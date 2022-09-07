HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - We have gentle to moderate trade winds this week, delivering a few showers to windward areas. Winds will be light enough to allow afternoon sea breezes over leeward areas, but leeward shower coverage should diminish the next couple of days. Showers, both leeward and windward, may increase in coverage and intensity after Wednesday as moisture increases and the atmosphere becomes unstable.

HONOLULU, HI ・ 21 HOURS AGO