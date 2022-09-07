Read full article on original website
Friday in Portland: Power shutoffs in effect across the state amid extreme fire danger and moreEmily ScarviePortland, OR
The Only Unsolved Hijacking In U.S. HistoryJeffery MacPortland, OR
Thursday in Portland: NWS issues Red Flag Warning amid critical fire conditions and moreEmily ScarviePortland, OR
Wednesday in Portland: City continues to see deaths, injuries from illegal street racing and moreEmily ScarviePortland, OR
Controversial Oregon Tax Measure "Moves Goalpost" to May 2023TaxBuzzMultnomah County, OR
pdxmonthly.com
The Cult of Barry’s is Landing in Portland
It’s six am. You're surrounded by mirrors, drenched in red light—and sweat. Music is pumping and a dewy-faced twenty something named Dustin is yelling at you: “Treds, I need you at five, six, seven on your speed, six percent incline. My floor: you’re heading into a Romanian deadlift.” This isn’t a nightmare, and it isn’t a club (though it threatens to be both). It’s a class at the boutique fitness studio Barry’s and, apparently, Portland is ready for it.
WWEEK
Portland Air Quality Deteriorates as East Wind Carries in Wildfire Smoke
Notice a funny taste in the air today? That’s ash from burning ponderosa pines along the Snake River. The east wind blowing into Portland today—strong enough to trigger the shutdown of power lines on exposed ridges from Corbett to the West Hills—is also carrying smoke from fires to our north and east. The largest of these is the Double Creek Fire, which has now burned more than 100,000 acres in the Wallowa-Whitman National Forest, making it Oregon’s only megafire this summer.
7 of The Most Depressing Cities In USA Surround The Tri-Cities
BILLINGS, MONTANA - #1 in the USA for depression at 31%. SPOKANE - SPOKANE VALLEY, WASHINGTON - #6 in USA for depression at 27%. SALEM, OREGON - #8 in the USA for depression at 25.9%. BOISE CITY, IDAHO - #14 in the USA for depression at 24.9%. PORTLAND, OREGON -...
WWEEK
Portland Is Saturated With Pot Shops. Here Are Three Committed to Community With Unique Themes Ranging From Hip-Hop to Houseplants.
There are around 350 dispensaries in Portland. In fact, if you live in the city proper, there’s probably one in your immediate neighborhood. Walking distance even. And though the retail price of weed is holding steady at around five bucks a gram, the atmosphere of these storefronts can, to say the least, vary.
Portland’s West Hills residents brace for a few days without power
In Portland's West Hills, power was shut down Friday afternoon to thousands of homes and businesses as winds kicked into high gear during a red flag warning.
The Number Of New Real Estate Listings In Portland, OR Has Dropped Sharply
While this Pacific Northwest metropolis is a great place to live for a variety of reasons, it may not be the best place to buy a house right now.
WWEEK
ōkta, the New McMinnville Restaurant Helmed by Michelin-Starred Chef Matthew Lightner, Is Off to a Stellar Start
Matthew Lightner is back. It has barely been two months since the debut of ōkta, Lightner’s sparkling new McMinnville restaurant. Yet, it is already plain Lightner has added points to the peerless culinary IQ that led him to emerge as an industry star at Castagna in 2009, then thrive on the big stage at New York City’s Atera after he left Portland. Under Lightner, Atera earned two Michelin stars and a rave review from The New York Times. He left in 2015 and has maintained a relatively low profile since.
kptv.com
Portland West Hills brace for possible power shutoff
PORTLAND Ore. (KPTV) - While they feel the inconvenience of a power shutoff, one Portland neighborhood knows it’s part of preventing devastating wildfires. According to Portland General Electric, the West Hills area is one part of the city that could likely lose power Friday if conditions are bad. Sally...
8 things to do in the Portland area this weekend | Sept. 9-11
PORTLAND, Ore. — The weather is still plenty warm in Portland, but we're also starting to reap the benefits of something new — fall events. At least for the time being, it's possible to enjoy the changing of the season under a sunny sky and with balmy temperatures, so take advantage while you can.
