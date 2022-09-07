Read full article on original website
nddist.com
Protective Industrial Products Names New President
LATHAM, N.Y. – Protective Industrial Products Inc., a global leader in the personal protective equipment markets for the industrial, construction and retail channels, on Friday announced the appointment of Curt Holtz as its new president. Holtz will join PIP on Sept. 13 to oversee the company's five business units:...
nddist.com
For Distributors, Strategic Evolution Will Depend on Staffing Revolution
Staffing shortages are far from unique to the wholesale distribution business. What is unique, though, is that the talent crunch has arrived at a moment when various forms of automation appear poised to change both the scope and the nature of this industry’s talent base. If the historical ebbs...
