An attempted burglary took place in the new neighborhood/development of Desert Color Wednesday morning. A gun was also discharged. According to the owners of the home, around 3:00am Wednesday morning their home was broken into by 3 young men between the ages of 18-25. They were Hispanic dressed in all black. The husband and wife caught them in their home and chased them out. A foot pursuit ensued between the husband and one of the three men.

SAINT GEORGE, UT ・ 9 DAYS AGO