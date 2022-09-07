Read full article on original website
Related
spotonidaho.com
Budweiser hosts 9/11 stair climb challenge
IDAHO FALLS, Idaho (KIFI) - The Budweiser malting plant in Idaho Falls played host for a stair climb challenge to help memorialize and honor those who perished during the events of 9/11. Many local first responders came out to participate as they remembered 9/11. The challenge was to climb...
spotonidaho.com
BYU-Idaho welcomes students back to Rexburg for start of fall term
REXBURG, Idaho (KIFI)- The streets of Rexburg are once again filled with students as Brigham Young University-Idaho begins its fall term. Many are returning to campus Monday, and some are just getting started on their college experience One student we spoke with is excited to get started....
spotonidaho.com
Local animal shelter finds homes for 20 dogs during adoption event
Pocatello Animal Shelter Facebook page The following is a news release from the city of Pocatello. POCATELLO - Woof, woof! Pocatello Animal Services is happy to announce 20 dogs found their fur-ever homes during the department's half-priced dog and puppy adoption event. Thanks to Friends...
Comments / 0