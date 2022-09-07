Read full article on original website
Boise Pride Festival 2022 kicks off second day (Video)
The first reported conflict of this year's Boise Pride Festival occurred Saturday around noon. According to Boise Police's Public Information Officer (PIO), Haley Williams, the conflict was between a protestor and a member from a private security team. Police responded to the altercation and escorted the protestor out of the event; the private security member is facing a citation for ...
New Mouth-Watering Thai Restaurants Instantly Impresses Southeast Boise
2022's brought a lot of changes to the Eastgate Shopping Center in Southeast Boise! Over the weekend, they introduced the neighborhood to a new restaurant concept. Continue reading...
Fatality Crash in Canyon County
Idaho State Police are investigating a crash that occurred at approximately 3:00 am on Sunday, September 11, 2022, in Canyon County. The driver of a 2010 Dodge Journey was driving northbound on Batt Corner Road near Sunshine Road in Canyon County. The vehicle left the roadway, struck... ★ FURTHER REFERENCES...
