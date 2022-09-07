Read full article on original website
fox42kptm.com
How some school districts are planning their snow days this school year
(Omaha,Neb.) — New York City announced this week snow days are eliminated. When the weather turns bad, students will attend school online. We checked with some school districts in the Omaha area to see what their plans are for snow days. “The current trend is to go to remote...
This Restaurant Serves The Best Cinnamon Rolls In Nebraska
Here's where you can find them.
klkntv.com
12 events for Nebraskans to usher in fall this weekend
LINCOLN, Neb. (KLKN) — This weekend, there’s plenty happening around the state to mark the tail end of summer and gear up for fall. » Head outdoors to soak up some of that last summer sun and smell the flowers before it’s too late, and where better to do that than Sunken Gardens here in Lincoln.
klkntv.com
Happy hatch day: Nebraska snapping turtle Big Snap Daddy turns 93
LINCOLN, Neb. (KLKN) – A Nebraska legend celebrated his 93rd hatch day last week. Big Snap Daddy, a snapping turtle housed at the Schramm Education Center in Gretna, turned 93 on Saturday. The turtle spent two years at the University of Nebraska-Lincoln’s herpetology lab before coming home to the...
KETV.com
Nebraska farmers moving up harvest timeline due to drought
AMES, Iowa — Grant Hansen farms roughly 1,000 acres in Ames, Nebraska, including a three-quarter mile stretch along the Platte River. This year's drought, as with many, has been difficult on him and his crop. "I've got places out in my field that burned right to the ground," Hansen...
KETV.com
Country music superstar Luke Bryan to perform in Nebraska as part of 2022 Farm Tour
MURDOCK, Neb. — Country music superstar Luke Bryan is coming to Nebraska. The five-time "Entertainer of the Year" will be performing in Murdock, which is located in Cass County, on Sept. 22 as part of his Farm Tour 2022. Bryan's show will be at the Stock Hay & Grain...
Kearney Hub
Omaha's newest golf gem, Lost Rail, debuts to Nebraska
OMAHA -- Lost Rail was waiting to be found. Omaha’s newest golf club – for members and their guests only -- is coming out of the box this month as if the course has been around for a century. The time reference is intentional. Omaha Country Club in...
The Nebraska City News Press
Jean Eileen (Humann) Yost
On August 20, 2022, Jean On August 20, 2022, Jean Eileen (Humann) Yost left Eileen (Humann) Yost left this earth to be with her this earth to be with her beloved husband, Billy beloved husband, Billy Yost. Yost. Jean entered this world on Jean entered this world on June 6, 1935, in Lincoln, June 6, 1935, in Lincoln, Nebraska, as one of twins Nebraska, as one of twins to their parents Clarence to their parents Clarence and Eileen Humann. Their and Eileen Humann. Their mother passed away when mother passed away when Jean and her twin brother, Jean and her twin brother, Dean, were only 14 months Dean, were only 14 months old. The twins then stayed old. The twins then stayed with their maternal grandparents in Nebraska City until with their maternal grandparents in Nebraska City until school age. At that time they moved to Lincoln to be school age. At that time they moved to Lincoln to be raised by their father and stepmother, Irene. The twins raised by their father and stepmother, Irene. The twins always loved returning in the summers to stay with always loved returning in the summers to stay with their grandparents. their grandparents. After graduating from Lincoln High School in 1953, After graduating from Lincoln High School in 1953, Jean worked in the original Runza Restaurant in Jean worked in the original Runza Restaurant in Lincoln during the 50’s. At this time, Jean met the love Lincoln during the 50’s. At this time, Jean met the love of her life, Bill. The couple were married on February of her life, Bill. The couple were married on February 6, 1954 and made their home in Nebraska City. When 6, 1954 and made their home in Nebraska City. When they started their family, Jean became a devoted and they started their family, Jean became a devoted and proud mother, raising their three children. proud mother, raising their three children. Jean eventually became a full time working mother Jean eventually became a full time working mother and was an employee at Nebraska City’s Babyland and was an employee at Nebraska City’s Babyland Store in the 70s, then worked at Nebraska City’s IGA, Store in the 70s, then worked at Nebraska City’s IGA, Country Mart, and Food Pride grocery stores. Country Mart, and Food Pride grocery stores. While raising their family, Jean and Bill were active While raising their family, Jean and Bill were active members of Nebraska City’s First Presbyterian Church members of Nebraska City’s First Presbyterian Church and Nebraska City’s PTA. Jean was also actively and Nebraska City’s PTA. Jean was also actively involved with the JC Janes organization in the 60’s and involved with the JC Janes organization in the 60’s and 70’s. Throughout the years Jean and Bill enjoyed 70’s. Throughout the years Jean and Bill enjoyed having family get togethers and dancing. having family get togethers and dancing. Later as they aged, Jean and Bill moved to Rock Port, Later as they aged, Jean and Bill moved to Rock Port, Missouri to live with their daughter, Sally, and her Missouri to live with their daughter, Sally, and her husband, Harvey. After 62 years of marriage, Bill husband, Harvey. After 62 years of marriage, Bill passed away in 2016. passed away in 2016. Jean is also proceeded in death by her brother Jim Jean is also proceeded in death by her brother Jim Humann; her parents; and grandparents. Humann; her parents; and grandparents. Jean’s survivors include 3 children: Dennis and his Jean’s survivors include 3 children: Dennis and his companion, Vicki, of Tulsa, Oklahoma; Greg and his companion, Vicki, of Tulsa, Oklahoma; Greg and his wife, Diana, of Nebraska City; Sally Hurst and her wife, Diana, of Nebraska City; Sally Hurst and her husband, Harvey, of Rock Port, Missouri; 9 husband, Harvey, of Rock Port, Missouri; 9 grandchildren; 14 great grandchildren; Jean’s twin grandchildren; 14 great grandchildren; Jean’s twin brother, Dean Humann; and her sister, Joan Fitzgerald. brother, Dean Humann; and her sister, Joan Fitzgerald. Memorial service is pending.
