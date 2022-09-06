ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Pennsylvania State

Washington Examiner

John Fetterman effectively admits he isn't fit for the Senate

The questions about John Fetterman’s health have swirled since he suffered a stroke in May. Now, Fetterman is effectively admitting that he is not fit to be a senator. Fetterman has ducked out on a debate with Republican opponent Mehmet Oz for the first week of September, accusing Oz of being too mean to him. Fetterman claims he needs to focus more on recovering from his stroke.
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
The Hill

Oz stumbles fuel Democratic hopes in Pennsylvania

Democrats are salivating more than ever over a pickup opportunity in Pennsylvania’s closely watched Senate race as the Republican nominee and celebrity doctor Mehmet Oz grapples with increasingly negative headlines. Democratic nominee John Fetterman has been battering Oz for months, but the Republican Senate nominee is going on offense,...
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
The Independent

Trump’s most unhinged speech yet and what we learned in Pennsylvania about the midterms

Over the weekend, your reporter headed to Northeast Pennsylvania for former president Donald Trump’s first rally since the FBI searched his home in Mar-a-Lago in Wilkes-Barre. Shortly before that, The Independent went to a Pennsylvania Democratic Party office opening in Scranton– aptly located on Biden street, given the president’s Scranton roots–with Attorney General Josh Shapiro, Democrats’ nominee for governor.Pennsylvania is, of course, one of the biggest battlegrounds. Mr Trump notably filed more than 40 lawsuits in Pennsylvania during the 2020 election to dispute the results, which Mr Shapiro successfully fought back, making him a big target during the rally. One...
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
NBC News

Oz asks if Fetterman is 'too sick' to debate

Republican candidate Mehmet Oz challenges his Democratic opponent John Fetterman to debate ahead of the Pennsylvania Senate race. Meanwhile, the Fetterman campaign has not committed to a debate with Oz yet and has declined any existing opportunities to date. NBC News’ Vaughn Hillyard is on the ground in Pennsylvania with the latest. Sept. 6, 2022.
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
Washington Examiner

Biden to hit the campaign trail in Wisconsin, Pennsylvania for Labor Day

President Joe Biden will spend Labor Day in campaign mode, with events planned in Wisconsin and Pennsylvania to showcase his pro-union record and celebrate "the dignity of American workers." The commander in chief will depart Washington, D.C., Monday morning for Milwaukee, Wisconsin, where he will attend a major union festival...
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
