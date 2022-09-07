ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Oakland, CA

New shooting in Oakland's Little Saigon neighborhood injures 1

By CBS San Francisco
CBS San Francisco
CBS San Francisco
 5 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1S0L40_0hloCyy300

PIX Now -- Wednesday morning headlines from the KPIX newsroom 07:53

OAKLAND -- A victim is in stable condition following a shooting Tuesday night in Oakland's Little Saigon neighborhood, police said Wednesday.

Gunfire erupted at 9:30 p.m. in the 1200 block of East 12th Street, according to police, citing 911 callers.

Crime has disproportionately affected Little Saigon recently , with shootings that killed an elderly Asian woman and an Uber driver sitting in his car .

Tuesday night, officers responded to the 1200 block of East 12th Street and located evidence of a shooting. The victim got a ride or drove to a hospital following the shooting, police said.

Officers are investigating the shooting and anyone with information about the case can call the Police Department's felony assault unit at (510) 238-3426.

Comments / 4

Related
CBS San Francisco

2 wounded in separate shootings in East Oakland

OAKLAND – Police in Oakland are investigating two separate shootings Sunday afternoon and early Monday that left two victims hospitalized, according to authorities.One person was shot just after 12:30 a.m. Monday in the 5400 block of Bancroft Avenue. The victim suffered at least one gunshot wound and was taken to a hospital, according to police. The person was in stable condition, police said. Just after 3:15 p.m. Sunday a person was shot in the 3500 block of Gray Street, according to police.The victim had at least one gunshot wound and was taken to a hospital where they were in stable condition, police said. Police are investigating both shootings. Anyone with information is asked to call the police department's felony assault unit at (510) 238-3426.
OAKLAND, CA
NBC Bay Area

Police Arrest 2 Women Suspected in at Least 13 Armed Robberies in SF

Two women accused of a series of armed robberies in San Francisco have been arrested by San Francisco police. The pair are suspected of robbing multiple victims at gunpoint in at least 13 holdups, according to San Francisco District Attorney Brooke Jenkins. The robberies occurred between Aug. 6 and Aug....
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Oakland, CA
Crime & Safety
City
Oakland, CA
Local
California Crime & Safety
CBS San Francisco

Police investigating separate waterfront shooting, stabbing deaths in Vallejo

VALLEJO (BCN/CBS SF) -- Police in Vallejo were investigating the stabbing death of a man on Sunday evening and a shooting case from last Tuesday that has been elevated to a homicide after the victim succumbed to his injuries on Monday.On Sunday, officers responded to the 100 block of Yolano Drive at approximately 9:23 p.m.  Upon arrival, police located a 46-year-old man suffering from at least one stab wound. He was pronounced dead at the scene.The motive and circumstances of the stabbing are currently under investigation. The victim's identity is being withheld pending notification of his relatives.On Sept. 6, officers responded to a shooting in the 2400 block of Sacramento Street. Upon arrival, police discovered a 35-year-old Fairfield man who was suffering from at least one gunshot wound. On Monday, the man died from his injuries.The motive and circumstances of the shooting are still under investigation and the identity of the man is currently being withheld.These are the 17th and 18th homicides of the year in Vallejo.Anyone with information regarding these homicides is asked to contact Detective Yanette Hernandez at (707) 917-4123, Detective Stephanie McDonough at (707) 648-5425,  or Detective Bradley Phillips at (707) 648-4514.
VALLEJO, CA
KRON4 News

SFPD makes arrest in fatal Bayview stabbing

SAN FRANCISCO (KRON) – Police have made an arrest in a fatal stabbing in San Francisco’s Bayview neighborhood, according to a press release. Police responded to the 4700 block of 3rd Street at 6:24 a.m. Saturday. When they arrived, they were notified by San Francisco Fire Department paramedics that a 33-year-old man was dead. At […]
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
KRON4 News

Vallejo police investigating fatal stabbing

VALLEJO, Calif. (KRON) – Vallejo police are investigating a stabbing that left a man dead late Sunday, according to a press release. Police responded to the 100 block of Yolano Drive at 9:23 p.m. Sunday, finding a 46-year-old man with a stab wound. He was pronounced dead at the scene. The identity of the victim […]
VALLEJO, CA
CBS San Francisco

Police, Marshals arrest man suspected in East Oakland attempted robbery, rape

OAKLAND – Police have announced an arrest in connection with an attempted rape and armed robbery in East Oakland late last month.Oakland Police said Monday that officers, with the help of U.S. Marshals, arrested Mercedes Dunlap in connection with the incident, which took place on the morning of August 28.According to police, the victim told officers they were walking near the 2900 block of Parker Avenue when an armed suspect approached and said to "shut up."Police said the victim was tackled to the ground by the suspect and was sexually assaulted. The victim screamed for help and yelled for someone to call police, prompting the suspect to run away.Before leaving the scene, the suspect took the victim's cell phone, police said.Following the incident, police released photos of the suspect."We thank our community for their help in the arrest of the individual," police said in a tweet Monday.According to jail records, Dunlap faces multiple charges, including sexual assault, robbery, carrying a concealed firearm, along with possession of a firearm by a convicted felon. Dunlap was also arrested for violating probation.Dunlap, 33, is being held without bail. His next court appearance is scheduled for Wednesday.
OAKLAND, CA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Shooting#Little Saigon#Police#Felony Assault#Violent Crime#Asian#The Police Department
KRON4 News

