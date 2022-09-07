Read full article on original website
Related
investing.com
Barry Callebaut expects to hit sustainable cocoa target by 2025
LONDON (Reuters) - Barry Callebaut, the world's biggest chocolate maker, said on Monday it is on track to meet its target to trace the source of all the cocoa in its direct supply chain by 2025, making sure it does not come from protected forests. Cocoa traders and chocolate companies...
investing.com
Gold, Copper Hold Recent Gains as U.S. CPI Data Looms
Investing.com-- Gold prices moved little on Tuesday, but held on to recent gains as investors awaited more signs that U.S. inflation was moving away from peaks hit this year. Spot gold rose nearly 0.1% to $1,725.70 an ounce, while gold futures fell 0.2% to $1,736.35 an ounce by 19:48 ET (23:48 GMT). Both instruments rose over the past three sessions, as the dollar retreated from a 20-year high hit last week.
investing.com
Rally Begins: Investors Fleeing to Buy this ‘Breakout’ Share!
Without a doubt, the Indian market has been outperforming most of its peers in the last few weeks. The broader market strength is helping to boost investors’ confidence further leading to increasing demand for many stocks. While there is no dearth of stocks giving breakouts in today’s session as...
investing.com
U.S. emergency oil reserves tumble to lowest since 1984
HOUSTON (Reuters) -U.S. emergency crude oil stocks fell 8.4 million barrels last week to 434.1 million barrels, their lowest since October 1984, according to U.S. Department of Energy (DOE) data released on Monday. The release from the Strategic Petroleum Reserve (SPR) in the week ended Sept. 9 was the steepest...
investing.com
Japan shares higher at close of trade; Nikkei 225 up 0.25%
Investing.com – Japan equities were higher at the close on Tuesday, as gains in the Railway & Bus , Transport and Retail sectors propelled shares higher. At the close in Tokyo, the Nikkei 225 gained 0.25%. The biggest gainers of the session on the Nikkei 225 were East Japan...
investing.com
Market Review, Corporate Updates, Commodities & Currencies - 13.09.22
South African markets closed in the green yesterday, as investors awaited the US inflation data for August. Property dealers, Emira Property Fund (JO: EMIJ ), Capital & Counties Properties (JO: CCOJ ), Attacq (JO: ATTJ ) and Growthpoint Properties (JO: GRTJ ) climbed 5.0%, 3.8%, 3.7% and 2.9%, respectively. Gold...
investing.com
Range Breakout: Stock Soars 11% to Break ‘3-Year-Long’ Resistance!
Recently, the government of India announced a ban on the export of broken rice over an estimate of production hit on account of delayed plantation and rainfall deficit. Apart from this, the government also imposed a 20% duty on the export of all other varieties of rice except basmati and parboiled. These curbs have jittered investors of the companies primarily dealing in the export of rice such as KRBL Ltd (NS: KRBL ), LT Foods Ltd (NS: LTOL ), etc.
investing.com
Ravencoin (RVN): Project Review, Recent Developments, Future Events, Community
Ravencoin (RVN): Project Review, Recent Developments, Future Events, Community. Ravencoin (RVN) sits on top of the crypto performance chart, gaining 57% in the same week Bitcoin plunged to its 2022 low. The meteoric rise of RVN is fueled by the migration of miners from the Ethereum network into Ravencoin. The...
investing.com
European Stocks Higher; M&A Talk Helps Sentiment
Investing.com - European stock markets edged higher Tuesday helped by M&A talk, but investors remain cautious ahead of the release of U.S. inflation data that will offer a crucial guide to the Federal Reserve’s interest rate outlook. By 04:05 ET (08:05 GMT), the DAX in Germany traded 0.3% higher,...
King Charles in Belfast, queen's coffin to return to London
EDINBURGH, Scotland (AP) — King Charles III was flying to Northern Ireland on Tuesday on the latest leg of his tour of the nations that make up the United Kingdom, as thousands of people lined up through the night to pay their last respects to his mother’s coffin in Edinburgh. On Monday night, Charles and his siblings, Anne, Andrew and Edward, their heads bowed, briefly stood vigil around their mother’s flag-draped coffin in St. Giles’ Cathedral as members of the public filed past. Earlier, a man wearing a suit adorned with medals stood silently, bowed his head and moved on. A woman dabbed away tears with a handkerchief. Another woman with two young children in their school uniforms walked slowly past the coffin. Some people even paid their respects and then rejoined the end of the line to get a second view of the coffin of the only monarch most people in the United Kingdom have ever known.
