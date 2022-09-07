Maybe you've heard of someone who has had an ovarian cyst, or perhaps you've had one yourself. The ovaries attend to major functions involved in women's reproductive health. Cedars Sinai explains how they produce estrogen and progesterone, which are hormones involved in pregnancy and the menstrual cycle. An ovarian cyst is a pouch filled with fluid that can develop on or inside the ovaries. Women who are pregnant, have hormonal problems, or have a pelvic infection may be more likely to experience an ovarian cyst, the Mayo Clinic says.

