest day,” meteorologist Don Day of Cheyenne...
thecheyennepost.com
Elk Captured in Cheyenne
Laramie Region wildlife personnel relocated a two-year-old bull elk that somehow found itself in the center of town in Cheyenne on Sunday. The elk was discovered bedded down in the backyard of a private residence on Evans Avenue near Miller Elementary School. Wildlife biologists aren’t sure how the young bull...
[LOOK] Fire Smoke Blankets Cheyenne and Laramie Today
The sun rose a bright, scarlet red this morning. In a post early this a.m., the National Weather Service of Cheyenne described today's forecast as "it will seem like the sun is 'cooking' us from a close distance." If that doesn't;t seem foreboding enough, smoke poured over the horizon, carrying with it the burning scent of fires.
Wyoming Department of Health Announces Suicide Prevention Symposium in Cheyenne
The Wyoming Department of Health announced in a press release the 2022 Wyoming Suicide Prevention Symposium will be held in Cheyenne on Sept. 26. The two-day event begins at 8 a.m. at the Little America Resort in Cheyenne. Cathy Hoover, Injury and Violence Prevention Program manager with WDH, said in...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
University of Wyoming is Closing the Union Parking Lot
The University of Wyoming is scheduled to begin the construction of new residence halls later this semester, according to a recent release by the university. This will necessitate the closure of parking areas east of the Wyoming Union, McWhinnie Hall, and Half Acre Recreation and Wellness Center. UW is preparing...
capcity.news
UPDATE: Cheyenne police requesting assistance on missing child last seen at Alta Vista Elementary
UPDATE (10:02 p.m. Friday): Foster has been found safe, per a Cheyenne Police Department update on Facebook. CHEYENNE, Wyo. — The Cheyenne Police Department noted in a Facebook post Friday afternoon that it was seeking information on a missing child in the community. Khloee Foster, 12, was reported as...
capcity.news
Cheyenne to expect rainy weekend as Wyoming sees first snow of the season
CHEYENNE, Wyo. — With some parts of Wyoming seeing the first snow of the season, Cheyenne can look forward to some cooler weather this weekend, according to the National Weather Service in Cheyenne. There is a 20% chance of rain today, Sept. 9, after 3 p.m. The day will...
CBS Sports
How to watch Wyoming vs. Northern Colorado: TV channel, NCAA Football live stream info, start time
Current Records: Northern Colorado 0-1; Wyoming 1-1 Last Season Records: Wyoming 7-6; Northern Colorado 3-8 The Wyoming Cowboys' homestand continues as they prepare to take on the Northern Colorado Bears at 4 p.m. ET Sept. 10 at Jonah Field at War Memorial Stadium. Wyoming should still be riding high after a win, while Northern Colorado will be looking to get back in the win column.
KOWB AM 1290
Laramie, WY
1K+
Followers
5K+
Post
237K+
Views
ABOUT
KOWB-AM , has the best news and sports coverage for Laramie, Wyoming. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.
Comments / 0