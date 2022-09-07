ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Portland, OR

Comments / 1

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
pdxmonthly.com

The Cult of Barry’s is Landing in Portland

It’s six am. You're surrounded by mirrors, drenched in red light—and sweat. Music is pumping and a dewy-faced twenty something named Dustin is yelling at you: “Treds, I need you at five, six, seven on your speed, six percent incline. My floor: you’re heading into a Romanian deadlift.” This isn’t a nightmare, and it isn’t a club (though it threatens to be both). It’s a class at the boutique fitness studio Barry’s and, apparently, Portland is ready for it.
PORTLAND, OR
WWEEK

Portland Air Quality Deteriorates as East Wind Carries in Wildfire Smoke

Notice a funny taste in the air today? That’s ash from burning ponderosa pines along the Snake River. The east wind blowing into Portland today—strong enough to trigger the shutdown of power lines on exposed ridges from Corbett to the West Hills—is also carrying smoke from fires to our north and east. The largest of these is the Double Creek Fire, which has now burned more than 100,000 acres in the Wallowa-Whitman National Forest, making it Oregon’s only megafire this summer.
PORTLAND, OR
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Portland, OR
Portland, OR
Lifestyle
Local
Oregon Food & Drinks
Portland, OR
Food & Drinks
State
Oregon State
Local
Oregon Restaurants
Local
Oregon Lifestyle
Portland, OR
Restaurants
WWEEK

ōkta, the New McMinnville Restaurant Helmed by Michelin-Starred Chef Matthew Lightner, Is Off to a Stellar Start

Matthew Lightner is back. It has barely been two months since the debut of ōkta, Lightner’s sparkling new McMinnville restaurant. Yet, it is already plain Lightner has added points to the peerless culinary IQ that led him to emerge as an industry star at Castagna in 2009, then thrive on the big stage at New York City’s Atera after he left Portland. Under Lightner, Atera earned two Michelin stars and a rave review from The New York Times. He left in 2015 and has maintained a relatively low profile since.
MCMINNVILLE, OR
kptv.com

Portland West Hills brace for possible power shutoff

PORTLAND Ore. (KPTV) - While they feel the inconvenience of a power shutoff, one Portland neighborhood knows it’s part of preventing devastating wildfires. According to Portland General Electric, the West Hills area is one part of the city that could likely lose power Friday if conditions are bad. Sally...
PORTLAND, OR
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Local Life#Bar Info#Food Drink Info#Restaurant Info#Cocktail Bar#Herbal Tea#Cocktails#Alcohol#Ero#Food Drink#Indonesian
KGW

8 things to do in the Portland area this weekend | Sept. 9-11

PORTLAND, Ore. — The weather is still plenty warm in Portland, but we're also starting to reap the benefits of something new — fall events. At least for the time being, it's possible to enjoy the changing of the season under a sunny sky and with balmy temperatures, so take advantage while you can.
PORTLAND, OR
WWEEK

Three Hotels Approaching Foreclosure in the Heart of Portland Offer a Warning to City Leaders

In an era when people can work from anywhere, few choose downtown Portland. That’s clear from a July study by ECONorthwest, not yet finalized, which shows that on any given day, there are 55% fewer workers downtown than there were before the pandemic. In the same report, consultants estimated it would take until 2034 for office vacancy in downtown Portland to drop below 10%—the ideal range.
PORTLAND, OR
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Restaurants
NewsBreak
Food & Drinks
The Oregonian

Readers respond: Portland decisions affect Gresham

Six blocks from Portland’s east edge, Gresham is my home. Still, my neighbors and I know that our community is greatly shaped by events to the west of us. Portland is the dog. We are the tail, affected by changes to Portland’s city government and whether they work—or not. As I read statements from our three candidates for governor in the Aug. 28 Oregonian, I had an idea. Let’s elect all three! Crazy? Isn’t that exactly what is being proposed for each new Portland City Council district? Portland, maybe you think you have time to figure this out. Your neighbors out here don’t. We hope you listen to Commissioner Mingus Mapps instead. (“Portland commissioner plans rival fix for city government as charter change battle ratchets up,” Aug. 30)
PORTLAND, OR
Channel 6000

Thursday’s weather is a preview of what it should feel like later this month

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — The coolest day of the week has arrived. A stronger marine push overnight into the morning hours has helped cool down the area even a little more than Wednesday. This is part of a passing trough, which will keep most locations north of Oregon under 80 degrees and most spots around Portland on either side of 80 degrees today.
PORTLAND, OR
WWEEK

Portland Is on a Record Pace for Liquor Shoplifting

Oregon’s booze thieves are getting bolder. Shoplifting at state liquor stores has skyrocketed and is only getting worse, data from the Oregon Liquor and Cannabis Commission shows. “I’m trying to scream and shout from the rooftops,” says Dan Miner, owner of two Portland liquor stores. “This stuff is on...
PORTLAND, OR

Comments / 0

Community Policy