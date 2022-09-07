ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Almost every Idaho teacher again deemed 'proficient' or better

Originally posted on IdahoEdNews.org on September 12, 2022. BOISE - New numbers, same results. Overall, 98.7% of Idaho's K-12 teachers earned top marks on their annual performance evaluations in 2021-22, according to new data from the State Board of Education. The number reflects...
WATCH: How to field dress a deer, elk or moose in a CWD management zone

Idaho Fish and Game field dressing a deer carcass with Chronic Wasting Disease. See how to do it in the video above. For more information, click here. | IDFG The following is a news release from the Idaho Department of Fish and Game. IDAHO FALLS - Now that Chronic Wasting Disease...
Idaho gas prices continue to drop

IDAHO FALLS, Idaho (KIFI) - Average gasoline prices in Idaho have fallen 2.7 cents per gallon in the last week, averaging $4.44/g Monday, according to GasBuddy's survey of 802 stations in Idaho. Prices in Idaho are 24.4 cents per gallon lower than a month ago and stand 70.9 cents... ★...
COVID-19 UPDATES: 458 new Idaho COVID-19 cases, 0 new deaths

IDAHO FALLS, Idaho (KIFI) - Idaho officials reported 458 new COVID-19 cases and 0 new deaths over the weekend. State-level case and hospital data are now being updated on the state dashboard on Monday, Wednesday and Friday, excluding holidays. That brings the total confirmed and probable... ★ FURTHER REFERENCES ★
Gov. Gordon to convene mental health summit in October

CHEYENNE, Wyo. (KIFI) - "Mental health continues to be a rising concern for many in our great state. In 2020, Wyoming, sadly, had the highest rate of death by suicide in the nation," Governor Mark Gordon stated. "In order to address the scope of the problem, we must be actively...
Boise Pride Festival 2022 kicks off second day (Video)

The first reported conflict of this year's Boise Pride Festival occurred Saturday around noon. According to Boise Police's Public Information Officer (PIO), Haley Williams, the conflict was between a protestor and a member from a private security team. Police responded to the altercation and escorted the protestor out of the event; the private security member is facing a citation for ...
Fatality Crash in Canyon County

Idaho State Police are investigating a crash that occurred at approximately 3:00 am on Sunday, September 11, 2022, in Canyon County. The driver of a 2010 Dodge Journey was driving northbound on Batt Corner Road near Sunshine Road in Canyon County. The vehicle left the roadway, struck... ★ FURTHER REFERENCES...
