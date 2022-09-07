ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Boise, ID

Comments / 0

Related
idahobusinessreview.com

Red Aspen breaks ground on headquarters after record growth

Beautiful things are happening for Red Aspen, the Boise-based social selling beauty company. Not only was the female-founded company just ranked #788 of 5,000 at the beginning of September by Inc., but on Aug. 30, the Red Aspen team broke ground on their new headquarters, a 30,000-square-foot warehouse and corporate office that will be located ...
BOISE, ID
phoenixmag.com

3 New Spots in Boise to Visit this Fall

Need a fall vacation? Consider a getaway to the foothills of the Boise Mountains. Idaho’s capital has something for everyone, from the history buff to the nature enthusiast to the foodie. The city teamed up with Capital City Development to turn a former parking lot into a brand-new urban...
BOISE, ID
MIX 106

Swim in Luxury at Boise’s Unbelievable Whitewater Villa Air BnB

According to the U.S. Travel Association, Americans collectively let 768 million vacation days go to waste in 2018. We’d love to act astonished by that number, but the truth is some of those vacation days are ones that we let go to waste ourselves. Self-admittedly, we’re workaholics that hate...
BOISE, ID
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Boise, ID
Lifestyle
Local
Idaho Lifestyle
City
Boise, ID
idahobusinessreview.com

Biz ‘Bite:’ 2 leases bring Gateway Marketplace in Meridian to 100% occupancy

Two tenants are bringing Meridian’s Gateway Marketplace to 100% occupancy, signaling a potential comeback for brick-and-mortar retail, according to Cushman & Wakefield. The Gateway Marketplace shopping center, located at the southeast corner of Eagle and Ustick roads, has executed new leases this summer with the first Idaho locations for PGA TOUR Superstore and Chicago Fire Pizza, Cushman & Wakefield — which helped facilitate the transactions — recently announced. PGA TOUR Superstore signed a lease for 42,212 square feet of anchor space in the middle of the property and Chicago Fire Pizza leased 5,994 square feet of restaurant pad space that also includes a patio dining area.
MERIDIAN, ID
107.9 LITE FM

30 Amazing Birthday Freebies You Can Score In and Around Boise

We’ve all heard it before, “the world doesn’t revolve around you.” Sure, that’s true 364 days of the year but on your birthday? You get to make it all about you!. Caffeine lovers in the Treasure Valley almost ALWAYS kick off their special day by grabbing their free drink at Dutch Bors. It’s a local tradition! But why stop with ONE coffee?
BOISE, ID
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Appliance#Refrigerator#Taco Truck#Business Industry#Linus Business#Express Appliance Outlet#Lite Fm#Idaho Pizza Company
104.3 WOW Country

Idaho’s #1 Barbecue Joint (Ranked One of the Best in the Country)

Yum. Writing about this definitely made me hungry for some good barbecue. I know exactly what I’m doing for dinner tonight. Idaho is home to many incredible barbecue restaurants, but one of em’ was recently featured on a nationwide list by Lovefood for being the BEST barbecue joint in all of Idaho — making it one of the greatest barbecue restaurants in the country.
EAGLE, ID
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Samsung
NewsBreak
Shopping
107.9 LITE FM

‘Free Day of Dentistry’ Set for Boise This Fall

We don't have to tell you that times are tough these days--after coming out of a two year long pandemic, gas prices at an all time high, and frankly a social and political rhetoric that is exhausting--and EVERYWHERE--people are just looking for a break. Thanks to local businesses here in...
BOISE, ID
104.3 WOW Country

Hey Beer Lovers in Idaho, Did You Know This?

There are actually two things I’m going to ask you about... Did you know IDAHO is the second largest producer of hops?. According to the Idaho State Department of Agriculture, “Idaho is ranked second in commercial hop production in the United States.” Oregon and Washington are other large producers, and together they produce more beer than anywhere else in the country.
IDAHO STATE
107.9 LITE FM

My First Week In Boise Has Been Great!

Yup! My wife and I (Kyle) just moved to Boise. We actually have been here for a little over a week and have really enjoyed ourselves! I think our two dogs have too!. Since being here we obviously tried to get to as much as we could from eating Downtown, to enjoying the river, and community events like the Spirit of Boise.
BOISE, ID
107.9 LITE FM

107.9 LITE FM

Boise, ID
5K+
Followers
5K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

107.9 LITE FM plays the best adult contemporary hits and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Boise, Idaho. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.

Comments / 0

Community Policy