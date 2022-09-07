Last week, U.S. Energy Secretary Jennifer Granholm was in Houston – not to talk about oil and gas, but to tout a program by the Biden administration for a more renewable source of energy. Also: Four months after Uvalde, what do we know about the role of the Texas Department of Public Safety in the response? And: What does it mean to re-wild, and why is San Antonio an example of this tactic? These stories and more today on the Texas Standard:

TEXAS STATE ・ 21 HOURS AGO