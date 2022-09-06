Nampa homicide photo 3

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Police: Victim identified in deadly Nampa shooting
Authorities have released more information about the deadly shooting that happened Sept. 1 in Nampa, including the victim’s identity. Joe Flores, 24, of Caldwell, was identified as the victim on Tuesday by the Nampa Police Department. Flores was shot during a gang-related incident in the parking lot of a Nampa business in the 2100 block of North Cassia Street just before 9 p.m. on Sept. 1, police said. Police said...
timberlinepawprint.com
When Fear Interrupts Fun: The Western Idaho Fair Shooting
The Western Idaho Fair is one of the most popular amusement spots in Boise, with thousands of visitors annually flooding through the gates at the end of summer. Full of exhilarating rides, mouthwatering snacks, addictive games, and breathtaking night views, the fair offers a memorable experience to every person that steps on its grounds. However, this cherished park took an unexpected turn on Friday, August 26, where there was a stabbing on the fairgrounds, followed by a shooting in the parking lot.
Nampa Police say Deadly Shooting Near Buffalo Wild Wings was Gang Related
NAMPA - On September 1, 2022, at approx. 8:51 p.m. Nampa Police Officers were dispatched to the report of a shooting in the parking lot near Buffalo Wild Wings in the 2100 block of N. Cassia Street in Nampa. Officers located an adult male, later identified as 24-year-old Joe Flores, of Caldwell, with an apparent gunshot wound. Officers and paramedics attempted life saving measures, but the victim was declared deceased at the scene.
Idaho State Trooper 'critically injured' after being hit by car
BOISE, Idaho — An Idaho State Trooper was injured after being hit by a car Thursday morning on Interstate 84 in Jerome County. According to Idaho State Police (ISP), around 8:30 a.m., an Idaho State Police Sergeant responded to a vehicle fire on the westbound lane of I-84. While providing assistance and traffic control, he was hit by a passing vehicle.
Former Idaho irrigation district treasurer accused of embezzling $1.8 million
NOTUS, Idaho — This story originally appeared in the Idaho Press. A former employee of Black Canyon Irrigation District allegedly embezzled nearly $1.8 million from the district over three years. The district, which is headquartered in Notus, hired Catherine A. Skidmore in 2014 as its secretary and treasurer, according...
When Do You Have To Stop For A School Bus With Stop Arm Extended In Idaho?
School is back in session and that means new things to watch out for while driving the streets of the Magic Valley. School speed zones are now enforced, School buses will be stopping frequently to load and unload children, and more children at crosswalks. But not always. I say not always because there is a good chance that you'll also see kids crossing at non-crosswalk locations. Failure to obey the now-in-effect school-related laws could result in fines for drivers. The fines for some infractions have been increased recently by the Idaho State Legislature including the first-time fine for failure to stop when a school bus has the stop arm extended. That fine is now $200.
Boise drag community responds to whirlwind of threats ahead of Boise Pride event
BOISE, Idaho — This week we have heard a lot from the Treasure Valley community about what a drag show is, what happens at a drag performance, and what people expected to happen at the now canceled ‘kids drag’ event. In recent days we have heard a...
Idaho man sentenced to life in prison after 12th DUI
A Nampa man has been sentenced to life in prison after getting convicted of his fifth felony DUI, which was the 12th DUI he has received over his lifetime. Kent Sams, 54, was serving parole for two prior felony DUI charges when law enforcement was called after Sams passed out in the flowerbeds outside an Idaho State Liquor Store in August 2021, according to a press release from the Ada County Prosecutor’s Office. ...
Nampa Police Investigating Shooting Near Shopping Center
NAMPA, Idaho (KLIX)-One person was killed and another hospitalized following an apparent shooting Thursday evening in Nampa. According to the Nampa Police Department, officer responded at around 8:51 p.m. to the shopping area on the 2100 block of N Cassia St. When they arrived they found a male adult with gunshot wounds and attempted life-saving measures, however the man was pronounced dead at the scene. Nampa Police say a short time later another man checked into an area hospital with gunshot wounds. The names of those involved have not been released. The incident remains under investigation.
