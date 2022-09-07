Read full article on original website
ucanews.live
Tri Sigma Alpha Omicron Chapter closes doors at UCA
The Alpha Omicron Chapter of Sigma Sigma Sigma, better known as Tri Sigma, was suspended from UCA’s campus on May 10. The National Organization released a statement saying, “The Alpha Omicron Chapter worked hard to remain competitive on campus. Despite these attempts … the chapter has been unable to overcome a continued decline in membership and retention.”
Stuttgart Daily Leader
Governor appoints Elizabeth Skinner as Arkansas County District Court Judge
LITTLE ROCK – Governor Asa Hutchinson yesterday announced his appointment of Elizabeth Skinner of Stuttgart as the District Judge for the Arkansas County District Court-Northern District. Skinner will replace the late Judge Jeremy Bueker. Skinner’s term will begin October 1, 2022, and will expire December 31, 2024. “It...
Lockdown lifted at Mills University Studies High School after bomb threat
Pulaski County Special School District officials are giving an “all clear” after a lockdown at Mils University Studies High School Wednesday afternoon.
KATV
Arkansas governor voting NO on Issue 4 to legalize recreational marijuana
LITTLE ROCK (KATV) — Arkansas Gov. Asa Hutchinson announced on Friday he intends to vote against legalizing recreational marijuana in the state this November. "The science is clear," Hutchinson wrote on social media. "Recreational marijuana leads to increased drug use among minors and more dangerous roadways." Hutchinson, a former...
ualrpublicradio.org
Fundraiser planned by Arkansas nonprofit that aims to reduce food waste
September is Hunger Action Month with one central Arkansas nonprofit group that works to reduce the amount of healthy food that is thrown away holding its annual fundraiser. For more than three decades, Potluck Food Rescue has been collaborating with partner organizations to distribute food to those in need. Executive Director Sylvia Blain says with inflation causing the cost of goods and services to rise, the need for assistance is also growing.
Main Street Food Truck Festival returns to LR
The Main Street Food Truck Festival returns to downtown Little Rock.
What’s happening in central Arkansas this weekend?
LITTLE ROCK, Ark – Football season is in full swing, but for those who are looking for something to do this weekend in between kickoffs, central Arkansas is the place to be. On Friday, concert goes will be excited to hear the wait is over for the Blue Man Group at the Robinson Performance Hall in Little […]
Final scores for Week 2 of Arkansas high school football
LITTLE ROCK, Ark. — Alma 36, Pryor, Okla. 27.
Arkansas family takes stand against teen suicide after son’s death
It was almost five years ago in September that Jesse James's parents woke up to the unimaginable, and they decided they didn't want another family to go through the same thing.
Arkansas pharmacy sees increased interest in COVID booster as they prepare for flu season
LITTLE ROCK, Ark. — As more Arkansas pharmacies and medical centers are getting shipments of the new COVID booster, people have been lining up to get the shot. Meanwhile, experts have said that it's also time to start thinking about the flu vaccine. "We have just been basically all...
Rights After Wrongs event looks to give former criminals a fresh start
Everyone deserves a second chance.
Person of interest in Walmart shooting arrested in Arkansas
A person of interest in the shooting of Casey Lewis, 33, in the Lafayette Walmart parking lot was arrested today in Arkansas. Lafayette Police declared Anthony Perez, 28, a person of interest in the shooting Tuesday. He was arrested this morning in downtown Little Rock, Arkansas, without incident, an LPD press release reads.
Viral video of news anchors’ stroke symptoms raises awareness of risk of stroke
Following a viral that’s garnered a lot of attention and thousands of views showing a news anchor in Tulsa, Oklahoma suffering the beginnings of a stroke; making the topic of stroke awareness be raised.
Health Matters: Baptist Health Urogynecology clinic brings relief to people with bladder pain syndrome
Constant pain and frequent urination are common symptoms of urinary tract infections, but for some women, they can be signs of a bigger problem.
ADEQ unable to pay Little Rock company full compensation for used tire disposal
A Little Rock rubber company received only a portion of its contracted agreement after the state said it ran out of funds for the quarter. Unless a permanent solution is reached, the company's owner said he fears the business may shut down.
KATV
Silver Alert canceled for missing 69-year-old Poinsett County woman
LITTLE ROCK (KATV) — Update 7:30 p.m.:. A Silver Alert for a missing 69-year-old woman out of Poinsett County was canceled Friday, the Arkansas State Police reported. A Silver Alert was activated for a missing 69-year-old woman out of Poinsett County, the Arkansas State Police reported Friday. According to...
5newsonline.com
Mother and child rescued from car wreck by off-duty Arkansas officer
LITTLE ROCK, Ark. — If you've traveled on Interstate 30 in Little Rock, you probably know how much of a hassle navigating the construction has been— but for one Arkansas family, their morning commute turned into a nightmare. Thankfully, Marvin Cawthon, an off-duty Pine Bluff police officer, sprang...
birchrestaurant.com
15 Best Restaurants in Little Rock, AR (Photos & Maps)
If you’re looking for a delicious meal out, Little Rock has some great restaurants to choose from. Whether you’re in the mood for barbecue, Mexican, or just some good old-fashioned home cooking, check out the following 15 best restaurants in Little Rock which are sure to satisfy your cravings. So put on your stretchy pants and get ready to eat!
ktoy1047.com
Mother and child injured in midday shooting on I-430
Both were transported by ambulance to a local hospital with what were reported to be non-life threatening gunshot wounds. The gunshot victims were in a car driven by Jayden Bryant, 19, of Little Rock. Bryant was not injured. Special agents of the Arkansas State Police Criminal Investigation Division are leading...
arkadelphian.com
Juvenile killed in rollover on Hwy 270
One person was killed in a Labor Day crash that sent three others to the hospital with injuries. According to an Arkansas State Police fatal crash summary, a juvenile was ejected from a 2013 Dodge Caravan whose driver left the roadway and ramped a driveway. The accident happened at 8:09...
