ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Business

Comments / 0

Related
nddist.com

Protective Industrial Products Names New President

LATHAM, N.Y. – Protective Industrial Products Inc., a global leader in the personal protective equipment markets for the industrial, construction and retail channels, on Friday announced the appointment of Curt Holtz as its new president. Holtz will join PIP on Sept. 13 to oversee the company's five business units:...
LATHAM, NY
nddist.com

For Distributors, Strategic Evolution Will Depend on Staffing Revolution

Staffing shortages are far from unique to the wholesale distribution business. What is unique, though, is that the talent crunch has arrived at a moment when various forms of automation appear poised to change both the scope and the nature of this industry’s talent base. If the historical ebbs...
ECONOMY

Comments / 0

Community Policy