FOXBusiness
Portland’s homeless crisis has residents ‘picking somewhere else’ to live, realty broker says
As Portland residents have started speaking out against far-left politicians over the homeless crisis and crime surge fueling an exodus from the city, a local real estate broker is describing the difficulty of offloading these for-sale properties. "A lot of these spaces now are occupied by camps, and a lot...
Kyron Horman’s family to host car wash for his 20th birthday
Kyron Horman went missing from Skyline Elementary in 2010. He would have been celebrating his 20th birthday this year on Sep. 9. His family is hosting a car wash and fundraiser in honor of his birthday this weekend.
WWEEK
Three Hotels Approaching Foreclosure in the Heart of Portland Offer a Warning to City Leaders
In an era when people can work from anywhere, few choose downtown Portland. That’s clear from a July study by ECONorthwest, not yet finalized, which shows that on any given day, there are 55% fewer workers downtown than there were before the pandemic. In the same report, consultants estimated it would take until 2034 for office vacancy in downtown Portland to drop below 10%—the ideal range.
Building at 'one of the best retail corners' in downtown Portland sold
PORTLAND, Ore. — Melvin Mark Investors last week bought the historic Alderway Building in what's shaping up to become a high-profile part of downtown Portland, though recent vacancy trends offer a note of caution. The building at the corner of Southwest Alder Street and Southwest Broadway houses Kassab Jewelers...
Readers respond: Portland decisions affect Gresham
Six blocks from Portland’s east edge, Gresham is my home. Still, my neighbors and I know that our community is greatly shaped by events to the west of us. Portland is the dog. We are the tail, affected by changes to Portland’s city government and whether they work—or not. As I read statements from our three candidates for governor in the Aug. 28 Oregonian, I had an idea. Let’s elect all three! Crazy? Isn’t that exactly what is being proposed for each new Portland City Council district? Portland, maybe you think you have time to figure this out. Your neighbors out here don’t. We hope you listen to Commissioner Mingus Mapps instead. (“Portland commissioner plans rival fix for city government as charter change battle ratchets up,” Aug. 30)
kptv.com
‘Cost us money to not lose money’: West Hills restaurant deals with safety power shut off
PORTLAND Ore. (KPTV) - A local restaurant in the Portland West Hills was scrambling Friday to preserve their stock of food during the power safety shut off. Skyline Restaurant on Northwest Skyline Boulevard was without power a day after they received their weekly food delivery, said restaurant server Eric Reddy.
hereisoregon.com
Celebrate fall with these Oregon family-friendly events and pumpkin patches
Summer gets a lot of love in Oregon, but that’s just because mostly everyone is working on a Vitamin D deficiency. The real deal best season? It has to be fall, when temperatures go down just enough so you can put on a cute sweater in the mornings, and the leaves start changing colors.
Channel 6000
Thursday’s weather is a preview of what it should feel like later this month
PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — The coolest day of the week has arrived. A stronger marine push overnight into the morning hours has helped cool down the area even a little more than Wednesday. This is part of a passing trough, which will keep most locations north of Oregon under 80 degrees and most spots around Portland on either side of 80 degrees today.
It’s official: Power shutoffs underway across Oregon amid fire danger
With a red flag warning in effect across Oregon Friday, mass public safety power shutoffs are happening across the state because of high winds and extreme fire conditions.
Neighbors frustrated over NE Portland homeless camp that moved in two years ago and never left
PORTLAND, Ore. — For the past two years, families living near the corner of Northeast 125th Place and Shaver Street have had to share their lawns with a homeless encampment. Residents told KGW that homeless individuals in their quiet neighborhood, nestled between three schools and rows of cornfields, have refused services from the city.
WWEEK
Portland Is on a Record Pace for Liquor Shoplifting
Oregon’s booze thieves are getting bolder. Shoplifting at state liquor stores has skyrocketed and is only getting worse, data from the Oregon Liquor and Cannabis Commission shows. “I’m trying to scream and shout from the rooftops,” says Dan Miner, owner of two Portland liquor stores. “This stuff is on...
