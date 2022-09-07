Read full article on original website
Related
Get ready for a food fight: High grocery costs are here to stay
As inflationary pressure retreats in some areas, grocery bills have remained high. Republicans have seized on the opportunity, but culinary messaging is awash with pitfalls.
Felixstowe port workers to strike again; record grocery inflation; NHS pressures push up long-term sickness – business live
New eight-day strike at Britain’s largest container port announced, as supermarket price surge and long-term sickness prevents more people working
Ethiopia's economy struggles as war reignites in Tigray
Edited. Photos NAI501-506 have been sent in for time release 0800GMT.Once home to one of Africa’s fastest-growing economies, Ethiopia is struggling as the war in its Tigray region has reignited and weary citizens far from the front are pleading for peace.Ethiopians are experiencing the highest inflation in a decade, foreign exchange restrictions and mounting debt amid reports of massive government spending on the war effort. Parliament early this year reportedly approved an additional $1.7 billion budget for defense.On Tuesday morning, a drone strike hit a university campus in Tigray’s capital, Mekele, causing an unknown number of injuries, according to...
Core & Main, Planet Labs And 3 Stocks To Watch Heading Into Tuesday
With US stock futures trading higher this morning on Tuesday, some of the stocks that may grab investor focus today are as follows:. Wall Street expects Core & Main, Inc. CNM to report quarterly earnings at $0.47 per share on revenue of $1.63 billion. Core & Main shares gained 3.7% to $25.40 in after-hours trading.
IN THIS ARTICLE
UK unemployment is lowest since 1974 but workers face pay squeeze
There is at least one comparison with the 1970s that will please the government. Despite intense pressure on households from soaring inflation, unemployment in Britain fell in the three months to July to the lowest rate since July 1974. At 3.6%, down from a rate of 3.8% in the three...
msn.com
Canadian family taking world tour before children lose their vision
Their daughter Mia was just three years old when Canadian couple Edith Lemay and Sebastien Pelletier first noticed that she was having vision problems. A few years after they first took her to see a specialist, Mia, the eldest of their four children, was diagnosed with retinitis pigmentosa, a rare genetic condition that causes a loss or decline in vision over time.
Comments / 0