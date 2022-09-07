(Audio) Pregame with Masconomet High School Football Coach Gavin Monagle – Season Opener Friday vs. Newburyport

Read full article on original website
(OnDemand Audio, Postgame Videos) High School Football: Tewksbury Pulls Away from Danvers in 4th Quarter for 35-21 Win
DANVERS – The Tewksbury Redmen broke open a 21-21 tie early in the 4th quarter, scoring 3 consecutive touchdowns to secure a 35-12 win over the Danvers Falcons in the season opener for both teams. Tewksbury’s senior running back Alex Arbogast out-dueled Danvers’ Mr. Everything, Owen Gasinowski, 4 touchdowns to 3, amassing 223 yards rushing on only 7 carries. Arbogast scored on runs of 79, 58, 68, and 10 yards while tallying the game’s final three tds in the 4th quarter.
Peabody Football Opens Season with 40-0 Win Over Revere – Shea Lynch with 4 TD Passes – Post Game Videos
PEABODY (Videos – Photos) The Peabody Tanners opened the 2022 season with a 40-0 home win against Revere. Quarterback Shea Lynch (Jr) threw four touchdown passes. (Eli Batista 2). Colin Ridley, and Danny Barret. Will Pinto added a four yard run for a score. Kicker Dom Scalese added a 43 yard field goal and was perfect on the night with five extra point kicks. The Revere quarterback was hit in the end zone resulting in a safety for a two point Peabody score. Post game videos below feature Peabody coach Mark Bettencourt, Revere coach Lou Ciccatelli, and Peabody quarterback Shea Lynch.
Friday, Sept. 9 – Local News & Sports Podcast (Only 3 minutes) – Community Notes & Photos
Weather – National Weather Service – Dry & quiet weather across southern New England today with high pressure in control. High temps, upper 70s. Thursday High School Football: Manchester-Essex 43, Ipswich 18 / Latin Academy 38, Georgetown 0. Community News Notes – Photos – Sports. City...
Endicott Football Tops WPI 24-0, Tewksbury’s Shane Aylward with Two TDs – Gulls Now 2-0
WORCESTER — The Endicott football team defeated WPI, 24-0, behind a stout defensive effort in non-conference action on Friday night at H. Carr Field at Alumni Stadium. Endicott limited the Engineers to 152 yards of total offense and a 1-for-9 showing on third downs. The Gulls’ defensive unit also...
After Writing About My Disappointment In The North Shore OG Roast Beef Spot Back In April, Faith WaS Restored By A Different Beverly Roast Beef Place- Nick’s Roast Beef & Pizza On Essex Street Beverly (Near The Monserrat Train Station)
I’m not going to mention the name of the place because I don’t slam small family businesses but a place I once considered the kings of the Roast Beef game and the standard to which all other three ways were measured just served me a total turd. Grey meat, cold, barely any jimmy, no crunch on the bun. Barely edible. A 4 on a scale from 1-10. I’m so disappointed and saddened by how far they’ve fallen at the same time that you have places like Jamie’s Roast Beef which is taking the beef game to a whole new level.
“Bar Rescue” Star Opens New Restaurant in Watertown’s Arsenal Yards
Crowds gathered at Arsenal Yards, onlookers held up cell phones, and people lined up to shake the hand of a celebrity on Thursday when Watertown got a taste of Hollywood. Jon Taffer, the start of Bar Rescue, stopped by Thursday morning for the grand opening of his new restaurant at Arsenal Yards — Taffer’s Tavern.
Proposed overnight sleeper train from Boston to Montreal would make multiple stops in New England
BOSTON — Officials in Canada have proposed a plan to offer overnight passenger train service from Montreal to many towns and cities in New England. The 14-hour train ride would take travelers all the way to Boston, making several stops along the way including Portland and Old Orchard Beach in Maine, as well as Durham, New Hampshire, the Portsmouth Herald reported. There are also a number of planned stops in Quebec.
Broken water main forces Boston road to close
A Boston road was sanctioned off Wednesday night after a broken fire pipe sent water spewing into the street. Police roped off “A Street” in Boston to prevent pedestrians and drivers from getting near the erupting stream of water. The busted fire pipe was capped at approximately 10:45...
