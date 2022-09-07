Read full article on original website
WNC officials hope HUD's new, higher Fair Market Rents help with Section 8 housing
ASHEVILLE, N.C. (WLOS) — The U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development (HUD) has released its Fair Market Rents (FMR) for the 2023 fiscal year. FMRs, published annually as required by law, are an estimate of the amount of money that would cover rent and utility expenses on 40% of the rental housing units in an area. FMRs, which go into effect Oct. 1, 2022, are used in several HUD programs, including to determine the maximum amount that a Section 8, also known as Housing Choice Voucher, will cover. Housing choice vouchers are what very low-income families, the elderly and disabled people can use to pay for rent in the private market.
Commissioners may seek to regulate syringe service programs in Haywood
Two weeks after rejecting misinformation from the public about Haywood County’s non-existent syringe exchange services, commissioners began their Sept. 6 meeting with an informal conversation that suggests they’ll begin to scrutinize syringe service programs provided within the county by third-party nonprofits. “I met with some folks last week,...
House of Debt: Missing document could cost Haywood County woman her dream home
HAYWOOD COUNTY, N.C. (WLOS) — "I trusted the system, and the system let me down," said homeowner Susan Harris as she detailed the current court battle she's in to save her Haywood County home. She's warning others to check on an important part of your closing paperwork that she's missing.
PUBLIC NOTICE North Carolina In-Home Partner-II, LLC of Sylva, NC
PUBLIC NOTICE North Carolina In-Home Partner-II, LLC of Sylva, NC will cease operations on September 16, 2022 and will no longer participate in the Medicare Program as provided under Title XVIII of the Social Security Act. The Medicare provider agreement between North Carolina In-Home Partner-II, LLC and the federal Department of Health and Hospitals will terminate effective September 16, 2022. The Medicare program will not make payment for services furnished to any patients who may be admitted on or after September 19, 2022. However, Medicare payment is available for services provided under a plan of care established before the effective date of termination for a period of thirty (30) days following closure. Healthcare records of current and former patients of North Carolina In-Home Partner-II, LLC will be maintained by, and will be available from LHC Group, Inc., 901 Hugh Wallis Road South, Lafayette, Louisiana 70508; telephone: (337) 233-1307. 26e.
Council overrides golf course project veto
A $39 million hotel project at the Sequoyah National Golf Course in Cherokee will move forward after Tribal Council overrode a veto from Principal Chief Richard Sneed Thursday, Sept. 1 — by the narrowest of margins. During its Aug. 4 meeting, Council voted 9-3 to increase the project’s $23.5...
NOTICE OF ADMINISTRATION Having qualified as Administrator David Owen of the Estate of Truett Owen
NOTICE OF ADMINISTRATION Having qualified as Administrator David Owen of the Estate of Truett Owen deceased, late of Jackson County, North Carolina, this is to notify all persons having claims against said estate to present them, duly verified, to the undersigned at, 585 Palamino Road, Tuckasegee, NC 28783 before the 1st day of December, 2022 or this notice will be pleaded in bar of their recovery. All persons indebted to said estate will please make immediate settlement with the undersigned. This the 1st day of September, 2022. David Owen, Administrator of the Estate of Truett Owen, 26-29*
NC first state to vote in midterm elections, ballots already cast
ASHEVILLE, N.C. (WLOS) — Ready, set, vote. Absentee mail-in ballots were mailed Friday, Sept. 9, 2022, and could be in the hands of North Carolina voters as early as Saturday. In Buncombe County, election officials have already received online ballots for the midterm election. By 10:30 a.m. Friday, Buncombe...
PUBLIC HEARING NOTICE
PUBLIC HEARING NOTICE Section 5311 (ADTAP), 5310, 5339, 5307 and applicable State funding, or combination thereof. This is to inform the public that a public hearing will be held on the proposed Jackson County Community Transportation Program Application to be submitted to the North Carolina Department of Transportation no later than October 7, 2022. The public hearing will be held on September 20, 2022 at 12:55 PM before the Jackson County Board of Commissioners. Those interested in attending the public hearing and needing either auxiliary aids and services under the Americans with Disabilities Act (ADA) or a language translator should contact April Alm on or before September 16, 2022, at telephone number (828) 586-0233 or via email at aprilalm@jacksonnc.org. The Community Transportation Program provides assistance to coordinate existing transportation programs operating in Jackson County as well as provides transportation options and services for the communities within this service area. These services are currently provided using NCDOT-sponsored vans. Services are rendered by Jackson County Transit. The total estimated amount requested for the period July 1, 2023 through June 30, 2024. NOTE: Local share amount is subject to State funding availability. Project Total Amount Local Share Administrative $ 202,210 $ 30,332 (15%) 5310 Operating $ 150,000 $ 75,000 (50%) TOTAL PROJECT $ 352,210 Total Funding Request $ 105,332 Total Local Share This application may be inspected at Jackson County Transit, 1148 Haywood Rd, Sylva, NC 28779 from 8 AM to 5 PM, Monday through Friday. Written comments should be directed to April Alm before Friday, September 16, 2022. 27-28e.
