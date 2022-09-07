Read full article on original website
fsu.edu
Academic excellence fuels FSU’s recognition as Top 20 public university
Fueled by a steadfast commitment to student success and academic excellence, Florida State University continued its reign as a Top 20 national public university, according to U.S. News & World Report’s “Best Colleges 2022-2023” guidebook released Monday. Florida State reaffirmed its No. 19 spot in the rankings,...
fsu.edu
FSU researcher earns NSF grant to advance open science
A Florida State University researcher is partnering with the University Corporation for Atmospheric Research and the University of Colorado Boulder to advance efforts in open science through creation of the FAIR Facilities and Instruments research coordination network. Renaine Julian, director of STEM Libraries at FSU Libraries, is a member of...
