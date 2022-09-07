ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cheyenne, WY

UW Extension Releases New High-Altitude Cookbook

University of Wyoming Extension recently released its new “High-Altitude Baking” cookbook, a collection of original elevation-adjusted and user-tested recipes ranging from cakes and cookies to scones, muffins, breads and pizza. Available in print and online, the publication offers more than 100 tasty altitude-adjusted recipes, all tested at both...
LARAMIE, WY
UW Names Spoonhunter Director of High Plains American Indian Research Institute

An experienced scholar in American Indian studies who grew up on Montana’s Blackfeet Indian Reservation and has worked for nearly a decade on Wyoming’s Wind River Indian Reservation has been selected to facilitate research partnerships between the University of Wyoming and the Wind River tribes. Tarissa Spoonhunter, most...
LARAMIE, WY
UW STEM Carnival, Science Initiative Building Grand Opening Sept. 16

Members of the University of Wyoming community and the public will celebrate the opening of UW’s Science Initiative Building and participate in a variety of science activities during UW’s inaugural STEM Carnival Friday, Sept. 16, from 10 a.m.-3 p.m. Hosted by UW’s Top-Tier Science Initiative, most of the...
LARAMIE, WY

