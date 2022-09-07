Read full article on original website
RS Group Announces MRO Supply Chain Brand
LONDON — RS Group plc, a global omni-channel provider of product and service solutions, on Monday announced the uniting of its global maintenance, repair and operations supply chain solutions business into a single brand, RS Integrated Supply. Previously trading as two separate brands — IESA and Synovos — the...
Robots Threaten American Workers; Quiet Quitting's Impact; New Ship Faces Scrap Heap | Today in Manufacturing Ep. 84
Editor's note: Download and listen to the audio version below and click here to subscribe to the podcast. The Today in Manufacturing Podcast is brought to you by the editors from Manufacturing.net and Industrial Equipment News (IEN). In each episode, we discuss the five biggest stories in manufacturing, and the implications they have on the industry moving forward. This week:
For Distributors, Strategic Evolution Will Depend on Staffing Revolution
Staffing shortages are far from unique to the wholesale distribution business. What is unique, though, is that the talent crunch has arrived at a moment when various forms of automation appear poised to change both the scope and the nature of this industry’s talent base. If the historical ebbs...
Protective Industrial Products Names New President
LATHAM, N.Y. – Protective Industrial Products Inc., a global leader in the personal protective equipment markets for the industrial, construction and retail channels, on Friday announced the appointment of Curt Holtz as its new president. Holtz will join PIP on Sept. 13 to oversee the company's five business units:...
LeafLink's New Full-Platform Pricing Model Helps Cannabis Retailers & Brands Save 20% On Monthly Operating Costs
LeafLink, an online wholesale cannabis platform, has announced a new pricing model to help cannabis wholesalers manage their daily operations more efficiently and seamlessly through its full-service platform. With the company’s new full platform pricing model, cannabis businesses can streamline and centralize operations for one predictable monthly cost and reinvest...
