Negroni Week is September 12-18 and we are celebrating at Time Out Market Boston. For every Negroni sold in September, one dollar will be donated to Slow Food, a global movement that seeks to change the world through food and beverage. As the official giving partner for Negroni Week, Slow Food envisions a world where everyone can enjoy food and drinks that are good for them, good for the people who grow it and good for the planet.

BOSTON, NY ・ 17 HOURS AGO