Read full article on original website
Related
'She's a huge part of my country's sense of identity': Jude Law says he's in 'a process of mourning' as he leads celebrity tributes to the late Queen Elizabeth II at Disney's D23 Expo 2022
Jude Law said he was reflecting on the death of the Queen while going through 'a process of mourning' and 'rediscovery' as he led a number of stars who paid tribute to the late monarch at Disney's D23 Expo 2022 in Anaheim, California on Sunday. The country's longest-reigning royal, Queen...
Impromptu musical duet creates ‘uplifting’ atmosphere in London station
A woman who stumbled upon an impromptu musical exchange in a London railway station described the encounter as being “lovely” and “uplifting”.Rosie Brooks, 42, told the PA news agency that she was walking through London Bridge station on her way to Borough Market on Sunday at 2pm when she heard music from “across the concourse”.“So [I] popped my head round to have look, it was such a lovely moment. Am so lucky they were playing just as I passed by,” the illustrator who specialises in music added.How incredibly lovely to turn the corner of London Bridge station to discover @annalapwood...
First footage from Avatar: The Way of Water is a glorious supercharge to the senses at D23
Early look at 3D sequel makes a splash, while Harrison Ford and Phoebe Waller-Bridge tease Indiana Jones 5 and there’s a taste of Black Panther: Wakanda Forever
EXCLUSIVE: Nina Parker Talks Cancel Culture, Fashion And Her New Netflix Show ‘Buy My House’
Nina Parker spoke with MADAMENOIRE about her meteoric rise in entertainment, why she'll never be canceled, and what fans can expect on her new Netflix show "Buy My House."
NFL・
IN THIS ARTICLE
The Queen of 'banter'! Queen's piper of four years says late monarch was 'easy-going' and 'funny' and secretly 'liked' being called Your Royal Highness after he mistakenly called her by the title instead of Your Majesty
Pipe Major Scott Methven, who was the Queen's Piper until 2019, has recalled the 'banter' he had with the 'easy-going and funny' monarch during his four-year tenure. The 48-year-old described being moved from the army in 2015 to live in Buckingham Palace as 'surreal', but said that he struck up a 'great relationship' with the Queen.
U.K.・
What will happen to Queen Elizabeth's beloved corgis?
Among the hallmarks of Queen Elizabeth II was her love for animals, and particularly dogs. On Thursday, the Queen died in her Balmoral estate in Scotland at age 96. Over the course of her life, Elizabeth owned more than 30 pets — a majority of which were Pembroke Welsh Corgis.
"It Changed The Way I View Myself And My Life": People Are Revealing The Films That "Blew Their Mind," And I'm Adding Every Single One To My Watch List
"When those credits rolled, I cried for so long after, and I was a mess. I didn’t read the book before, so I was SHOCKED and at a loss for words. I watched it three times in a row the first time and bought multiple copies of the book."
Live updates: Biden accepts invitation for queen's funeral
EDINBURGH, Scotland —- Queen Elizabeth II’s flag-draped coffin has arrived at the Palace of Holyroodhouse, the British monarchy’s residence in the Scottish capital city of Edinburgh. The arrival followed a slow, somber and regal procession through the Scottish countryside on Sunday. Mourners had packed city streets and lined rural roads to take part in a historic goodbye to the monarch who reigned for 70 years. The hearse drove past piles of bouquets and other tributes as it led a seven-car cortege from Balmoral, where the queen died Thursday at age 96, for a six-hour trip through Scottish towns to the palace in Edinburgh. The late queen’s coffin was draped in the Royal Standard for Scotland and topped with a wreath made of flowers from the estate, including sweet peas, one of the queen’s favorites. Members of the Royal Regiment of Scotland carried the coffin past the queen’s only daughter, Princess Anne, and into the throne room. It will remain there until Monday afternoon so residence staff can pay their last respects.
U.K.・
KVCR NEWS
San Bernardino, CA
3K+
Followers
10K+
Post
575K+
Views
ABOUT
KVCR News strives to create fair and balanced local news that reflects the communities we serves in the Inland Empire of Southern California, particularly San Bernardino and Riverside Counties.https://www.KVCRnews.org
Comments / 0