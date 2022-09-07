Six blocks from Portland’s east edge, Gresham is my home. Still, my neighbors and I know that our community is greatly shaped by events to the west of us. Portland is the dog. We are the tail, affected by changes to Portland’s city government and whether they work—or not. As I read statements from our three candidates for governor in the Aug. 28 Oregonian, I had an idea. Let’s elect all three! Crazy? Isn’t that exactly what is being proposed for each new Portland City Council district? Portland, maybe you think you have time to figure this out. Your neighbors out here don’t. We hope you listen to Commissioner Mingus Mapps instead. (“Portland commissioner plans rival fix for city government as charter change battle ratchets up,” Aug. 30)

