EDINBURGH, Scotland —- Queen Elizabeth II’s flag-draped coffin has arrived at the Palace of Holyroodhouse, the British monarchy’s residence in the Scottish capital city of Edinburgh. The arrival followed a slow, somber and regal procession through the Scottish countryside on Sunday. Mourners had packed city streets and lined rural roads to take part in a historic goodbye to the monarch who reigned for 70 years. The hearse drove past piles of bouquets and other tributes as it led a seven-car cortege from Balmoral, where the queen died Thursday at age 96, for a six-hour trip through Scottish towns to the palace in Edinburgh. The late queen’s coffin was draped in the Royal Standard for Scotland and topped with a wreath made of flowers from the estate, including sweet peas, one of the queen’s favorites. Members of the Royal Regiment of Scotland carried the coffin past the queen’s only daughter, Princess Anne, and into the throne room. It will remain there until Monday afternoon so residence staff can pay their last respects.

U.K. ・ 18 MINUTES AGO