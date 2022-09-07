PUBLIC HEARING NOTICE Section 5311 (ADTAP), 5310, 5339, 5307 and applicable State funding, or combination thereof. This is to inform the public that a public hearing will be held on the proposed Jackson County Community Transportation Program Application to be submitted to the North Carolina Department of Transportation no later than October 7, 2022. The public hearing will be held on September 20, 2022 at 12:55 PM before the Jackson County Board of Commissioners. Those interested in attending the public hearing and needing either auxiliary aids and services under the Americans with Disabilities Act (ADA) or a language translator should contact April Alm on or before September 16, 2022, at telephone number (828) 586-0233 or via email at aprilalm@jacksonnc.org. The Community Transportation Program provides assistance to coordinate existing transportation programs operating in Jackson County as well as provides transportation options and services for the communities within this service area. These services are currently provided using NCDOT-sponsored vans. Services are rendered by Jackson County Transit. The total estimated amount requested for the period July 1, 2023 through June 30, 2024. NOTE: Local share amount is subject to State funding availability. Project Total Amount Local Share Administrative $ 202,210 $ 30,332 (15%) 5310 Operating $ 150,000 $ 75,000 (50%) TOTAL PROJECT $ 352,210 Total Funding Request $ 105,332 Total Local Share This application may be inspected at Jackson County Transit, 1148 Haywood Rd, Sylva, NC 28779 from 8 AM to 5 PM, Monday through Friday. Written comments should be directed to April Alm before Friday, September 16, 2022. 27-28e.

JACKSON COUNTY, NC ・ 2 DAYS AGO