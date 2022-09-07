ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lonoke, AR

ucanews.live

Tri Sigma Alpha Omicron Chapter closes doors at UCA

The Alpha Omicron Chapter of Sigma Sigma Sigma, better known as Tri Sigma, was suspended from UCA’s campus on May 10. The National Organization released a statement saying, “The Alpha Omicron Chapter worked hard to remain competitive on campus. Despite these attempts … the chapter has been unable to overcome a continued decline in membership and retention.”
CONWAY, AR
Stuttgart Daily Leader

Governor appoints Elizabeth Skinner as Arkansas County District Court Judge

LITTLE ROCK – Governor Asa Hutchinson yesterday announced his appointment of Elizabeth Skinner of Stuttgart as the District Judge for the Arkansas County District Court-Northern District. Skinner will replace the late Judge Jeremy Bueker. Skinner’s term will begin October 1, 2022, and will expire December 31, 2024. “It...
ARKANSAS COUNTY, AR
KATV

Arkansas governor voting NO on Issue 4 to legalize recreational marijuana

LITTLE ROCK (KATV) — Arkansas Gov. Asa Hutchinson announced on Friday he intends to vote against legalizing recreational marijuana in the state this November. "The science is clear," Hutchinson wrote on social media. "Recreational marijuana leads to increased drug use among minors and more dangerous roadways." Hutchinson, a former...
LITTLE ROCK, AR
ualrpublicradio.org

Fundraiser planned by Arkansas nonprofit that aims to reduce food waste

September is Hunger Action Month with one central Arkansas nonprofit group that works to reduce the amount of healthy food that is thrown away holding its annual fundraiser. For more than three decades, Potluck Food Rescue has been collaborating with partner organizations to distribute food to those in need. Executive Director Sylvia Blain says with inflation causing the cost of goods and services to rise, the need for assistance is also growing.
LITTLE ROCK, AR
FOX 16 News

What’s happening in central Arkansas this weekend?

LITTLE ROCK, Ark – Football season is in full swing, but for those who are looking for something to do this weekend in between kickoffs, central Arkansas is the place to be. On Friday, concert goes will be excited to hear the wait is over for the Blue Man Group at the Robinson Performance Hall in Little […]
LITTLE ROCK, AR
The Exponent

Person of interest in Walmart shooting arrested in Arkansas

A person of interest in the shooting of Casey Lewis, 33, in the Lafayette Walmart parking lot was arrested today in Arkansas. Lafayette Police declared Anthony Perez, 28, a person of interest in the shooting Tuesday. He was arrested this morning in downtown Little Rock, Arkansas, without incident, an LPD press release reads.
LITTLE ROCK, AR
KATV

Silver Alert canceled for missing 69-year-old Poinsett County woman

LITTLE ROCK (KATV) — Update 7:30 p.m.:. A Silver Alert for a missing 69-year-old woman out of Poinsett County was canceled Friday, the Arkansas State Police reported. A Silver Alert was activated for a missing 69-year-old woman out of Poinsett County, the Arkansas State Police reported Friday. According to...
LITTLE ROCK, AR
5newsonline.com

Mother and child rescued from car wreck by off-duty Arkansas officer

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. — If you've traveled on Interstate 30 in Little Rock, you probably know how much of a hassle navigating the construction has been— but for one Arkansas family, their morning commute turned into a nightmare. Thankfully, Marvin Cawthon, an off-duty Pine Bluff police officer, sprang...
LITTLE ROCK, AR
birchrestaurant.com

15 Best Restaurants in Little Rock, AR (Photos & Maps)

If you’re looking for a delicious meal out, Little Rock has some great restaurants to choose from. Whether you’re in the mood for barbecue, Mexican, or just some good old-fashioned home cooking, check out the following 15 best restaurants in Little Rock which are sure to satisfy your cravings. So put on your stretchy pants and get ready to eat!
LITTLE ROCK, AR
ktoy1047.com

Mother and child injured in midday shooting on I-430

Both were transported by ambulance to a local hospital with what were reported to be non-life threatening gunshot wounds. The gunshot victims were in a car driven by Jayden Bryant, 19, of Little Rock. Bryant was not injured. Special agents of the Arkansas State Police Criminal Investigation Division are leading...
LITTLE ROCK, AR
arkadelphian.com

Juvenile killed in rollover on Hwy 270

One person was killed in a Labor Day crash that sent three others to the hospital with injuries. According to an Arkansas State Police fatal crash summary, a juvenile was ejected from a 2013 Dodge Caravan whose driver left the roadway and ramped a driveway. The accident happened at 8:09...
HOT SPRING COUNTY, AR