ADVERTISEMENT FOR BIDS
ADVERTISEMENT FOR BIDS Sealed proposals will be received by Western Carolina University at the Facilities Building, 3476 Old Cullowhee Road, Cullowhee, NC 28723 up to 3:00pm, October 6, 2022, and immediately thereafter publicly opened and read for the furnishing of labor, material and equipment for the Western Carolina University H.F. Robinson Administration Building – Suite 420 Renovation. Zoom link: https://mcmillanpazdansmith.zoom.us/j/96947250406 Mailed proposals shall be sent to the attention of Javier Torres at the following ad-dress: Western Carolina University-Facilities, 3476 Old Cullowhee Road, Cullowhee, NC 28723 up to 3:00pm. All proposals shall be lump sum single prime contract. PRE-BID MEETING A non-mandatory pre-bid meeting and site walk-through will be held for interested bidders on September 22, 2022 at 1:30 pm, beginning in the University Facilities Building, followed by a walkthrough of Suite 420 of the H.F. Robinson Administration Building at Western Carolina University. Zoom link: https://mcmillanpazdansmith.zoom.us/j/97433123511 Complete plans, specifications and contract documents may be obtained by visiting Western Carolina University's 'Project Solicitations' webpage found at: https://www.wcu.edu/discover/campus-services-and-operations/facilities-management/facilities-planning-design-and-construction/project-solicitations.aspx For purposes of coordination, primary contact for project information is: Project Architect: Ethan Ward, AIA Title: Architect E-Mail Address: eward@mcmillanpazdansmith.com. Signed: Javier Torres, AIA University Architect Western Carolina University 27e.
IN THE GENERAL COURT OF JUSTICE SUPERIOR COURT DIVISION BEFORE THE CLERK STATE OF NORTH CAROLINA COUNTY OF JACKSON IN RE: JOANNE C MCGRATH
IN THE GENERAL COURT OF JUSTICE SUPERIOR COURT DIVISION BEFORE THE CLERK STATE OF NORTH CAROLINA COUNTY OF JACKSON IN RE: JOANNE C MCGRATH Having qualified as Administrator of the Estate of JOANNE C. MCGRATH, Deceased, late of Jackson County, North Carolina, this is to notify all persons, firms, and corporations having claims against the estate of said deceased to present them, duly verified, to the undersigned: Mary Klier, Administrator C/O John J. Pavey, Jr., Attorney at Law, Pavey Law Firm, P.A., 33 Dillsboro Road, Sylva, North Carolina, 28779, on or before December 1, 2022, OR THIS Notice will be pleaded in bar of their recovery. All persons indebted to said estate will please make immediate settlement with the undersigned. This the 1st, day of September, 2022. Mary Klier,, Administrator C/O John J. Pavey, Jr. Attorney at Law Pavey Law Firm, P.A. 33 Dillsboro Road Sylva, North Carolina, 28779 828-586-8987 26-29e.
Twin infants surrendered at South Carolina hospital under Daniel's Law
ANDERSON, S.C. — Above video: Your Friday headlines. Officials at a South Carolina hospital have accepted a set of twins, surrendered under Daniel's Law, the Safe Haven for Abandoned Babies Act. The infants were surrendered Thursday at AnMed Health Medical Center in Anderson. The South Carolina Safe Haven for...
SMHS to be site of Seat Check event Sept. 24; experts offer tips
Safe Kids-Jackson County is participating in Child Passenger Safety Week, Sept. 18-24 and Seat Check Saturday, Sept. 24.
"We're not immune to it" Asheville City Schools bus routes impacted by driver shortages
ASHEVILLE, N.C. (WLOS) — A staffing issue that resulted in transportation outages for Asheville City Schools this week has been resolved. Parents were notified Tuesday of outages impacting three buses in particular. “It’s a nationwide bus shortage, I mean, we’re not immune to it,” said Amanda Rigsby, Asheville City...
Human remains found in McDowell County last month confirmed to be those of missing man
ASHEVILLE, N.C. (WLOS) — McDowell County Sheriff's Office confirmed Friday, Sept. 9, 2022, that the human remains found last month in the Curtis Creek area were those of missing man Gabriel Focaracci. The N.C. Office of the Chief Medical Examiner confirmed the body's identity. Officials said no foul play...
NOTICE OF MEETING
NOTICE OF MEETING The Jackson County Board of Commissioners will hold a regular meeting on September 20, 2022 at 1:00 p.m., Justice & Administration Building, 401 Grindstaff Cove Road, Room A201, Sylva, North Carolina. Citizens are invited to make written or oral comments. This meeting will be live-streamed via YouTube. The link is located on the county website at: www.jacksonnc.org under the Government Tab: "Commissioner Meeting Videos". 27-28e.
Author of threatening writs revealed, but still no action from law enforcement
She’s “served” threatening letters on elected officials offering bounties for their capture, she has plans to serve more and she’s calling for the overthrow of the United States government with help from the U.S. military, but the most significant remaining questions aren’t about the radicalization of a Haywood County woman behind the phony writs — they’re about how and when law enforcement agencies will respond, if at all.
Schools excel in growth, three get D’s on report card
Jackson County Public Schools announced last week that eight of nine schools met or exceeded expected academic growth during the 2021-22 school year according to testing and accountability data released by the N.C. Department of Public Instruction on Sept. 1.
District Court
Two sessions of Jackson County District Court were held last week at the Justice Center with Judge Kaleb Wingate presiding.
Tree trimming planned across Waynesville for next 5 weeks
WAYNESVILLE, N.C. (WLOS) — With cooler weather just around the corner, the town of Waynesville is planning ahead. Asplundh Tree Expert Co. will be out trimming tree limbs throughout town for the next few weeks to help prevent power outages this coming fall and winter. Crews will be working...
