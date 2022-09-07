It pains me to see how business in Sussex County has become so poisoned by partisan politics. I speak to the recent issue wherein Mark Schaeffer viciously attacked the character of a sitting councilman, John Rieley, in a way and manner unbecoming anyone with any sense of integrity and credibility. For the record, I do not know Mr. Rieley, have never met the man, and know little to nothing about his abilities and character. What I do know from observing the circumstances and listening to the record of the proceedings is that Mr. Schaeffer was way out of line in his words and actions for someone who is supposed to represent District 3 as a dignified Sussex County councilman.

SUSSEX COUNTY, DE ・ 2 DAYS AGO