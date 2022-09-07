ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Honolulu, HI

Comments / 4

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
hawaiinewsnow.com

Sunrise Mahalo Tour 2022: Kauai

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - Sunrise is celebrating its 15-year anniversary with the Mahalo Tour!. The Sunrise Ohana is taking the show across the state, broadcasting live from five islands in five days. The celebration kicks off Monday, beginning on the island of Kauai. Copyright 2022 Hawaii News Now. All rights reserved.
HONOLULU, HI
hawaiinewsnow.com

Hawaii Chinese Chamber of Commerce celebrates Mid-Autumn Festival

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - Happy Mid-Autumn Festival!. Chinese communities compare it to Thanksgiving because historically, families gathered to celebrate the harvest season and full moon. A big part of the tradition is sharing mooncakes, which are filled with duck egg yolks to represent the moon. Hawaii’s Chinese Chamber of Commerce held...
HONOLULU, HI
hawaiinewsnow.com

Dumped charcoal appears to be killing trees at Sand Island

Top stories from across Hawaii and around the world, as seen on the 10 p.m. news broadcast from Hawaii News Now. AG’s office set to fire award-winning investigator; supporters say firing is in retaliation. Updated: 5 hours ago. |. On Friday, the Attorney General's office locked him out of...
HONOLULU, HI
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Honolulu, HI
City
Keauhou, HI
Honolulu, HI
Government
Local
Hawaii Government
hawaiinewsnow.com

Trees at this Sand Island park are dying. The likely culprit? Barbecues

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - An unsightly and harmful problem is developing at the Sand Island State Recreation Area. A number of trees at the campgrounds are either damaged or dead. The likely cause: Barbecues started by park goers. For the last several months, environmental watchdog Carroll Cox has been tracking the...
HONOLULU, HI
hawaiinewsnow.com

Trade wind weather today thru Wednesday; sunshine with windward and mauka showers

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - We have gentle to moderate trade winds this week, delivering a few showers to windward areas. Winds will be light enough to allow afternoon sea breezes over leeward areas, but leeward shower coverage should diminish the next couple of days. Showers, both leeward and windward, may increase in coverage and intensity after Wednesday as moisture increases and the atmosphere becomes unstable.
HONOLULU, HI
hawaiinewsnow.com

Rainbow Wahine volleyball downs USC in five-set thriller

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - The University of Hawaii women’s volleyball snagged an exciting win over USC on Saturday via a five-set thriller in Manoa. Hawaii downed the Trojans with a 22-25, 21-25, 25-22, 25-16, 15-8 reverse sweep at SimpliFi Arena at Stan Sheriff Center. The Wahine’s Riley Wagoner had a...
HONOLULU, HI
hawaiinewsnow.com

Terry Hunter reviews HONK FOR JESUS. SAVE YOUR SOUL

Jersey Boys is coming to the Blaisdell Concert Hall starting next week. Kolohe Kai is in concert Saturday night at the Waikiki Shell. Angus "Drummie Zeb" Gaye from the group ASWAD passed away last weekend at the age of 62. Keauhou is celebrating the release of Ileʻa with a concert.
HONOLULU, HI
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Linus School Sports#Linus Little League#Parade#Little League#Local Life#Localevent#Khnl#Nbc News Daily#Hnn News Brief Lrb#Aswad
hawaiinewsnow.com

Under new pilot program, Hawaii high schoolers can apply for free county bus passes

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - The state Department of Education announced a pilot program Monday to expand transportation options to high school students across the four counties amid a school bus driver shortage. “We’ve unfortunately had to suspend and consolidate routes on Kauai, Maui, Hawaii Island and here on Oahu,” said DOE...
HAWAII STATE
hawaiinewsnow.com

EMS: Man seriously injured in apparent stabbing

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - A 35-year-old man was seriously injured in an apparent stabbing in Honolulu on Monday evening. Authorities said the incident happened about 5:05 p.m. at Keeaumoku Avenue and South Beretania Street. The man was apparently stabbed several times, and Honolulu EMS administered life-saving treatment before transporting him to...
HONOLULU, HI
hawaiinewsnow.com

Owner of Hawaii license plate offensive to BLM movement sues state, city

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - The owner of a Hawaii vanity license plate that uses profanity to insult the Black Lives Matter movement is suing the City of Honolulu and state Attorney General. Edward Odquina claims they’re violating his civil rights by recalling the plate. Court documents show Odquina was approved...
HONOLULU, HI
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Country
South Korea
News Break
Politics
hawaiinewsnow.com

High surf advisory issued for south-facing shores

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - A high surf advisory has been issued for the south-facing shorelines of all islands as a new swell peaks to start the week. The National Weather Service in Honolulu said the advisory will be in effect from 6 a.m. Monday through 6 a.m. Tuesday. Waves of 7...
HONOLULU, HI
hawaiinewsnow.com

Car overturns in morning crash along H-1 Freeway

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - A car overturned in a crash Sunday morning on the H-1 Freeway. A witness photo showed the vehicle on its roof in the westbound shoulder of the freeway just past the Waikele exit. It happened around 6:30 a.m. A group of bystanders rushed to the help the...
WAIPAHU, HI

Comments / 0

Community Policy