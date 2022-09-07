ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Bardstown, KY

Comments / 0

Related
WBKR

New Kentucky Festival Celebrates the History of the Battletown Witch

It's said the ghost of Leah Smock haunts this Kentucky community, so they decided to celebrate her in a festival. Meade County in Kentucky is anything other than ordinary. This county has a lot of history and is said to even be haunted. The history of Meade County dates back to 10,000 BC, so there's bound to be some seriously weird stuff going on there. You can check out more on Meade County's weird history, here. Today, we're going to focus on one resident in particular, who is said to still be lingering around Meade County nearly two centuries after her tragic death.
MEADE COUNTY, KY
Wave 3

Louisville children surprised with the gift of sleep

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - 50 Louisville children who routinely sleep on the floor or on makeshift arrangements were surprised with beds Saturday. According to the release, the children from the Boys and Girls Club of Kentuckiana believed they were coming to the Louisville Slugger Field for a tour and to meet players but were surprised to see a room filled with beds.
LOUISVILLE, KY
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Bardstown, KY
City
Owensboro, KY
State
Kentucky State
Bardstown, KY
Government
Local
Kentucky Government
Rooted Expeditions

The History behind the Waverly Hills Sanitarium.

Things you probably didn't KNOW about the Waverly Hills Sanitarium. Today, we are going to look at one of the most creepiest locations in America that you should never explore alone - the Waverly Hills Sanitorium. There are many secrets and history behind the doors of this building. Leaving it one of the most notorious and creepiest Sanitariums in America - having said to have over 50,000 deaths.
LOUISVILLE, KY
wdrb.com

Campbellsville couple accused of using stun gun to punish juvenile girls

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A Campbellsville couple was arrested after police said they used a stun gun and other cruel means to punish two juvenile girls. According to court documents, 35-year-old Billy Dickens and his girlfriend, 44-year-old Birdie McCoy, were arrested Friday evening by Kentucky State Police. The investigation began...
CAMPBELLSVILLE, KY
wdrb.com

Box truck gets stuck under New Albany bridge

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A box truck was stuck underneath the train bridge in New Albany on Monday morning. The road was closed for several hours as crews worked to get the truck out from the bridge that sits over East 8th Street. CSX will be inspecting the train trestle...
NEW ALBANY, IN
IN THIS ARTICLE
#My Old Kentucky Home#Mourning#Superstition#Victorian
WTVQ

DEVELOPING: Large police presence on North Broadway

UPDATE (5:27 P.M.) We are still on the scene, waiting for police to provide any information. Our reporter spoke with witnesses who say they stopped to change a flat tire, when they saw a man walking. A short time after they saw police who they say told them to get down and that the man had a gun.
LEXINGTON, KY
WLKY.com

‘She could’ve died’: 32 bullets hit disabled mother’s Louisville home

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — A Louisville woman is concerned for her mother’s safety after two shootings in the Chickasaw neighborhood left her home riddled with bullets. Chaunda Lee says the shootings happened back-to-back in the early morning hours of Aug. 7, leaving a total of 32 bullet holes throughout her mother Mattie’s home. The retired 68-year-old had only been living in the house for less than two months.
LOUISVILLE, KY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Halloween
foxlexington.com

Deadly wreck reported in Georgetown

GEORGETOWN, Ky. (FOX 56) – A deadly wreck was reported Friday afternoon in Georgetown. The Georgetown Police Department reported the wreck at around 6 p.m. asking the public to avoid the area of Lexington Road and McClelland Circle. The wreckage has since been cleared and the roadway reopened.
GEORGETOWN, KY
WTVQ

Motorcyclist killed in wreck in Georgetown

GEORGETOWN, Ky. (WTVQ) – A motorcyclist is dead after a wreck in Georgetown Friday afternoon. Georgetown police says a little before 4:30 an SUV and motorcycle collided on US 25 as the SUV was turning onto the bypass. The Scott County Coroner says Shannon Aubrey, 48, was pronounced dead...
GEORGETOWN, KY
foxlexington.com

Missing Lexington man found, Golden Alert canceled

LEXINGTON, Ky. (FOX 56) — Lexington police have canceled the Golden Alert for Kenneth Higgins. He has been located. The Lexington Police Department has issued a Golden Alert for a missing man. Authorities said Kenneth Higgins, 31, was last seen on Wednesday around 1:30 p.m. in the Patchen Drive...
LEXINGTON, KY
leoweekly.com

PHOTOS: This Cherokee Gardens Mansion Has A Saltwater Swimming Pool

This classic Colonial mansion built in 1938 is located in the heart of Cherokee Gardens. The massive 7,000 square-foot space has seven bedrooms, eight bathrooms and a three car garage. Inside, you’ll find light-filled rooms with gleaming hardwood floors and beautiful millwork. Not to mention the home office and exercise...
LOUISVILLE, KY
Wave 3

LMPD: 22-year-old ejected, killed in wreck on Algonquin Parkway

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - A woman was killed in a wreck on Algonquin Parkway early Saturday morning. Louisville Metro police officers responded to a single-vehicle crash at 42nd and Algonquin Parkway just before 2:30 a.m. Early investigation revealed a passenger vehicle with four people inside was traveling east on Algonquin...
LOUISVILLE, KY
KISS 106

KISS 106

Evansville IN
19K+
Followers
9K+
Post
3M+
Views
ABOUT

106.1 KISS FM plays the best pop music and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Evansville, Indiana. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.

Comments / 0

Community Policy