UNIVERSITY PARK, Pa. — With a recent uptick in COVID-19 infections, Centre and Fayette Counties are currently in high community viral spread, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC). The University continues to strongly recommend students, faculty, and staff wear a mask in crowded indoor spaces, like classrooms and public transportation. Even on campuses in counties with low or medium COVID-19 Community Levels, the University encourages anyone who wishes to wear a mask indoors on these campuses to continue to do so.

CENTRE COUNTY, PA ・ 1 DAY AGO