Massive eastern Nebraska tire pile is no more
LINCOLN – A massive pile of scrap tires in a small Nebraska village, which had posed both a dangerous fire threat and a breeding ground for mosquitos, has been cleaned up. Regulators with the Nebraska Department of Environment and Energy affirmed recently that the huge pile of scrap tires — as high as 20 feet tall and containing hundreds of thousands of tires — had been removed at a recycling facility in Alvo, a village of 130 people between Omaha and Lincoln.
klkntv.com
Lincoln Airport to become official airport of the Huskers
LINCOLN, Neb. (KLKN) – During its August meeting, the Lincoln Airport Authority board of directors approved an agreement making the Lincoln Airport the official airport of Husker Athletics. United Airlines previously announced plans to add special flights to and from Lincoln for big football games. “We are happy to...
WOWT
Mountain lion videos no reason for new concern in Nebraska, Iowa
OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - Terry Murphy has lived out by Lake Cunningham for 20 years and she’s never seen a bobcat crossing State Street before. Like a good neighbor, she shared it on social media to make sure people knew to keep their pets safe. And near Lincoln, back...
klkntv.com
Roundup: Lincoln-area high school football games
LINCOLN, Neb. (KLKN) — Here are five of the top football games in the Lincoln area on Friday night. Aurora 33, Ashland-Greenwood 14: In Channel 8’s Game of the Week, Aurora stole the show on a night when Ashland-Greenwood was celebrating the 75th anniversary of its stadium. Lincoln...
South Dakota Is A Quick Drive To This Huge Nebraska Zoo
Sioux Falls is situated in a pretty unique location where you can be in different midwestern states within an hour. A great destination to visit outside of the Sioux Empire is one of the biggest zoos in the Heartland. Just a short two and a half hour drive from Sioux...
Best dumplings, fried dumplings & wanton soup in Omaha?
Is there anywhere especially that makes their wrappers from scratch? I haven’t had good dumplings in so long. My favorite momos are from the gas station on Leavenworth. There’s a new Nepalese place on 90th north of fort and they do momos 3 ways.
klkntv.com
Poop problems have one Nebraska city urging people to avoid feeding geese
LINCOLN, Neb. (KLKN) — The Grand Island Public Works Department says feeding geese is fun, but it creates problems. That’s why it’s urging people to avoid giving them treats in a new post on social media. Officials say flocks get way too large when food is easy...
kfornow.com
Large Grass Fire Reported Late Friday Morning in North Lincoln
LINCOLN–(KFOR Sept. 9)–A large grass fire from late Friday morning is under control, after it started in an open field west of the old city dump, which is north of 48th and Superior. KFOR News talked to Lincoln Fire and Rescue Captain Nancy Crist, who said a passerby...
WOWT
One taken to hospital after being found unconscious in lake
It's suicide prevention week and one Omaha group is filling the need for mental health services in the community at no cost. WOWT Ashland's memorial stadium celebrates 75th year. Updated: 8 hours ago. Ashland celebrates 75 years of football. Nebraska therapy dog deployed to Uvalde. Updated: 8 hours ago. School...
KETV.com
WATCH: Huskers' head coach Scott Frost, post-loss press conference
LINCOLN, Neb. — Nebraska fell to Georgia Southern in Saturday's matchup at Memorial Stadium, 45-42. With a constant back-and-forth game up until the last minute, hear what head coach Scott Frost had to say about the team's performance. You can find complete coverage and highlights of the game here.
klkntv.com
Adopt Buttercup from the Capital Humane Society
LINCOLN, Neb. (KLKN) — Capital Humane Society visited the Channel 8 studio on Wednesday, and Matt Madcharo brought Buttercup with him. Buttercup is around 4 months old and she will have a medium to long coat. She’s as sweet as her name suggests, and she’s available for adoption now....
kmaland.com
Historic Nebraska City home slated for improvements
(Nebraska City) -- Funding is on the way for renovating a venerable Nebraska City residence into an important location for the city's tourism services. Earlier this week, the Nebraska City City Council approved the allocation of $17,400 in City Growth funds as a grant to the 806 Historical Preservation Foundation. Plans call for the organization to use the money to renovate the structure at 806 1st Avenue. Speaking on KMA's "Morning Line" program earlier this week, Nebraska City Mayor Bryan Bequette says the historic home constructed back in the 1880's now serves as Nebraska City Tourism and Commerce's offices.
