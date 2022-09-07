Read full article on original website
Related
The rot runs deep in the Russian war machine. Ukraine is exposing it for all to see
Russian losses are the accumulation of a multitude of existing problems that are now colliding head-on with a Ukrainian military that has been patient, methodical and infused with billions of dollars of the Western military equipment.
Agriculture Online
UPDATE 1-France, Romania to agree deal to boost Ukrainian grain exports - minister
PARIS, Sept 11 (Reuters) - France's transport minister said on Sunday he would sign an agreement with Romania to help increase Ukrainian grain exports to developing countries including to the Mediterranean. Ukraine's grain exports have slumped since the start of the war because its Black Sea ports, a key route...
Ukraine military claims downing Iran drone used by Russia
KYIV, Ukraine (AP) — Ukraine’s military claimed Tuesday for the first time that it encountered an Iranian-supplied suicide drone used by Russia on the battlefield, showing the deepening ties between Moscow and Tehran as the Islamic Republic’s tattered nuclear deal with world powers hangs in the balance.
Agriculture Online
GRAINS-Chicago futures dip on Ukraine supply deal; USDA report in focus
Sept 12 (Reuters) - Chicago grain futures dipped in early Asian trading on Monday after France's transport minister said he would sign an agreement with Romania to help increase Ukrainian grain exports to developing countries. Losses, however, were capped ahead of a monthly U.S. Department of Agriculture (USDA) supply-and-demand report,...
RELATED PEOPLE
Agriculture Online
Russian wheat prices rise with global benchmarks, demand - analyst
* This content was produced in Russia where the law restricts coverage of Russian military operations in Ukraine MOSCOW, Sept 12 (Reuters) - Russian wheat export prices rose last week with global benchmarks and demand from importers, the IKAR agriculture consultancy said on Monday. Russian prices for wheat with 12.5% protein content and for supply from Black Sea ports rose by $2 to $312 a tonne free on board (FOB) at the end of last week, IKAR said in a note. Russia exported 640,000 tonnes of grain last week, down from 760,000 tonnes the previous week, fellow consultancy Sovecon said, citing port data. Sovecon expects Russian grain exports to grow to 4.95 million tonnes in September, up from 4.20 million in August. Domestic wheat prices in roubles also rose last week amid demand from traders seeking to secure more grain for approaching vessels, it added. Rains are expected to arrive in Russia's southern, central and Volga regions this week, Sovecon said, adding that farmers had already sown winter grain for the 2023 crop on 4.8 million hectares. That compares with 5.4 million hectares around the same date in 2021. Other Russian data provided by Sovecon and IKAR: Product: Price at the end Change from week of last week: earlier - Domestic 3rd class 12,250 rbls/t +275 rbls wheat, European part ($201.81) of Russia, excludes delivery (Sovecon) - Sunflower seeds 24,850 rbls/t -825 rbls (Sovecon) - Domestic sunflower 72,500 rbls/t -175 rbls oil (Sovecon) - Domestic soybeans 31,900 rbls/t -2,350 rbls (Sovecon) - Export sunflower $1,270/t -$90 oil (Sovecon) - Export sunflower $1,110/t -$80 oil (IKAR) - White sugar, $805.9/t -$32.4 Russia's south (IKAR) Harvesting data provided by Sovecon as of Sept 8: All grains: Wheat Barley Crop, mln tonnes 126.5 92.7 22.2 Crop, as of same 96.0 69.3 17.2 date in 2021 Yield, 3.50 3.83 3.14 tonnes/hectare Yield, as of same 2.67 2.92 2.42 date in 2021 Harvested area, 36.1 24.2 7.1 mln hectares Harvested area, as 36.0 23.7 7.1 of same date in 2021 * Russia's agriculture ministry has yet to publish harvesting data in detail for the current season. ($1 = 60.7000 roubles) (Reporting by Polina Devitt; Editing by Clarence Fernandez)
Agriculture Online
FACTBOX-Asia commodities export curbs in 2022
Sept 12 (Reuters) - Governments across Asia implemented export curbs on various agricultural and energy products this year to ensure sufficient supplies and cap a rise in prices due to the Russia-Ukraine war, but these measures have disrupted global trade. Here is a summary of the commodities affected this year.
Agriculture Online
Ukraine farmers may cut winter grain sowing by at least 30% - Union
KYIV, Sept 12 (Reuters) - Ukrainian farmers are likely to cut the winter grain sowing area by at least 30% because of a jump in prices for seeds and fuel combined with a low selling prices of their grain, the Ukrainian Agrarian Council (UAC) said on Monday. Ukraine has already...
Agriculture Online
UPDATE 1-'Global crisis, global response': U.N. chief urges support for flood-hit Pakistan
ISLAMABAD, Sept 10 (Reuters) - U.N. Secretary-General Antonio Guterres on Saturday visited several areas of Pakistan ravaged by floods, calling for increased global financial support at the end of a two-day trip aimed at raising awareness of the disaster. Record monsoon rains and glacier melt in northern mountains have triggered...
IN THIS ARTICLE
Agriculture Online
UPDATE 1-U.S. government cuts corn, soy supply view on harvest setbacks
CHICAGO, Sept 12 (Reuters) - U.S. corn and soybean supplies will fall to multi-year lows as hot and dry weather during August in western growing areas cut into the harvest potential for both crops, the government said on Monday. The U.S. Agriculture Department cut its outlook for U.S. corn end...
Agriculture Online
India's rice export curbs paralyse trade in Asia as prices rise
MUMBAI, Sept 12 (Reuters) - India's restrictions on rice exports have paralysed trading in Asia, with buyers scouring for alternative supplies from Vietnam, Thailand and Myanmar where seller are holding off on deals as prices rise, industry officials said. India, the world's biggest exporter of the grain, banned shipments of...
Agriculture Online
China to release second batch of pork reserves this week
BEIJING, Sept 13 (Reuters) - China will release a second batch of pork from its state reserves this week, the state planner said on Tuesday, as it seeks to ensure stable pork prices ahead of upcoming holidays. Pork prices have surged in recent months, a concern for Beijing at a...
UK says Biden is an exception to Queen funeral advice for world leaders to travel in buses with limited security
The UK said foreign leaders should take escorted buses to Queen Elizabeth II's funeral, but later reframed that suggestion as "guidance."
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Agriculture Online
CBOT Trends-Corn and wheat down 3-6 cents, soybeans steady-up 3
CHICAGO, Sept 12 (Reuters) - Following are U.S. trade expectations for the resumption of grain and soy complex trading at the Chicago Board of Trade (CBOT) at 8:30 a.m. CDT (1330 GMT) on Monday. NOTE: The U.S. Department of Agriculture (USDA) is due to release its monthly World Agricultural Supply...
Agriculture Online
UPDATE 1-Biden touts 'Cancer Moonshot' on JFK speech anniversary in Boston
BOSTON, Sept 12 (Reuters) - President Joe Biden signed orders on Monday to push more government dollars to the U.S. biotechnology industry, as he promoted his initiative to create new treatments and cut the death rate from cancer. Cancer "doesn’t care if you’re Republican or Democrat,” Biden said at the...
Agriculture Online
GRAINS-Corn hovers near 2-1/2-month high on U.S. supply concerns
* USDA cuts corn, soy supply estimates on harvest setbacks. * U.S. corn, soy ratings decline; corn 5% harvested - USDA. * Corn yield prospects sag; rain maintains bean hopes - Braun (Updates prices, adds analyst comment) By Enrico Dela Cruz. Sept 13 (Reuters) - Chicago corn futures edged up...
Comments / 0