Saint George, UT

Comments / 9

utahbusiness.com

New Al’s Sporting Goods in St. George to open in spring 2023

Logan — Al’s Sporting Goods, a full-line specialty sporting goods retailer, announced the location of its fourth store at the Red Cliffs Mall in St. George, Utah. Al’s Sporting Goods will be moving into the former 70,000 square foot Sears building located at the Red Cliffs Mall, with an anticipated opening date of Spring 2023.
SAINT GEORGE, UT
suunews.net

Cedar City company to host first “warehouse sale”

Cedar City company Outdoor Vitals is hosting their first-ever warehouse sale on Sept. 8 from 11 a.m. to 6 p.m. Everything will be 10-50% off, door prizes, giveaways and free backpacking food samples. The sale will be located at 180 West 900 North, Cedar City, Utah. Outdoor Vitals is owned...
CEDAR CITY, UT
kjzz.com

Police use tire spikes to stop 100 mph chase in southern Utah

HURRICANE, Utah (KUTV) — A Hurricane police officer used tire spikes to stop a high-speed chase at 100 miles per hour. Ryan Lane Blackmore, 45, was arrested and booked on one felony charge of failing to stop or respond at command of police. According to officials, the chase started...
HURRICANE, UT
890kdxu.com

Woman Arrested After 15-Mile Police Chase in Iron County

(Cedar City, UT) -- Utah Highway Patrol troopers have arrested Christiane Dukes of Salt Lake City after a 15-mile police chase that ended north of Cedar City. Dukes was booked on charges of reckless driving, going over 100-miles-an-hour, not stopping for police, and driving on a suspended or revoked license. Troopers successfully used a tire deflation device on Interstate 15, and she finally stopped just south of the Summit exit.
IRON COUNTY, UT
890kdxu.com

Attempted Burglary And Shooting In New St. George Neighborhood

An attempted burglary took place in the new neighborhood/development of Desert Color Wednesday morning. A gun was also discharged. According to the owners of the home, around 3:00am Wednesday morning their home was broken into by 3 young men between the ages of 18-25. They were Hispanic dressed in all black. The husband and wife caught them in their home and chased them out. A foot pursuit ensued between the husband and one of the three men.
SAINT GEORGE, UT

Comments / 0

