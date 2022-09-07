Read full article on original website
delawarepublic.org
Delaware counties' review of substance use treatment system reveals scale of need
A review of Delaware’s substance use treatment network found state service providers currently meet only a fraction of the demand for its services — a challenge particularly acute for those needing the highest levels of care, including inpatient treatment. New Castle, Kent and Sussex Counties commissioned the study...
Cape Gazette
News Briefs 9/9/22
Sussex County Council will not meet Tuesday, Sept. 13. The next regularly scheduled meeting will be at 10 a.m., Tuesday, Sept. 20, in the county administration building, 2 The Circle, Georgetown. Ellendale water pipes getting flushed. Crews from Artesian Water Co. will perform a flush of lines and fire hydrants...
Cape Gazette
A call for integrity and ethical standards in Sussex
The public has expressed outrage in response to the appearance of conflicts of interest and the lack of ethical standards in the offices of Sussex County. The current election campaign for District 5 has brought to the surface what the residents of Sussex County have long suspected. On Aug. 30,...
Family fun day to focus on emergency planning
By the time disaster strikes, it’s too late to prepare. That’s why the Delaware Emergency Management Agency plans to bring the community together to learn how to be ready for the unknown. However grim the premise, DEMA promises a fun-filled and adventure-packed day for the entire family. On Saturday, Sept. 17, from 10 a.m. til 2 p.m., the agency will ... Read More
Girl Scouts urged not to sell 2 camps, 2 offices
Several hundred people have signed a change.org petition urging the Girl Scouts of the Chesapeake Bay not to sell two camps and two offices. The sale includes the 244-acre Camp Grove Point in Earleville, Maryland; the 49-acre Camp Sandy Pines, in Fruitland, Maryland; and the Peninsula Resource Center in Salisbury; and the Newark Resource Center, a headquarters building less ... Read More
Cape Gazette
Volunteer Delaware 50+ donates supplies to Love Inc.
The advisory council of Volunteer Delaware 50+ in Sussex County recently donated provisions to Love Inc. for its to-go meal programs. Love Inc. is a community partner of Volunteer Delaware 50+, which recruits volunteers to assist the program, and shares opportunities with the public regarding current needs and events. To...
Cape Gazette
Lutheran church donations support West Rehoboth students
Fro more than 10 years, Lutheran Church of Our Savior in Rehoboth Beach has provided assistance in preparing students from West Side New Beginnings, Rehoboth Beach, for another school year. Unloading donated supplies are West Side New Beginnings Executive Director Brenda Milbourne, left, and LCOS Social Ministry Chair Gail Dejmal.
Cape Gazette
Schaeffer – a major disappointment
It pains me to see how business in Sussex County has become so poisoned by partisan politics. I speak to the recent issue wherein Mark Schaeffer viciously attacked the character of a sitting councilman, John Rieley, in a way and manner unbecoming anyone with any sense of integrity and credibility. For the record, I do not know Mr. Rieley, have never met the man, and know little to nothing about his abilities and character. What I do know from observing the circumstances and listening to the record of the proceedings is that Mr. Schaeffer was way out of line in his words and actions for someone who is supposed to represent District 3 as a dignified Sussex County councilman.
WMDT.com
Ocean City Fire Department warns of phone scammer asking for donations
OCEAN CITY, Md. – Ocean City Fire Department (OCFD) is warning residents to be warry of a phone scam. OCFD says on September 8th, they and the Ocean City Volunteer Fire Company received reports of the bogus calls. The scammer is calling residents, asking for donations on behalf of the fire department, says OCFD.
Cape Gazette
Naomi P. Morrison, USDA retiree
Naomi P. Morrison passed away peacefully Wednesday, Aug. 24, 2022, at home. She was 74 years old. She was born Jan. 24, 1948, in Lewes, to the late Ernest Sturgis and Esther M. Phillips Sturgis. In addition to her parents, she is preceded in death by a sister Mary Bailey.
