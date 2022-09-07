ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Somers Point, NJ

Somers Point, NJ
Government
City
Somers Point, NJ
City
Ocean City, NJ
Somers Point, NJ
Business
SoJO 104.9

Atlantic City, NJ, Man Charged With “Ghost Gun,” Endangering the Welfare of a Child

Authorities in the World's Play Ground say a man has been arrested for being in possession of a loaded "ghost gun" and for endangering the welfare of a child. The scene unfolded around 5:30 this past Wednesday evening when, according to the Atlantic City Police Department, officers responded to Pennsylvania and Pacific Avenues after they received a 9-1-1 from a person who said he was just in a dispute with an armed man.
ATLANTIC CITY, NJ
SoJO 104.9

Wristband Day At Castaway Cove Benefits Humane Society of OC

Tell your kids! Playland's Castaway Cove is holding their Wristband Day for the Humane Society of Ocean City this Saturday and the weather looks great. The annual Wristband Day to benefit the Humane Society of Ocean City at Playland's Castaway Cove has been a big hit since my girls were just old enough to ride the rides and it is still going strong.
OCEAN CITY, NJ
SoJO 104.9

This is One of the Best Chicken Sandwiches in All of New Jersey

There are so many options when you want to find a good, delicious, juicy chicken sandwich. Believe it or not, you can even find a decent chicken sandwich at a fast food joint. New Jersey’s favorite chicken sandwich should be very obvious but maybe not. There are so many variations and different ways you can slice up a chicken sandwich.
ATLANTIC CITY, NJ
SoJO 104.9

NJ State Park Reopens After Rabies Scare

A state park in Ocean County is open again after a series encounters with a rabid fox. Double Trouble State park in Berkeley Township had been closed since Monday, Aug. 29, when a fox exhibiting bizarre behavior approached several people and a dog. Park Rangers found a dead juvenile fox...
OCEAN COUNTY, NJ
