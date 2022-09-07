Read full article on original website
FLASHBACK FRIDAY! Look How Much Cheyenne Changed In 15 Years
A lot can change in 15 years, and a lot has changed in Cheyenne in the past 15 years. It's really impressive how much the city of Cheyenne has developed since 2007. We have so many more stores and amenities that weren't around 15 years ago; it's almost startling how much it's changed. While we don't typically like change in Wyoming, I think a lot of these changes have happened for the good; at least, it's keeping us from having to go to Fort Collins.
Wyoming High School Girls Swimming Scoreboard: Sept. 6-10, 2022
It’s the third week of the Wyoming High School girls’ swimming & diving season. Several dual competitions are on the schedule. Kemmerer and Lyman host small invites. Cody and Worland have quad meets. Cheyenne and Powell will host the two largest invitationals on Saturday. The schedule is subject...
First Snow Accumulations Of Season Reported In Wyoming
The Riverton Office of the National Weather Service says the first accumulating snowfall of the fall/winter season of 2022 is falling in northern Wyoming. While snow may be falling in parts of the Cowboy State, much of Wyoming has been has been hit with unusually hot weather over the last few months and even earlier this week. Cheyenne this year recorded the hottest summer on record, according to the Cheyenne Office of the National Weather Service.
Cheyenne Sees 4th Straight Day of Record-Breaking Heat
The ongoing heat wave continues to break records in Cheyenne. The mercury soared to a scorching 97 degrees on Wednesday, Sept. 7, not only smashing 1959's daily record high of 90 degrees but also setting a new September monthly record high, according to the National Weather Service. Record high temperatures...
[LOOK] Fire Smoke Blankets Cheyenne and Laramie Today
The sun rose a bright, scarlet red this morning. In a post early this a.m., the National Weather Service of Cheyenne described today's forecast as "it will seem like the sun is 'cooking' us from a close distance." If that doesn't;t seem foreboding enough, smoke poured over the horizon, carrying with it the burning scent of fires.
University of Wyoming is Closing the Union Parking Lot
The University of Wyoming is scheduled to begin the construction of new residence halls later this semester, according to a recent release by the university. This will necessitate the closure of parking areas east of the Wyoming Union, McWhinnie Hall, and Half Acre Recreation and Wellness Center. UW is preparing...
UPDATE: Missing 12-Year-Old Cheyenne Girl Located
Cheyenne police say Foster has been located. Cheyenne police are asking for the public's help in finding a 12-year-old runaway. According to a department Facebook post, Khloee Foster was last seen around 8:40 a.m. Friday, Sept. 9, in the area of Alta Vista Elementary School. Foster is 5-foot tall, weighs...
Cheyenne NWS Warns Of Air Quality Alert, High Fire Danger
The Cheyenne Office of the National Weather Service is warning people about poor air quality and high fire danger in areas of southeast Wyoming today. The air quality warning, which has been issued by the Wyoming Department of Environmental Quality, includes Laramie and Rawlins, but not Cheyenne. But the area covered by the Red Flag Fire warning includes Cheyenne as well as Laramie and Rawlins.
Wyoming Trooper Out On Bond, Officials Mum On Charges
A Wyoming Highway Patrol Trooper who was recently arrested following a multi-month investigation recently bonded out of jail. But officials, as of 9 a.m. Wednesday, continue to refuse to divulge Testerman's exact charges or release any details on the case, citing Wyoming Statute 619(a). The statute applies to cases of sexual assault, sexual assault of a minor, and sexual battery.
Cheyenne Transient Charged in Tuesday Stabbing of 15-Year-Old
Cheyenne police have identified the victim in Tuesday's stabbing near the 200 block of E. 9th Street as a 15-year-old boy. Public Information Officer Alex Farkas says the victim and his friend, a 14-year-old boy, were at Lincoln Park when 39-year-old transient Allen Fenstermacher struck up a conversation with them.
Cheyenne Sees 70th Consecutive 50+ Degree Day, Breaks Record
Cheyenne extended its streak of 50-plus degree days to 70 on Labor Day, setting a record, according to the National Weather Service. "The last morning below 50 was June 27th, with 47 degrees," the NWS said. "We are likely to add a few more days to this tally, but this...
Cheyenne Gas Station Employee Arrested For Allegedly Stabbing Man
A 26-year-old Cheyenne man was behind bars at last report for allegedly stabbing a man at a local gas station on Monday evening. That's according to a news release from the Cheyenne Police Department. According to the release, police were called to the Sinclair-Big D gas station at 100 North...
Man Charged With Murder in Laramie County Homicide
A Greeley, Colorado man arrested in connection with a Laramie County homicide investigation has been charged with first-degree murder. Rodrigo Romero, 31, made his initial appearance in Laramie County Circuit Court Thursday afternoon. Romero is accused of shooting and killing a 37-year-old man at a home in the 300 block...
Wyoming boasts fourth-most NFL players from Mountain West Conference
LARAMIE -- Josh Allen and the Buffalo Bills kicked off the NFL season Thursday night against the defending Super Bowl champion Rams in Los Angeles. The former Wyoming gunslinger is a preseason favorite to claim the league's MVP Award this fall. Can he bring Western New York that elusive first Lombardi Trophy? Time will tell.
Cheyenne Police Ask for Help Finding Runaway Teen
According to a department Facebook post, Keyon Love was last seen on Friday, Aug. 26, wearing a black T-shirt and gray sweatpants. Love is 5-foot-9, weighs 125 pounds, and has brown hair and brown eyes. Anyone with information on Love's whereabouts is asked to call police dispatch at 307-637-6525. Using...
Cheyenne Animal Shelter Reports No New Panleukopenia Cases Over the Holiday Weekend
The Cheyenne Animal Shelter has not had any new cases of feline panleukopenia since Friday, Sept. 2, the agency announced Tuesday. The shelter began implementing intake diversion strategies for cats last Wednesday, Aug. 31, after several cats became sick with the highly contagious virus. "Last week, there were three confirmed...
Nearly $65K Worth of Equipment Stolen From Laramie County Cell Tower Sites
The Laramie County Sheriff's Office is asking for the public's help in tracking down whoever stole $64,800 worth of equipment from two cell tower sites in the county. Agency spokesman Brandon Warner says the thefts occurred on Aug. 10 in the area of Chalk Bluffs and U.S. 85. "Twenty-two microwave...
Florida Man Jailed For Felony Possession of Control Substance Charge
A Florida man is currently in jail on a felony Possession of a Controlled Substance charge. On September 3, 2022, at approximately 1:35 a.m., Laramie Police Officers observed a fight in the area of 2nd and Grand Avenue. Further investigation resulted in 28-year-old being arrested for the following:. Misdemeanor Interference,...
