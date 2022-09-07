Read full article on original website
utahbusiness.com
New Al’s Sporting Goods in St. George to open in spring 2023
Logan — Al’s Sporting Goods, a full-line specialty sporting goods retailer, announced the location of its fourth store at the Red Cliffs Mall in St. George, Utah. Al’s Sporting Goods will be moving into the former 70,000 square foot Sears building located at the Red Cliffs Mall, with an anticipated opening date of Spring 2023.
Mesquite police pull hiker from waist-deep mud off Virgin River
In a post Thursday on its Facebook page, the department shows how it freed a hiker who had been trapped for more than two hours waist deep in mud in a wash near the Virgin River.
suunews.net
Cedar City company to host first “warehouse sale”
Cedar City company Outdoor Vitals is hosting their first-ever warehouse sale on Sept. 8 from 11 a.m. to 6 p.m. Everything will be 10-50% off, door prizes, giveaways and free backpacking food samples. The sale will be located at 180 West 900 North, Cedar City, Utah. Outdoor Vitals is owned...
kjzz.com
Police use tire spikes to stop 100 mph chase in southern Utah
HURRICANE, Utah (KUTV) — A Hurricane police officer used tire spikes to stop a high-speed chase at 100 miles per hour. Ryan Lane Blackmore, 45, was arrested and booked on one felony charge of failing to stop or respond at command of police. According to officials, the chase started...
ksl.com
Local high school weather enthusiast ignites national attention with phenomenal photos
ST. GEORGE — Brody Cowing, a 16-year-old high school junior in Santa Clara, has a house that's easy to pick out among the rest in the cul-de-sac. Boats and hauling trucks surround the suburban house while weather instruments and antennas reach out from the roof. The weather equipment belongs to this teenage weather enthusiast.
No. 13 Utah routs overmatched Southern Utah 73-7
Cameron Rising threw for 254 yards in the first half, Dalton Kincaid had 107 yards receiving and two touchdowns and No. 13 Utah routed Southern Utah 73-7 on Saturday.
ksl.com
Utah man created fake Facebook account to threaten himself and police, charges say
ST GEORGE — A southern Utah man is facing criminal charges after police say he got into an online argument with another person on an NBA Facebook forum, then created a fake Facebook profile of that other person and used it to threaten the St. George Police Department. The...
890kdxu.com
Woman Arrested After 15-Mile Police Chase in Iron County
(Cedar City, UT) -- Utah Highway Patrol troopers have arrested Christiane Dukes of Salt Lake City after a 15-mile police chase that ended north of Cedar City. Dukes was booked on charges of reckless driving, going over 100-miles-an-hour, not stopping for police, and driving on a suspended or revoked license. Troopers successfully used a tire deflation device on Interstate 15, and she finally stopped just south of the Summit exit.
‘Meth pipes, syringes, scales’: Utah couple arrested for drug distribution
CEDAR CITY, Utah (ABC4) – A Cedar City couple was arrested after police found several drugs, paraphernalia, scales and a gun in the couple’s home. On August 30, 2022, agents with the Iron/Beaver/Garfield County Narcotics Task Force, along with Cedar City Police Officers served a search warrant at a Cedar City home suspected of illegal […]
CBS Sports
Utah vs. Southern Utah: How to watch online, live stream info, game time, TV channel
Last Season Records: Utah 10-4; Southern Utah 1-10 The Southern Utah Thunderbirds will take on the Utah Utes on the road at 1:30 p.m. ET on Saturday at Rice-Eccles Stadium. Southern Utah will be seeking to avenge the 24 to nothing loss they suffered the last time these two teams played Sept. 1 of 2016.
890kdxu.com
Attempted Burglary And Shooting In New St. George Neighborhood
An attempted burglary took place in the new neighborhood/development of Desert Color Wednesday morning. A gun was also discharged. According to the owners of the home, around 3:00am Wednesday morning their home was broken into by 3 young men between the ages of 18-25. They were Hispanic dressed in all black. The husband and wife caught them in their home and chased them out. A foot pursuit ensued between the husband and one of the three men.
