WHAS 11
The Vault: The day the Belle of Louisville was left to sink
Do you remember when Louisville's beloved steamboat was sabotaged and left to become one with the Ohio River? The Vault takes a look at this moment of history.
New Kentucky Festival Celebrates the History of the Battletown Witch
It's said the ghost of Leah Smock haunts this Kentucky community, so they decided to celebrate her in a festival. Meade County in Kentucky is anything other than ordinary. This county has a lot of history and is said to even be haunted. The history of Meade County dates back to 10,000 BC, so there's bound to be some seriously weird stuff going on there. You can check out more on Meade County's weird history, here. Today, we're going to focus on one resident in particular, who is said to still be lingering around Meade County nearly two centuries after her tragic death.
Wave 3
Louisville children surprised with the gift of sleep
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - 50 Louisville children who routinely sleep on the floor or on makeshift arrangements were surprised with beds Saturday. According to the release, the children from the Boys and Girls Club of Kentuckiana believed they were coming to the Louisville Slugger Field for a tour and to meet players but were surprised to see a room filled with beds.
One of the Scariest Haunted Houses in the Country is Right Here in Kentucky
A few years ago, we loaded up a United Coach and rolled out of town on our first-ever Hell on Wheels Tour. We took 56 listeners to the Louisville area to visit three haunted houses in one night. We visited the Louisville's famed Haunted Hotel, Brandenburg's Nightmare Forest and an absolutely epic and theatrical haunt called The Devil's Attic.
Country singer John Michael Montgomery injured after tour bus crash
CAMPBELL COUNTY, Tenn. — Country singer John Michael Montgomery and two other people were injured Friday night when his tour bus crashed in Tennessee near the Kentucky state line. Montgomery, 57, was a passenger on a 2001 Prevost Featherlite bus traveling south on Interstate 75 south of Jellico when...
The History behind the Waverly Hills Sanitarium.
Things you probably didn't KNOW about the Waverly Hills Sanitarium. Today, we are going to look at one of the most creepiest locations in America that you should never explore alone - the Waverly Hills Sanitorium. There are many secrets and history behind the doors of this building. Leaving it one of the most notorious and creepiest Sanitariums in America - having said to have over 50,000 deaths.
wdrb.com
Campbellsville couple accused of using stun gun to punish juvenile girls
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A Campbellsville couple was arrested after police said they used a stun gun and other cruel means to punish two juvenile girls. According to court documents, 35-year-old Billy Dickens and his girlfriend, 44-year-old Birdie McCoy, were arrested Friday evening by Kentucky State Police. The investigation began...
wdrb.com
Box truck gets stuck under New Albany bridge
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A box truck was stuck underneath the train bridge in New Albany on Monday morning. The road was closed for several hours as crews worked to get the truck out from the bridge that sits over East 8th Street. CSX will be inspecting the train trestle...
WTVQ
DEVELOPING: Large police presence on North Broadway
UPDATE (5:27 P.M.) We are still on the scene, waiting for police to provide any information. Our reporter spoke with witnesses who say they stopped to change a flat tire, when they saw a man walking. A short time after they saw police who they say told them to get down and that the man had a gun.
This week ‘In Conversation’: Renting in Louisville
The good, the bad, and the ugly of renting a house or an apartment in Louisville.
WLKY.com
‘She could’ve died’: 32 bullets hit disabled mother’s Louisville home
LOUISVILLE, Ky. — A Louisville woman is concerned for her mother’s safety after two shootings in the Chickasaw neighborhood left her home riddled with bullets. Chaunda Lee says the shootings happened back-to-back in the early morning hours of Aug. 7, leaving a total of 32 bullet holes throughout her mother Mattie’s home. The retired 68-year-old had only been living in the house for less than two months.
spectrumnews1.com
First streaming radio station hits the airwaves in Oldham County
LA GRANGE, Ky. — A new radio station has just hit the airwaves, but it’s not your typical AM or FM station. The classic hits that have recently flooded the airwaves in Oldham County are all thanks to Chris McGill, who knows a thing or two about broadcasting.
WHAS 11
Jeffersonville teen found safe in Frankfort
Police said Andrea Nesselrode has been found safe, 200-miles away in Frankfort. She has been missing for three weeks. Police said she ran away.
foxlexington.com
Deadly wreck reported in Georgetown
GEORGETOWN, Ky. (FOX 56) – A deadly wreck was reported Friday afternoon in Georgetown. The Georgetown Police Department reported the wreck at around 6 p.m. asking the public to avoid the area of Lexington Road and McClelland Circle. The wreckage has since been cleared and the roadway reopened.
WTVQ
Motorcyclist killed in wreck in Georgetown
GEORGETOWN, Ky. (WTVQ) – A motorcyclist is dead after a wreck in Georgetown Friday afternoon. Georgetown police says a little before 4:30 an SUV and motorcycle collided on US 25 as the SUV was turning onto the bypass. The Scott County Coroner says Shannon Aubrey, 48, was pronounced dead...
wdrb.com
Video shows chaos outside Louisville courtroom after hearing for Jack Harlow's DJ on murder charges
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A courtroom hearing turned into chaos after Jack Harlow's DJ faced a judge on murder charges. People can be seen on surveillance video filing out of the courtroom after Ronnie O'Bannon's hearing at the Judicial Center in Louisville on Thursday. That's when a shoving match started.
WKYT 27
Ky. woman suing restaurant after she said she was fired for her age, weight
LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - A Frankfort woman is suing a popular new Lexington restaurant after she said she was fired for her age and weight. Scarlett Tracey alleges the owners of Frank and Dino’s made references to her weight and said she was not attractive enough to work there.
foxlexington.com
Missing Lexington man found, Golden Alert canceled
LEXINGTON, Ky. (FOX 56) — Lexington police have canceled the Golden Alert for Kenneth Higgins. He has been located. The Lexington Police Department has issued a Golden Alert for a missing man. Authorities said Kenneth Higgins, 31, was last seen on Wednesday around 1:30 p.m. in the Patchen Drive...
leoweekly.com
PHOTOS: This Cherokee Gardens Mansion Has A Saltwater Swimming Pool
This classic Colonial mansion built in 1938 is located in the heart of Cherokee Gardens. The massive 7,000 square-foot space has seven bedrooms, eight bathrooms and a three car garage. Inside, you’ll find light-filled rooms with gleaming hardwood floors and beautiful millwork. Not to mention the home office and exercise...
Wave 3
LMPD: 22-year-old ejected, killed in wreck on Algonquin Parkway
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - A woman was killed in a wreck on Algonquin Parkway early Saturday morning. Louisville Metro police officers responded to a single-vehicle crash at 42nd and Algonquin Parkway just before 2:30 a.m. Early investigation revealed a passenger vehicle with four people inside was traveling east on Algonquin...
