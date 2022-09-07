September is Hunger Action Month with one central Arkansas nonprofit group that works to reduce the amount of healthy food that is thrown away holding its annual fundraiser. For more than three decades, Potluck Food Rescue has been collaborating with partner organizations to distribute food to those in need. Executive Director Sylvia Blain says with inflation causing the cost of goods and services to rise, the need for assistance is also growing.

LITTLE ROCK, AR ・ 3 DAYS AGO