Cape Gazette
Sussex Tech provides new mobile security for school buses
In a continuing effort to provide safety and security to Sussex Technical High School students, the Sussex Tech board of education approved the purchase of a new camera system for the school’s buses. Angel Trax mobile system cameras were installed on each bus and were active on the first...
dsp.delaware.gov
DSP SOAR Unit Announces New Hours of Operation
Effective September 12, 2022, the Delaware State Police Sex Offender Apprehension and Registration Unit (S.O.A.R) will no longer be performing registrations and verifications for sex offenders on Mondays at Delaware State Police Troop 2. These services will now occur Tuesday through Friday from 8:30 a.m. to 3:15 p.m. at that location. They will remain closed for lunch from 11:45 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. New Castle County residents who must comply with requirements can still complete their registration and verifications Monday through Friday from 8:30 a.m. to 3:00 p.m. at the Delaware State Police State Bureau of Identification (SBI) in Kent County. Sussex County residents can utilize the SBI office in Georgetown Monday through Thursday from 8:30 a.m. to 3:15 p.m. (Closed for lunch 11:45 a.m. – 12:30 p.m.). No appointment is necessary for registration or verification at any location.
Cape Gazette
Hopkins’ business relies on developers
The campaign for the council seat from District 5 has grown ugly and is fraught with misinformation. Let’s be clear. Keller Hopkins has supported large-scale developments without regard to impact on quality of life or environmental concerns. If you want to hear his intent in his own voice, listen to the audio archives after the Coral Lakes hearing Jan. 27, when in support of Coral Lakes, Hopkins says: "If they will load developments up on a road like that, they can get into the beach fairly, you know, pretty quickly even in traffic. And that keeps them from sprawling all the way over to Millsboro."
Cape Gazette
Land is cleared for new Sussex Family Court
The demolition of six buildings in downtown Georgetown to make way for the new Sussex County Family Court is complete. Construction is now ready to get underway at the corner of Market and Race streets. The $115 million, 107,800-square-foot facility will replace an outdated 30,000-square-foot Family Court built in 1988...
WBOC
New Report Shows Delaware Inland Bays Contribute Billions to Local Economy Annually
REHOBOTH BEACH, Del. -- The Delaware Center for the Inland Bays (CIB) and the Delaware Sea Grant College Program released a report Tuesday that details the first-ever assessment of the Delaware Inland Bays' economic value. The report says that the Inland Bays generate $4.5 billion in annual economic activity and...
Cape Gazette
Sussex County needs a code of ethics
The fireworks that erupted at county council’s last meeting have demonstrated one reality to us Sussex County residents: it’s time for the county to establish a code of ethics for public officials who control public funds and make land-use decisions. Right now, it appears that there are officials,...
Cape Gazette
A vote for Huxtable is a vote for us
There are some issues that most of us who live in the 6th Senate District can agree on: thoughtful development, protection of our water resources, infrastructure, housing and medical support, and defining and preserving a quality of life for us and future generations. All of these are issues that Russ Huxtable tackled and advanced before he decided to run for office. They were not convenient punch issues to place on a flyer.
delawaretoday.com
A Guide to Antiques Shopping in Sussex County
Delaware’s southernmost county is a trove for antiques enthusiasts thanks to shops like Antique Alley of Bridgeville and Passwaters Antiques and Collectibles. Delaware is the oldest of the United States. And in Delaware, the oldest communities were established in Sussex County. So, it stands to reason that the First State’s southernmost county is a natural location for antiquing.
Cape Gazette
William R. Givin, mechanical engineer
William “Bill” R. Givin died Wednesday, Aug. 24, 2022, in Lewes at the age of 89, healthy but for the insidious deterioration caused by Parkinson’s disease. Thanks to Delaware Hospice, Bill was able to pass peacefully at home listening to music with his family. Bill was born...
delawarepublic.org
Department of Elections excited with early voting results
Delaware elections officials are happy with early voting in the state leading up to Tuesday’s primary. Early voting started in Delaware last week in all three counties, and today is the 6th day of voting at 13 sites, five each in New Castle County and Sussex County and three in Kent County.