Prosiebensat acquires streaming platform Joyn from Warner Bros. Discovery
BERLIN, Sept 13 (Reuters) - Prosiebensat 1 Media SE (PSMGn.DE) has revised lower its 2022 core earnings outlook after acquiring the remaining 50% of shares in streaming service Joyn from Warner Bros. Discovery (WBD.O), the German media company said on Tuesday.
investing.com
Wall Street titan Goldman Sachs expected to layoff hundreds
New York, Sep 13 (IANS) Banking major Goldman Sachs (NYSE: GS ) is expected to layoff hundreds of workers, local media reported. The cuts at the financial investment firm could begin as early as next week and impact employees across the company, BBC reported. Goldman Sachs declined to comment, but...
investing.com
Tonic maker Fevertree's half-year profit dips on cost pressures
(Reuters) -Tonic maker Fevertree reported a fall in profit for the first half of the year despite strong demand in Europe and the U.S., as inflationary pressures and continued exposure to Trans-Atlantic freight costs bit into earnings. The London-based company also said availability of glass will be restricted in the...
investing.com
Key Stocks to Track on Sept 13: TCS, Gujarat Apollo, HDFC Life & More
Investing.com -- TCS (NS: TCS ): The leading US-based wholesale grocery supply company C&S Wholesale Grocers has selected the IT giant to build its new operations platform on Google (NASDAQ: GOOGL ) Cloud, diminishing the company’s carbon footprint and enhancing customer experience. HDFC Life Insurance (NS: HDFL ) Company:...
investing.com
Sterling falls to weakest since early 2021 against euro
LONDON (Reuters) -Sterling briefly fell to its lowest level since early 2021 against a robust euro on Monday, while news that Britain's economy grew less than expected in July highlighted a weak growth outlook. A broad pullback in the dollar meant there was some respite for a battered pound, which...
investing.com
European shares rise as deal cheer lifts Aveva, Schneider
(Reuters) -European shares rose for a fourth straight session on Tuesday, with Aveva jumping on a report that France's Schneider was nearing a deal to buy out the company. The pan-European STOXX 600 index had risen 0.3% by 0825 GMT, touching levels not seen in more than two weeks. Shares of British software maker Aveva Group Plc climbed 3.4% to top the benchmark index.
investing.com
Venture Minerals launches airborne survey at Kulin after confirming magmatic nickel-copper sulphide prospectivity
Venture Minerals launches airborne survey at Kulin after confirming magmatic nickel-copper sulphide prospectivity. Venture Minerals Ltd (ASX:VMS, OTC:VTMLF) has kicked off an airborne electromagnetic (AEM) survey over prospective targets at the Kulin Project in Western Australia after a reconnaissance drilling program revealed the area was highly prospective for magmatic nickel-copper sulphides.
investing.com
Aussies already lost $242M to investment and crypto scams in 2022
Australians have continued getting duped by investment and crypto-related scams, losing 242.5 million Australian dollars to scammers so far in 2022, according to Scamwatch’s latest data. From January to July of this year, the majority of all funds lost to scams of all types were investment scams, which range...
investing.com
Rupee over 1 month high against US dollar
Mumbai, Sep 13 (IANS) The USD/INR appreciated 40 paise to 79.12 against the US dollar during early trade on Tuesday following a decline in dollar and inflows from foreign investors, dealers said. The rupee remained at over 1 month high with this fall. At the Interbank foreign exchange market, the...
investing.com
Kingfisher Mining raises $4.25 million to accelerate exploration at high-grade REE discovery; shares up
© Reuters. Kingfisher Mining raises $4.25 million to accelerate exploration at high-grade REE discovery; shares up. Kingfisher (LON:KGF) Mining Ltd (ASX:KFM) is trading higher after receiving firm commitments to raise $4.25 million for a placement of 10 million new shares at $0.425 per share. As a show of confidence...
