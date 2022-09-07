Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
hawaiinewsnow.com
Sunrise Mahalo Tour 2022: Kauai
HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - Sunrise is celebrating its 15-year anniversary with the Mahalo Tour!. The Sunrise Ohana is taking the show across the state, broadcasting live from five islands in five days. The celebration kicks off Monday, beginning on the island of Kauai. Copyright 2022 Hawaii News Now. All rights reserved.
hawaiinewsnow.com
Hawaii Chinese Chamber of Commerce celebrates Mid-Autumn Festival
HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - Happy Mid-Autumn Festival!. Chinese communities compare it to Thanksgiving because historically, families gathered to celebrate the harvest season and full moon. A big part of the tradition is sharing mooncakes, which are filled with duck egg yolks to represent the moon. Hawaii’s Chinese Chamber of Commerce held...
hawaiinewsnow.com
As Red Hill crisis drags on, Board of Water Supply races to drill new wells
HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - Nearly a year after the Red Hill crisis began, three of Oahu’s most vital water sources remain shut down in a bid to prevent contamination from spreading. Now, the Board of Water Supply is racing to find land and drill new wells outside the contamination zone.
hawaiinewsnow.com
Dumped charcoal appears to be killing trees at Sand Island
Top stories from across Hawaii and around the world, as seen on the 10 p.m. news broadcast from Hawaii News Now. AG’s office set to fire award-winning investigator; supporters say firing is in retaliation. Updated: 5 hours ago. |. On Friday, the Attorney General's office locked him out of...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
hawaiinewsnow.com
Trees at this Sand Island park are dying. The likely culprit? Barbecues
HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - An unsightly and harmful problem is developing at the Sand Island State Recreation Area. A number of trees at the campgrounds are either damaged or dead. The likely cause: Barbecues started by park goers. For the last several months, environmental watchdog Carroll Cox has been tracking the...
hawaiinewsnow.com
Trade wind weather today thru Wednesday; sunshine with windward and mauka showers
HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - We have gentle to moderate trade winds this week, delivering a few showers to windward areas. Winds will be light enough to allow afternoon sea breezes over leeward areas, but leeward shower coverage should diminish the next couple of days. Showers, both leeward and windward, may increase in coverage and intensity after Wednesday as moisture increases and the atmosphere becomes unstable.
hawaiinewsnow.com
Rainbow Wahine volleyball downs USC in five-set thriller
HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - The University of Hawaii women’s volleyball snagged an exciting win over USC on Saturday via a five-set thriller in Manoa. Hawaii downed the Trojans with a 22-25, 21-25, 25-22, 25-16, 15-8 reverse sweep at SimpliFi Arena at Stan Sheriff Center. The Wahine’s Riley Wagoner had a...
hawaiinewsnow.com
Terry Hunter reviews HONK FOR JESUS. SAVE YOUR SOUL
Jersey Boys is coming to the Blaisdell Concert Hall starting next week. Kolohe Kai is in concert Saturday night at the Waikiki Shell. Angus "Drummie Zeb" Gaye from the group ASWAD passed away last weekend at the age of 62. Keauhou is celebrating the release of Ileʻa with a concert.
IN THIS ARTICLE
hawaiinewsnow.com
Under new pilot program, Hawaii high schoolers can apply for free county bus passes
HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - The state Department of Education announced a pilot program Monday to expand transportation options to high school students across the four counties amid a school bus driver shortage. “We’ve unfortunately had to suspend and consolidate routes on Kauai, Maui, Hawaii Island and here on Oahu,” said DOE...
hawaiinewsnow.com
Meet the ‘weed eaters’: Urban foragers on a mission to diversify your diet
HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - Gaye Chan is into what’s known as urban foraging. The University of Hawaii at Manoa professor picks plants we see as unsightly weeds and adds them to her daily diet. “I started doing research on it and realized the things I had been yanking out for...
hawaiinewsnow.com
EMS: Man seriously injured in apparent stabbing
HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - A 35-year-old man was seriously injured in an apparent stabbing in Honolulu on Monday evening. Authorities said the incident happened about 5:05 p.m. at Keeaumoku Avenue and South Beretania Street. The man was apparently stabbed several times, and Honolulu EMS administered life-saving treatment before transporting him to...
hawaiinewsnow.com
Owner of Hawaii license plate offensive to BLM movement sues state, city
HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - The owner of a Hawaii vanity license plate that uses profanity to insult the Black Lives Matter movement is suing the City of Honolulu and state Attorney General. Edward Odquina claims they’re violating his civil rights by recalling the plate. Court documents show Odquina was approved...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
hawaiinewsnow.com
HFD, EMS outfit first responders with body armor amid increase in active threat calls
HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - Honolulu firefighters were issued bulletproof vests and other protective gear last month so they can move in during active threat situations sooner to treat the wounded. A total of 307 sets were purchased using federal grant money. Honolulu EMS purchased about 200 sets last year for their...
hawaiinewsnow.com
High surf advisory issued for south-facing shores
HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - A high surf advisory has been issued for the south-facing shorelines of all islands as a new swell peaks to start the week. The National Weather Service in Honolulu said the advisory will be in effect from 6 a.m. Monday through 6 a.m. Tuesday. Waves of 7...
hawaiinewsnow.com
Car overturns in morning crash along H-1 Freeway
HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - A car overturned in a crash Sunday morning on the H-1 Freeway. A witness photo showed the vehicle on its roof in the westbound shoulder of the freeway just past the Waikele exit. It happened around 6:30 a.m. A group of bystanders rushed to the help the...
hawaiinewsnow.com
Doctor connected to Kealoha scandal gets far lighter sentence than prosecutors had sought
HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - Prominent Hawaii Island physician Rudy Puana was sentenced to 7 1/2 years behind bars on Monday following his conviction in a federal drug trial connected to the Kealoha scandal. That’s far less than the 15 to 20 years that prosecutors had asked for. Puana was found...
hawaiinewsnow.com
A year after Isabella ‘Ariel’ Kalua’s disappearance, her grieving family continues search for answers
HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - On the anniversary of Isabella “Ariel” Kalua’s disappearance, the Waimanalo community is still demanding answers as her adoptive parents await trial on murder charges. Ariel’s great aunt, Lana Idao, remembers getting the call that Ariel was missing. “It was a very scary moment,”...
Comments / 4