Washington Examiner
John Fetterman effectively admits he isn't fit for the Senate
The questions about John Fetterman’s health have swirled since he suffered a stroke in May. Now, Fetterman is effectively admitting that he is not fit to be a senator. Fetterman has ducked out on a debate with Republican opponent Mehmet Oz for the first week of September, accusing Oz of being too mean to him. Fetterman claims he needs to focus more on recovering from his stroke.
Pa. Senate Candidate John Fetterman Reacts After Trump Accuses Him of Using Heroin, Meth and Other Hard Drugs
John Fetterman is responding to baseless accusations of illicit drug use that Donald Trump made about the Democratic U.S. Senate candidate at a rally in Wilkes-Barre, Pa., on Saturday. "More and more lies from Trump and Dr. Oz; another day, but it's the same crap from these two desperate and...
Fetterman's home state newspaper questions if Democrat is 'up to the job' after stroke
A prominent Pennsylvania newspaper joined the cacophony of voices raising concerns about Senate hopeful John Fetterman's health after he suffered a stroke earlier this year.
Oz stumbles fuel Democratic hopes in Pennsylvania
Democrats are salivating more than ever over a pickup opportunity in Pennsylvania’s closely watched Senate race as the Republican nominee and celebrity doctor Mehmet Oz grapples with increasingly negative headlines. Democratic nominee John Fetterman has been battering Oz for months, but the Republican Senate nominee is going on offense,...
Trump’s most unhinged speech yet and what we learned in Pennsylvania about the midterms
Over the weekend, your reporter headed to Northeast Pennsylvania for former president Donald Trump’s first rally since the FBI searched his home in Mar-a-Lago in Wilkes-Barre. Shortly before that, The Independent went to a Pennsylvania Democratic Party office opening in Scranton– aptly located on Biden street, given the president’s Scranton roots–with Attorney General Josh Shapiro, Democrats’ nominee for governor.Pennsylvania is, of course, one of the biggest battlegrounds. Mr Trump notably filed more than 40 lawsuits in Pennsylvania during the 2020 election to dispute the results, which Mr Shapiro successfully fought back, making him a big target during the rally. One...
Senators Who Have Had Strokes Say John Fetterman Can Do The Job
Ben Ray Lujan (D-N.M.) and Chris Van Hollen (D-Md.) rejected insinuations from GOP rival Mehmet Oz that Fetterman is not healthy enough for a Senate seat.
Below average, Joe: Photos show small crowd at Biden and Fetterman Labor Day rally
A small group of supporters gathered in Pennsylvania for a rally hosted by President Joe Biden and Senate candidate John Fetterman on Monday as the president sought to seize on recent party wins to gain momentum ahead of the November election.
Trump Arrives for Pennsylvania Rally Under Pressure
The former president is set to stump for his endorsed candidates including Dr. Mehmet Oz and Doug Mastriano, who are floundering in polls in the state.
How big of a problem is John Fetterman's health?
John Fetterman's Senate campaign said recently that the Pennsylvania Democrat's recovery from a stroke earlier this year complicates his ability to participate in a debate with Republican nominee Mehmet Oz.
Pittsburgh newspaper: Oz has raised ‘legitimate concerns’ about Fetterman’s health
The Pittsburgh Post-Gazette’s editorial board said that Pennsylvania Senate Republican nominee Mehmet Oz has raised “legitimate concerns” about his Democratic opponent, Lt. Gov. John Fetterman, in an editorial published Tuesday. The editorial comes a week after Fetterman announced that he would not participate in a debate with...
U.S. Justice Dept, Trump team deeply divided over special master appointment
WASHINGTON, Sept 9 (Reuters) - The U.S. Justice Department and Donald Trump's attorneys said on Friday they are deeply divided over whether classified records seized by the FBI from the former president's Florida estate should be reviewed by a special master, and they each put forth a separate list of candidates for the job.
Fetterman's health puts candidates in tough spot as Pennsylvania Senate race heats up
Pennsylvania’s Democratic Senate candidate struggles through some sentences and dodges questions from reporters.
Pro-Oz super PAC raises Fetterman confrontation with black man in attack ad
Lt. Gov. John Fetterman (D-PA) is under attack in a new television advertisement from a Republican super PAC highlighting an incident from nine years ago in which the Democratic Senate nominee chased an unarmed black man with a shotgun.
WATCH: Biden speaks at PA union following MAGA-bashing Milwaukee speech
President Joe Biden will deliver his second round of Labor Day remarks Monday evening in Pennsylvania. This comes after his speech early Monday afternoon at Laborfest in Milwaukee, Wisconsin, where he bashed "MAGA Republicans."
NBC News
Oz asks if Fetterman is 'too sick' to debate
Republican candidate Mehmet Oz challenges his Democratic opponent John Fetterman to debate ahead of the Pennsylvania Senate race. Meanwhile, the Fetterman campaign has not committed to a debate with Oz yet and has declined any existing opportunities to date. NBC News’ Vaughn Hillyard is on the ground in Pennsylvania with the latest. Sept. 6, 2022.
Washington Examiner
Biden to hit the campaign trail in Wisconsin, Pennsylvania for Labor Day
President Joe Biden will spend Labor Day in campaign mode, with events planned in Wisconsin and Pennsylvania to showcase his pro-union record and celebrate "the dignity of American workers." The commander in chief will depart Washington, D.C., Monday morning for Milwaukee, Wisconsin, where he will attend a major union festival...
US News and World Report
Most Americans See Trump's MAGA as Threat to Democracy: Reuters/Ipsos Poll
WASHINGTON (Reuters) - Days after Democratic President Joe Biden gave a fiery speech attacking former President Donald Trump and his Republican allies as an extremist threat, a Reuters/Ipsos poll completed on Wednesday found a majority of Americans believe Trump's movement is undermining democracy. Fifty-eight percent of respondents in the two-day...
US News and World Report
Finding Special Master in Trump Classified Documents Case No Easy Task
WASHINGTON (Reuters) - A federal judge has given the U.S. Justice Department and Donald Trump's lawyers until Friday to come up with a list of potential candidates to serve as a special master to review records the FBI seized from the former president's Florida estate. But finding people who have...
US News and World Report
Virginia Lawmakers Again Fail to Fill Key Regulatory Job
RICHMOND, Va. (AP) — Virginia lawmakers elected a handful of local judges Wednesday but failed yet again to fill a vacancy on the powerful State Corporation Commission, which regulates a wide range of business interests. The lack of action during the politically divided General Assembly's one-day special session in...
Oz ramps up attacks on Fetterman in critical Pennsylvania senate race
Dr. Mehmet Oz is ramping up attacks on Democrat John Fetterman who has refused to debate since having a stroke in May. The two candidates in the Pennsylvania Senate race are getting a presidential boost with both Biden and Trump on the ground in battleground states this weekend. NBC News’ Vaughn Hillyard reports from the campaign trail.Sept. 7, 2022.