Boise Pride Festival increasing private security ahead of annual event
BOISE — The Boise Pride Festival will increase private security presence ahead of its annual three-day event from Sept. 9 to 11, according to the festival’s Vice President Joseph Kibbe. “We made the commitment to hold (security measures) steady and do slight increases in some areas,” Kibbe said to KTVB. “The overall message that our organization does and strives for is inclusion in our community — helping to drive that narrative in Boise around diversity and inclusion.” ...
Man killed and another injured outside Nampa restaurant
BOISE, Idaho — Two people were shot and one man died Thursday night in the parking lot near several restaurants and a movie theater in Nampa. Officers with the Nampa Police Department continue to investigate on Friday. The department said officers were called at about 8:51 p.m. Thursday to...
Ammon Bundy not participating in lawsuit because it's a 'distraction'
BOISE, Idaho — Gubernatorial candidate and far-right activist Ammon Bundy addressed why he is ignoring the lawsuit against him, filed by St. Luke's Health System -- and he said it's because attending court and spending money on legal fees is a distraction from his campaign. Bundy and his associate...
Idaho infant's death is the latest hot car-related fatality in US
The tragic death is the 24th juvenile hot car fatality reported in the U.S. so far this year and one more than the 23 that were recorded in 2021. As sweltering heat continues to spread across the western United States, police are investigating the death of a baby girl in a hot car in southwestern Idaho.
Infant Dies After Being Left in Vehicle in Southern Idaho
NEW PLYMOUTH - The Payette County Sheriff’s Office responded to a medical call on Saturday in New Plymouth where a female under the age of one-year-old died after being left in a vehicle. According to the Sheriff's Office, at approximately 5:00 p.m. on Saturday, the family of the child...
Idaho baby dies after being left in hot car
NEW PLYMOUTH, Idaho (AP) — Police in southwestern Idaho say they are investigating the death of a baby girl who was left in a car as temperatures in the region neared 100 degrees. A family in the small town of New Plymouth, about 50 miles northwest of the state capital Boise, called police around 5 p.m. Saturday to report that their child had been left in the car and wasn't breathing, the Payette County Sheriff's Office said in a news release. ...
Post Register
Crashes on I-84 have been cleared
BOISE, Idaho (CBS2) — The numerous crashes on eastbound I-84 between Nampa and Meridian have been cleared.
Idaho Sheriff Tells Fox News State Cannot Handle Fentanly Threat
An Idaho sheriff told a national television audience that states like Idaho do not have the resources to fight the expanding Fentanyl crisis. Canyon County Sheriff Kieran Donahue again appeared on Fox and Friends First, explaining how Fentanyl use is increasing. He said that the Biden Administration's open border policy has allowed more Americans to be endangered due to more access to Fentanyl.
Boise Pride Fest Cancels Children’s Drag Show
Organizers of this week's Boise Pride Fest have emailed their supporters and sponsors that the scheduled child's drag show will be cancelled from the weekend's events. The reaction to the announced kid's drag show caused a significant reaction of social media. At the time of this publication, Zion's Bank, Idaho Power, and Idaho Department of Health and Welfare had announced they were cancelling their sponsorships.
One of the Biggest Fireworks Shows in Idaho is Coming to Meridian
If you don’t have plans this Friday night, we’re about to make them for you!. Friday, September 9 is Scentsy’s 9th Annual Rock-A-Thon and we couldn’t be more thrilled about it because they chose our friends at Camp Rainbow Gold as their beneficiary this year! The timing couldn’t be more perfect since the event happens during Childhood Cancer Awareness Month.
Idaho Black Bear Breaks Into a House, Here’s How to Avoid That…
A few months ago, we wrote about a large bear spotted in Blaine County walking through neighborhoods and going through garbage, and apparently there are even more bear sightings happening around the Boise area, and in some cases the bears are actually breaking into resident homes. A recent article from...
Idaho State Journal
Pocatello, ID
The Idaho State Journal is daily newspaper published in Pocatello, Idaho, United States, that serves southeast Idaho, including Bannock, Bear Lake, Bingham, Caribou, Franklin, Power, and Oneida counties.https://www.idahostatejournal.com
