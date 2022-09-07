Read full article on original website
Red Aspen breaks ground on headquarters after record growth
Beautiful things are happening for Red Aspen, the Boise-based social selling beauty company. Not only was the female-founded company just ranked #788 of 5,000 at the beginning of September by Inc., but on Aug. 30, the Red Aspen team broke ground on their new headquarters, a 30,000-square-foot warehouse and corporate office that will be located ...
3 New Spots in Boise to Visit this Fall
Need a fall vacation? Consider a getaway to the foothills of the Boise Mountains. Idaho’s capital has something for everyone, from the history buff to the nature enthusiast to the foodie. The city teamed up with Capital City Development to turn a former parking lot into a brand-new urban...
Stunning $2.3 Million Eagle Home Has 5 Acres & Fabulous Mountain Views
We found another awesome, peaceful country home in Eagle, and it's on some of the most beautiful land you can possibly find here in Idaho. Enjoy checking out the pictures below :) The property is a 5-bedroom, 5-bathroom home with 4,700 square feet on over 5-acres of land, and it’s...
Swim in Luxury at Boise’s Unbelievable Whitewater Villa Air BnB
According to the U.S. Travel Association, Americans collectively let 768 million vacation days go to waste in 2018. We’d love to act astonished by that number, but the truth is some of those vacation days are ones that we let go to waste ourselves. Self-admittedly, we’re workaholics that hate...
Boise drag community responds to whirlwind of threats ahead of Boise Pride event
BOISE, Idaho — This week we have heard a lot from the Treasure Valley community about what a drag show is, what happens at a drag performance, and what people expected to happen at the now canceled ‘kids drag’ event. In recent days we have heard a...
Then and Now: Surprising Fast Food Restaurant Remodels in Boise
It’s a well-known fact. Boise has changed pretty drastically over the past decade. Many of us miss “the good old days” so traveling back in time to see what some of the fast food restaurants we have fond memories of used to look like is so much fun!
Biz ‘Bite:’ 2 leases bring Gateway Marketplace in Meridian to 100% occupancy
Two tenants are bringing Meridian’s Gateway Marketplace to 100% occupancy, signaling a potential comeback for brick-and-mortar retail, according to Cushman & Wakefield. The Gateway Marketplace shopping center, located at the southeast corner of Eagle and Ustick roads, has executed new leases this summer with the first Idaho locations for PGA TOUR Superstore and Chicago Fire Pizza, Cushman & Wakefield — which helped facilitate the transactions — recently announced. PGA TOUR Superstore signed a lease for 42,212 square feet of anchor space in the middle of the property and Chicago Fire Pizza leased 5,994 square feet of restaurant pad space that also includes a patio dining area.
30 Amazing Birthday Freebies You Can Score In and Around Boise
We’ve all heard it before, “the world doesn’t revolve around you.” Sure, that’s true 364 days of the year but on your birthday? You get to make it all about you!. Caffeine lovers in the Treasure Valley almost ALWAYS kick off their special day by grabbing their free drink at Dutch Bors. It’s a local tradition! But why stop with ONE coffee?
Resources & Ideas for Pumpkin Carving Alternatives Boise Kids Will Love!
Pumpkin carving is a time-honored Boise Autumn tradition! But this fall, we thought it would be fun for Boise kids to explore some unique and creative alternatives to pumpkin carving. If your Boise kid loves learning, crafting, and experimenting, we know they'll love this list of pumpkin carving alternatives. 1....
Idaho’s #1 Barbecue Joint (Ranked One of the Best in the Country)
Yum. Writing about this definitely made me hungry for some good barbecue. I know exactly what I’m doing for dinner tonight. Idaho is home to many incredible barbecue restaurants, but one of em’ was recently featured on a nationwide list by Lovefood for being the BEST barbecue joint in all of Idaho — making it one of the greatest barbecue restaurants in the country.
5 Shocking Trends That Are Disrupting the Once Hot Boise Market
The Boise housing market continues transforming from a seller's to a buyer's market. Home prices continue to fall due to more homes staying on the market longer than in the last two years. Realtors tell us that if you can wait a few months, they expect prices to continue to fall.
This Treasure Valley Dessert is better than a “Runza”
Why didn't anyone tell me about the most iconic food item in Idaho? The Ice Cream Potato. I wanted to get to know more about the Treasure Valley and decided I was going to search "Iconic Food Items In Idaho". And boom!! There it is, the ice cream potato. Here's...
Political pressure over 'Drag Kids' event rocks Boise Pride
BOISE, Idaho — (AP) — When Joseph Kibbe attended the first Boise Pride Festival in 1989, he and about two dozen other participants wore paper bags over their heads to hide their faces from potentially violent onlookers. At the first festival parade two years later, Kibbe and his...
Will We See More People Moving To The Treasure Valley?
Will the Treasure Valley continue to see an influx of people moving to the area? It looks that way, according to Wallethub Boise is ranked 16th on their list "2022's Best & Worst Places to Retire". Boise was given a total score of 53.90. Wallethub "compared the retiree-friendliness of more...
‘Free Day of Dentistry’ Set for Boise This Fall
We don't have to tell you that times are tough these days--after coming out of a two year long pandemic, gas prices at an all time high, and frankly a social and political rhetoric that is exhausting--and EVERYWHERE--people are just looking for a break. Thanks to local businesses here in...
Hey Beer Lovers in Idaho, Did You Know This?
There are actually two things I’m going to ask you about... Did you know IDAHO is the second largest producer of hops?. According to the Idaho State Department of Agriculture, “Idaho is ranked second in commercial hop production in the United States.” Oregon and Washington are other large producers, and together they produce more beer than anywhere else in the country.
Ready for Brunch? This is the Highest-rated Brunch Restaurant in Boise
When it comes to hole-in-the-wall restaurants and incredible food finds, Boise continues to make lists for having the best of the best. So, it's no surprise Boise is home to the most amazing brunch spots you can possibly find... but which one is the highest rated?. According to Stacker and...
My First Week In Boise Has Been Great!
Yup! My wife and I (Kyle) just moved to Boise. We actually have been here for a little over a week and have really enjoyed ourselves! I think our two dogs have too!. Since being here we obviously tried to get to as much as we could from eating Downtown, to enjoying the river, and community events like the Spirit of Boise.
Zions Bank pulls funding from Boise Pride Festival over planned children's drag event
Zions Bank pulled its sponsorship from the 2022 Boise Pride Festival over a planned Drag Kids performance. In a statement posted to social media Wednesday, Zions Bank officials announced they were "unaware of the event's activities involving children/minors" and have pulled participation from the 2022 event. "Over the years, Zions...
Boise Pride Festival drops children’s drag show amid mounting pressure
Idaho’s Boise Pride Festival organizers announced they would drop their children’s drag show event, citing safety concerns.