Video: Over two dozen vehicles at early morning SF sideshow

SAN FRANCISCO (KRON) – Video shows a San Francisco intersection was taken over by a sideshow involving over a hundred people and over two dozen vehicles early Sunday. San Francisco police showed up to Harrison and 6th streets to stop the sideshow on Sunday at 1:46 a.m., Officer Kathryn Winters told KRON4. “Upon arrival, officers […]
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
CBS San Francisco

Petaluma Police arrest two suspected thieves who targeted beauty stores

PETALUMA (CBS SF/BCN) – Petaluma police arrested two men Sunday they said were believed to be part of a group preying on Bay Area beauty stores.For the second time in less than a month, both the Petaluma and Santa Rosa Ulta Beauty stores were targeted by thieves Sunday. At 11:32 a.m. Petaluma police received a call from Ulta Beauty at 401 Kenilworth Drive, saying three suspects entered the store and filled large bags with fragrances. The suspects then fled and were spotted getting into what was described as a silver sedan missing a headlight. Responding officers couldn't find the vehicle...
PETALUMA, CA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Uber
KTLA

Man arrested in series of robberies in Northern and Southern California

A man has been arrested and charged in connection with a series of robberies in Southern California and is also suspected in more incidents up north, police said Monday. The LAPD’s elite Robbery-Homicide Division arrested 31-year-old Eric Watts, of Oakland, last week for several robberies in the Los Angeles area. He was identified using DNA […]
MARTINEZ, CA
SFist

Suspect In Fatal Stabbing at SF BART Station Arrested

BART announced that SF police arrested a suspect in the deadly stabbing that happened at the 24th Street Station in San Francisco on August 28. Following a stabbing on an Oakland BART train on Friday, August 27, two men were filmed by surveillance cameras at the 24th Street-Mission Station arguing near the elevator on Saturday, August 28. As the scene became more violent, one man was stabbed by the other — and the victim, who was later identified as 28-year-old Jabaree Harris, walked down the stairs into the station before collapsing. Harris was later pronounced dead by first responders.
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
KRON4 News

AR-15 assault rifle used in robbery near U.C. Berkeley

BERKELEY, Calif. (BCN) — An AR-15 assault rifle was allegedly used to rob a person of their backpack and laptop early this morning near the U.C. Berkeley campus, according to U.C. Berkeley Police. The robbery occurred at 1:45 a.m. Sunday at Benvenue Avenue and Dwight Way, according to an alert that was issued at 2:21 […]
BERKELEY, CA
SFist

Sunday Links: SF Man Killed in Saturday Morning Stabbing, Suspect Arrested

San Francisco police released a statement about a fatal Saturday morning stabbing in Bayview. Around 6:24 a.m. yesterday, police discovered a 33-year-old male victim on the 4700 block of 3rd Street in Bayview who was stabbed; the man was pronounced dead on the scene after on-site first responders failed to revive him; officers with the San Francisco Sheriff’s Office were able to locate and arrest a suspect in relation to the deadly stabbing. [KRON4]
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
CBS Sacramento

Mental competency exam postpones arraignment in horrific San Carlos beheading

REDWOOD CITY -- The arraignment for the man accused in the horrific beheading a young mother on San Carlos street in broad daylight last week was delayed Monday as his lawyer requested a mental competency exam.33-year-old Jose Rafael Solano Landaeta appeared in a Redwood City courtroom Monday afternoon. He is accused of killing his girlfriend 27-year-old Karina Castro last Thursday. According to the San Mateo County Sheriff's Office, deputies were flagged down in the area of Magnolia Avenue and Laurel Street around 11:50 a.m. Thursday after witnesses reported an assault in progress. When deputies arrived, they found a woman dead at...
SAN CARLOS, CA
L.A. Weekly

One Dead after Pedestrian Crash on Lombard Street [San Francisco, CA]

Pedestrian Fatally Struck in Deadly Collision on Steiner Street. The fatal collision occurred around 5:20 a.m., in the area of Steiner Street and Lombard Street. However, the circumstances surrounding the crash still remain unclear. Due to the extent of injuries sustained, medics pronounced the pedestrian dead at the scene. However,...
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
KRON4 News

Alameda County CPS failed to protect Sophia Mason, petition states

HAYWARD, Calif. (KRON) — Sophia Mason’s family knew the eight-year-old Hayward girl’s life was in grave danger living with her biological mother and mother’s boyfriend. The girl’s grandmother and aunt made repeated pleas to Alameda County CPS to investigate abuse and neglect. But time and time again, CPS did nothing, according to a newly-filed wrongful […]
ALAMEDA COUNTY, CA
CBS San Francisco

CBS San Francisco

San Francisco, CA
72K+
Followers
25K+
Post
25M+
Views
ABOUT

Local news, weather, sports in the Bay Area from KPIX CBS 5.

 https://sanfrancisco.cbslocal.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy