bassmaster.com
High hopes for high water
Calculating ebb and flow — specifically, where and when fish will feed — dominates the tournament angler’s thoughts when competing on a tidal fishery. Everyone has their favorite stage and that’s typically defined by location. Some spots favor the falling water, while others excel during incoming cycles.
kbsi23.com
Cape Girardeau restaurant celebrates 25 years of business
CAPE GIRARDEAU, Mo. (KBSI) – Celebrations Restaurants just celebrated 25 years in business. Executive Chef DeWayne Schaaf has been at the restaurant 24 of the 25 years the restaurant has been in business. The Cape Girardeau Area Chamber of Commerce celebrated with Schaaf family and Celebrations on Wednesday, Sept....
kentuckytoday.com
Truss for Cumberland River bridge floats into place starting Monday
SMITHLAND, Ky. (KT) – After months of construction and planning, the 700-foot steel truss for the new U.S. 60 Cumberland River Bridge at Smithland is expected to be floated into position and placed at the bridge construction site beginning Monday, and public viewing sites are being established. These steps...
dailyegyptian.com
New Carbondale Event Plaza designed to revive the local music scene
The City of Carbondale has been chosen for a grant of $2,055,040 to build an Entertainment and Event Plaza at the Washington Street venue. According to the Explore Carbondale website, the grant is from the Rebuild Illinois (RBI) Downtowns and Main Street Capital program with Governor JB Pritzker and the Illinois Department of Commerce and Economic Opportunity (DCEO).
kbsi23.com
Cape Girardeau pizzeria owner honors late wife by offering free food
CAPE GIRARDEAU, Mo. (KBSI) – Poppa Mojo’s owner Ron Taylor is on a mission to help feed those who are homeless and hungry in Cape Girardeau. His goal was inspired by his wife, Barb Taylor, who created a charity named “Feed Cape” while she battled ovarian cancer.
wpsdlocal6.com
Free baby supplies to be handed out in drive-thu community baby shower
MARION, IL — Over 200 bags of baby supplies will be distributed in a drive-thru community baby shower in Marion, IL on Saturday, September 10. According to a Thursday release, Molina Healthcare of Illinois is partnering with the Franklin-Williamson Positive Youth Development Action Team to provide the free baby supplies, which includes wipes, diapers, bottles, pacifiers, baby shampoo, and baby lotion.
An Apple Fest in Illinois was named Most Fantastic in the Midwest
A website took a look at Apple Festivals across the midwest this fall and one in Illinois took the top spot on their list. Here is why you must travel to southern Illinois to experience a fantastic fall apple festival!. According to the travel website called travelawaits.com, the Murphysboro Apple...
agupdate.com
Community goes through revival after population decline
BENTON, Ill. — This community is on the move. Following a long period of population and industrial decline, things are looking up for the Franklin County seat. “It takes years to get to the point where a city is stagnant,” said Mayor Fred Kondritz. “But we went on offense, and things started to change.”
westkentuckystar.com
Beshear appoints Paducah doctor to licensing board
Governor Andy Beshear appointed a Paducah doctor to the Kentucky Licensing Board for Specialists in Hearing Instruments. Dr. Anthony Milliano Sr owns Audiology & Hearing Center in Paducah. He is a doctor of audiology. Milliano will be joined on the board by Stephen Clark of Bowling Green, Teresa Somody from...
wfcnnews.com
Marion seeking developers for current City Hall building
MARION - The City of Marion is issuing a Request for Proposals (RFP) from developers or interested parties to purchase and develop the soon-to-be vacant City Hall building located at 1102 Tower Square Plaza. The building has served as Marion City Hall since 1993 and is approximately 16,000 square feet...
southernillinoisnow.com
Two children checked for injuries following Rome Grade School bus accident
Two students on a Rome Grade School Bus headed home Wednesday afternoon were checked for injuries after a minor accident involving the bus and a truck with an oversized load. The incident occurred on the Dix-Irvington Road near the Krupp Road intersection southeast of Centralia. Rome Grade School Superintendent Stuart...
KFVS12
One person charged in Marion altercation involving gunfire
MARION, Ill. (KFVS) - The Marion Police Department (MPD) have arrested a suspect after getting reports of gunfire during an altercation in the early morning hours on Thursday, Sept. 8. According to MPD, David Jennings, 34, of Benton, Ill. was arrested and charged with aggravated battery. Officers say they discovered...
wpsdlocal6.com
Dongola man burned on 65% of his body recovering after devastating house fire
DONGOLA, IL — On August 30, Cody Johnson's house caught on fire in an intense blaze. Johnson was working on a fuel-pump on his side-by-side when he saw a flame — and he says he really doesn't remember much after that. That devastating fire was caught on video...
KFVS12
Traffic stop briefly blocks Perryville Rd. in Cape Girardeau
CAPE GIRARDEAU, Mo. (KFVS) - A traffic stop with a large police presence blocked a portion of Perryville Road in Cape Girardeau during the morning commute on Thursday, September 8. The roadway was briefly blocked near Kiwanis Park and Cape Rock Drive around 7:30 a.m. According to the Cape Girardeau...
southernillinoisnow.com
Police Beat for Thursday, September 8th, 2022
Centralia Police have arrested a 46-year-old Centralia man on multiple charges. Kenneth Fair of East McCord is being held in the Marion County Jail for alleged domestic battery, criminal trespass to state supported land, criminal trespass to a residence and criminal damage to property. The Marion County Sheriff’s Department is...
wfcnnews.com
One injured; one arrested following altercation at Marion bar
WILLIAMSON COUNTY - One person has been injured following an altercation early Thursday morning in Marion. Police arrested David Jennings, 34, of Benton, and he was later charged with aggravated battery. The incident occurred at the America's Best Value Inn and Heartland Sports Bar. Police say the injured party was...
dailyegyptian.com
SIU Law provides free legal services for qualified older constituents
Leo Buscaglia once famously wrote, “Too often, we underestimate the power of a touch, a smile, a kind word, a listening ear, an honest compliment, or the smallest act of caring, all of which have the potential to turn a life around.” Southern Illinois University Law School has seemingly adopted this practice through its elder law clinic.
cilfm.com
One dead after fiery Williamson County crash
HERRIN, Ill. (WJPF) – A 62-year-old man was killed in a fiery, single-vehicle crash in Williamson County. At about 1:15 a.m. Tuesday, the Williamson County Sheriff’s Office says a deputy on routine patrol near the Herrin Elementary School found the burning wreck with the driver trapped inside. The deputy broke the window, and with the help of other officers, pulled the man out of the wreckage. The 62-year-old was taken to a local hospital where he died of his injuries. His name has not been released.
wpsdlocal6.com
2 adults, 1 juvenile injured in Jackson County, Illinois, crash
JACKSON COUNTY, IL — Three people were hospitalized after the pickup truck they were in crashed into a culvert and overturned on Brick Plant Road in Campbell Hill, Illinois, over the weekend, the Jackson County Sheriff's Office says. The sheriff's office says it received a report about the single-vehicle...
KFVS12
Franklin Co. school lock-down results in man’s arrest
FRANKLIN COUNTY, Ill. (KFVS) - A man was arrested by the Franklin County Sheriff’s Office after deputies received a 911 call from the Ewing Grade School. According to a release, 30-year-old Alan Cain, of Ewing, was arrested and charged with Felony Disorderly Conduct after deputies found him on school property during a lock-down.
