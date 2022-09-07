Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
spotonidaho.com
Almost every Idaho teacher again deemed 'proficient' or better
Originally posted on IdahoEdNews.org on September 12, 2022. BOISE - New numbers, same results. Overall, 98.7% of Idaho's K-12 teachers earned top marks on their annual performance evaluations in 2021-22, according to new data from the State Board of Education. The number reflects...
spotonidaho.com
Oprah's Website Honors Idaho Festival as One of the Best Fall Festivals in America
Oprah is no stranger to the Gem State! She's been known to visit Idaho quite often and clearly, it left an impression! Continue reading...
spotonidaho.com
Idaho Gov. Brad Little signs letter opposing student loan forgiveness plan
Idaho Gov. Brad Little addresses lawmakers in the House and Senate from the House chamber for his State of the State address on Jan. 10, 2022, at the Statehouse in Boise. | (Screenshot/Courtesy of Idaho in Session) BOISE (Idaho Capital Sun) - Idaho Gov. Brad Little is one of 22 governors...
spotonidaho.com
Long COVID is costing Idaho thousands of full-time workers, data suggest
An estimated 7.8% to 10.5% of all Idaho adults were suffering from the aftereffects of COVID-19 infections this summer, according to new data from the U.S. Census Bureau. Those estimates are based on Idahoans' self-reported experiences with COVID-19 and "long...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
spotonidaho.com
This Famous Statue is Actually in Idaho?
She's not as impressive as the original in New York or the replica in Las Vegas, but she seems perfect hanging out at the lake. Continue reading...
spotonidaho.com
WATCH: How to field dress a deer, elk or moose in a CWD management zone
Idaho Fish and Game field dressing a deer carcass with Chronic Wasting Disease. See how to do it in the video above. For more information, click here. | IDFG The following is a news release from the Idaho Department of Fish and Game. IDAHO FALLS - Now that Chronic Wasting Disease...
spotonidaho.com
Idaho gas prices continue to drop
IDAHO FALLS, Idaho (KIFI) - Average gasoline prices in Idaho have fallen 2.7 cents per gallon in the last week, averaging $4.44/g Monday, according to GasBuddy's survey of 802 stations in Idaho. Prices in Idaho are 24.4 cents per gallon lower than a month ago and stand 70.9 cents... ★...
spotonidaho.com
Multiple fires continue to burn across Idaho as fire preparedness level increases
Photo courtesy Blaine County Sheriff's Office IDAHO FALLS (KIVI) - Fires continue to burn across the state and across the country. So far this year, over 49,000 wildfires have burned over 6 million acres across the nation according to the National Interagency Fire Center. Right...
IN THIS ARTICLE
spotonidaho.com
New Mouth-Watering Thai Restaurants Instantly Impresses Southeast Boise
2022's brought a lot of changes to the Eastgate Shopping Center in Southeast Boise! Over the weekend, they introduced the neighborhood to a new restaurant concept. Continue reading...
spotonidaho.com
Idaho's road ahead for electric vehicles: More cars and charging stations, many questions
Courtesy Idaho Statesman BOISE (Idaho Statesman) - There were 4,508 electric vehicles registered in Idaho as of July 2022. It's a tiny fraction of the state's 1,760,650 total vehicles, but it's a number that has grown dramatically. In June 2021, just 2,685 EVs were registered in Idaho,... ★ FURTHER REFERENCES...
spotonidaho.com
COVID-19 UPDATES: 458 new Idaho COVID-19 cases, 0 new deaths
IDAHO FALLS, Idaho (KIFI) - Idaho officials reported 458 new COVID-19 cases and 0 new deaths over the weekend. State-level case and hospital data are now being updated on the state dashboard on Monday, Wednesday and Friday, excluding holidays. That brings the total confirmed and probable... ★ FURTHER REFERENCES ★
spotonidaho.com
Gov. Gordon to convene mental health summit in October
CHEYENNE, Wyo. (KIFI) - "Mental health continues to be a rising concern for many in our great state. In 2020, Wyoming, sadly, had the highest rate of death by suicide in the nation," Governor Mark Gordon stated. "In order to address the scope of the problem, we must be actively...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
spotonidaho.com
Boise Pride Festival 2022 kicks off second day (Video)
The first reported conflict of this year's Boise Pride Festival occurred Saturday around noon. According to Boise Police's Public Information Officer (PIO), Haley Williams, the conflict was between a protestor and a member from a private security team. Police responded to the altercation and escorted the protestor out of the event; the private security member is facing a citation for ...
spotonidaho.com
Idaho State Police Investigates Single Vehicle Crash in Twin Falls County
Idaho State Police is investigating a vehicle collision that occurred at 1:21 P.M. on September 10,2022, at Shoshone Falls Grade Road in Twin Falls County. The driver of a Toyota RAV4 was driving northbound, down the grade, when the vehicle drifted off the right shoulder and hit a boulder.... ★...
spotonidaho.com
Fatality Crash in Canyon County
Idaho State Police are investigating a crash that occurred at approximately 3:00 am on Sunday, September 11, 2022, in Canyon County. The driver of a 2010 Dodge Journey was driving northbound on Batt Corner Road near Sunshine Road in Canyon County. The vehicle left the roadway, struck... ★ FURTHER REFERENCES...
Comments / 2