Pride And Jealousy Reason For Drive-By Shooting In Amarillo
I have high hopes that our city will eventually get control of crime. However, this weekend proves that it is far from it. Picture this if you will. Families sleep in on a Sunday morning enjoying their rest before getting up to go to church or sleeping in and enjoying a lazy Sunday because that’s what people do on Sundays. However, families in Western Plateau were startled awake by a string of gunshots around 5 am on Sunday morning.
Amarillo man sentenced to 16 months in prison in Donley County
DONLEY COUNTY, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — Officials with the 100th Judicial District Court in Donley County sentenced an Amarillo man to prison after he violated probation. According to a news release from the 100th Judicial District Court, 38-year-old Amarillo resident Rueben Campus was sentenced to 16 months in prison for the state jail felony offense of […]
Texas Officials Celebrate Tamales Seized By Authorities
Authorities in Texas are celebrating a massive bust of contraband from last week. The Ector County Health Department went onto social media to post about the seizure last week, and posted about it...a lot. The Ector County Health Department shared it on their main Facebook page, their "Food Service" page,...
Borger officials release info on Monday leak situation
UPDATE Officials from the city of Borger and the Hutchinson County Office of Emergency Management report that evacuations have been lifted for the affected buildings and roads are being opened. According to officials, after 4 p.m., emergency crews were called to a report of a leaking rail car. Officials said the leak came from a […]
In Texas youth prisons, children trapped in their cells use water bottles and lunch trays for toilets
(TEXAS TRIBUNE) - Throughout this summer, children in Texas’ youth prison system have repeatedly been trapped in their cells, forced to urinate in water bottles and defecate on the floor. For months, children in at least two of five state lockups reported regularly lacking access to toilets as the...
Texas man arrested for shaking, throwing 3-month-old child
A Texas man was arrested today and has been arrested and charged with injury to a child.
Man indicted for July east Amarillo homicide
AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — A man has been indicted in Potter County in relation to a July homicide in east Amarillo. According to the indictment, filed on Sept. 2 in Potter County District Court of the 108th Judicial District, 21-year-old Oscar Adame was indicted for allegedly causing the death of Javier Hernandez by “shooting him […]
Texas DPS director says he wishes his agency had taken control over the police response to the Uvalde shooting
UVALDE, Texas (TEXAS TRIBUNE) - As the state’s top law enforcement agency faces increased scrutiny over its role in the botched police response to the mass school shooting in Uvalde in May, agency director Steve McCraw told USA Today he wishes state troopers had seized control of the operation.
APD: officer-involved shooting in south Amarillo
AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — The Amarillo Police Department reports that investigators with the homicide unit are investigating an officer-involved shooting early on Saturday morning in south Amarillo. According to APD, around 4:45 a.m. on Saturday an off-duty officer overheard a crowd of people nearby his residence at the intersection of Nasa Avenue and Explorer Trail. […]
Medical debt lawsuits hit hundreds of Central Texas patients, prompt lawmaker questions
This project aims to show you what can happen financially when you face medical debt, how you can avoid it and why what we discovered could soon have Texas leaders taking a closer look at the state’s debt collection system.
How a Texas hospital’s debt lawsuits launched a statewide investigation
AUSTIN (KXAN) — Our investigation into medical debt lawsuits began when an email landed in our inbox last year. The tip referenced a civil court in Williamson County with a large number of lawsuits aiming to collect unpaid medical bills. The tip offered a good starting point, leading us to discover a Central Texas hospital […]
Texas Is Home to the Most Dangerous Highway in the United States
It's no surprise to anyone who grew up in Texas that we have some of the worst drivers known to mankind. What's worse is that we also have the most dangerous highway in the United States: I-45 Houstonia Magazine reported in 2021 that I-45 was the most dangerous road in...
1 wanted in Potter County on burglary charges
AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) – The Amarillo Crime Stoppers asked the community for information on Donny Casarez, wanted by the Potter County Sheriff’s Office “for Burglary of a Habitation and for a Bond Surrender – Burglary of a Building.” According to the crime stoppers, Casarez was described as a 45-year-old man standing 5 feet 5 inches […]
September Is The Month For The Amarillo Walk To End Alzheimer’s
At the end of the month, all of us in Amarillo are invited to participate in the world's largest event dedicated to Alzheimer's care, support and research. On September 24, the 2022 Walk To End Alzheimer's will be held at Hodgetown in downtown Amarillo. A Huge Event For A Worthy...
Amarillo police identify man found dead near dumpster
AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — The Amarillo Police Department (APD) reported that the dead man found near a dumpster on Sept. 6 has now been identified. APD identified 46-year-old Armando Misael Ramos in the case which has been ruled a homicide, APD detailed. According to a previous report by MyHighPlains.com, APD explained that a body had […]
Goatman’s Bridge is One of the Scariest Tales in all of Texas
Texas has its fair share of ghost stories including in East Texas. The Jefferson Hotel in Jefferson is considered one of the most haunted places in the state. There is the story of Stagecoach Road in Marshall or the Bowers Mansion in Palestine. One ghost, or in this case, demon, story comes out of Denton, Texas. It is about Old Alton Bridge that connected the late 1800's era Denton with Copper Canyon. This bridge is the center of a the story of the Goatman.
High Speed Chase of Truck Stolen Out of Amarillo Ends in Oklahoma
At about 10:43am this morning, Oklahoma Highway Patrol troopers were in pursuit of a truck stolen out of Amarillo when it wrecked six miles northwest of Woodward. The news first surfaced in a Facebook post by Marty Logan, a stormchaser with News 9 out of Oklahoma City. A news report...
61 years since Hurricane Carla made landfall in Texas as one of strongest storms of century
Hurricane Carla was so strong, it destroyed buildings in Galveston, which was 120 miles from where the center of the storm made landfall.
Two Texas police chiefs appear on Oath Keepers list
SHERMAN, Texas (KXII) - A new report by the Anti-Defamation League shows Texas has more members of Oath Keepers than any other state, more than 33,000 people. Of the 3,300 Oath Keepers in Texas, researchers found that 58 Texans who signed up are elected officials, constables, and police chiefs. Tom...
The Most Common Citations People Get From Amarillo Police
No one likes getting pulled over and nobody likes getting a ticket. Let's face it, it sucks. However, let's be honest.....sometimes they're given to us because we, y'know, did something ticketable. . Not too long ago I found myself wondering just what kind of tickets Amarillo police write people on...
