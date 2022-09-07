Read full article on original website
uwyo.edu
UW School of Energy Resources, Wold Foundation Host Symposium on Wyoming’s Energy Future
The University of Wyoming School of Energy Resources (SER) and the Wold Foundation will host a joint symposium Thursday, Sept. 15, that focuses on the state’s energy future. “Wyoming’s Energy Future” will be from 11 a.m.-6:30 p.m. in the UW Conference Center. A networking reception and student poster session are scheduled from 5-6:30 p.m.
uwyo.edu
UW Extension Releases New High-Altitude Cookbook
University of Wyoming Extension recently released its new “High-Altitude Baking” cookbook, a collection of original elevation-adjusted and user-tested recipes ranging from cakes and cookies to scones, muffins, breads and pizza. Available in print and online, the publication offers more than 100 tasty altitude-adjusted recipes, all tested at both...
uwyo.edu
UW Names Spoonhunter Director of High Plains American Indian Research Institute
An experienced scholar in American Indian studies who grew up on Montana’s Blackfeet Indian Reservation and has worked for nearly a decade on Wyoming’s Wind River Indian Reservation has been selected to facilitate research partnerships between the University of Wyoming and the Wind River tribes. Tarissa Spoonhunter, most...
uwyo.edu
UW STEM Carnival, Science Initiative Building Grand Opening Sept. 16
Members of the University of Wyoming community and the public will celebrate the opening of UW’s Science Initiative Building and participate in a variety of science activities during UW’s inaugural STEM Carnival Friday, Sept. 16, from 10 a.m.-3 p.m. Hosted by UW’s Top-Tier Science Initiative, most of the...