Investigation underway after high school student struck, seriously injured in Revere
REVERE, Mass. — Police are investigating after a high school student was struck and seriously injured by a vehicle in Revere on Friday morning. Emergency officials responding to a report of a crash involving a pedestrian in the area of Revere and Lee streets around 7 a.m. found a 15-year-old girl suffering from serious injuries, according to the Revere Police Department.
Aerosmith finally returns to stage at Fenway, and it was worth the wait
BOSTON — Not only is Aerosmith back in the saddle again, the “Bad Boys from Boston” are arguably bigger, better and badder (in a good way) than ever. If there was any lingering doubt whether Steven Tyler's heart is still in Aerosmith, that was quashed during the band's high-octane, 19-song set Thursday night at Fenway...
4 Exciting Fall Openings That Should Be Worth the Drive From Boston
Before the arrival of New England fall foliage and the apple-picking season that precedes it, there are still many reasons to jump in the car and venture out of town for food and drink adventures with family and friends. From a tour of an artisanal chocolate maker to a new expansion of an acclaimed local brewery, here are some exciting spots opening up this fall that are worth the trek.
One Massachusetts Town Makes The Best Small Town In the USA
Like the 80s song "Small Town" by "John Mellencamp" or that country song by "Justin Moore" - "Small Town USA." We all know a lot of people especially my age are not a fan of small towns because they claim there is nothing to do and they're "boring." Which I...
Hikers plead guilty after rescue on New Hampshire mountain
LITTLETON, N.H. – Two hikers pleaded guilty to reckless conduct charges after an elaborate rescue mission in New Hampshire over the summer.A 22-year-old Lowell man and a 25-year-old from Windsor, N.H. both pleaded guilty recently to reckless conduct charges in exchange for a $200 fine and $48 penalty assessment.The charges stemmed from a June rescue in Franconia Notch State Park. The men left the trail and climbed dangerous ledges without proper equipment or shoes, and became stuck. Rescuers spent hours saving the men and eventually had to rappel down the cliffside."The safety of rescuers is paramount in the execution of search and rescue missions. When people put themselves into hazardous situations needlessly or by being ill prepared, and put rescuers in harm's way, they need to be held accountable," Lt. James Kneeland of the New Hampshire Fish and Game Department's Law Enforcement Division said.
Newton Police Department flooded with messages following OUI arrest mix-up
NEWTON, Mass. — The Newton Police Department is acknowledging a mix-up that brought a lot of heat to the station earlier this week. In a Facebook post, Newton Police said “We recently have had numerous calls placed to our Dispatch Center and messages left on our social media pertaining to an incident that took place in Newton, Iowa.”
Quincy pedestrian whacked on West Squantum Street near Harvard Street this afternoon #quincypolice #tpal
— Quincy Quarry — Quincy News, News about Quincy, Quincy City Hall, Corruption in Quincy MA. Quincy pedestrian whacked on West Squantum Street near Harvard Street this afternoon. – News about Quincy Massachusetts from Quincy Quarry News. A Quincy pedestrian was whacked this afternoon shortly after 3 PM on...
Company that owns 5 resorts wins auction to buy popular New England ski area
Utah-based Pacific Group Resorts, Inc., which owns five ski resorts, has won the auction to buy Jay Peak Resort, the Vermont ski area that was shaken by a massive fraud case involving its former owner and president. The court-appointed receiver who has been overseeing Jay Peak for more than six...
Cape Cod Bay will probably be polluted with radioactive waste within 10 years
It is projected that by 2027 Holtec International will have disposed of one million gallons of potentially radioactive water into Cape Cod Bay. The self-described “diverse energy company” purchased the plant in 2019 with the ultimate goal of finishing the decommissioning process in a record eight years rather than in 60, like fellow nuclear energy company Entergy estimates the decommissioning will be done.
Tewksbury man killed in I-495 crash
BOXBORO – A Tewksbury man died Friday after a single-car crash on Interstate 495 in Boxboro. Massachusetts State Police said 60-year-old Steven Michaud crashed around 4:30 p.m. on I-495 North.Police said Michaud's 2014 Audi A6 left the road and crashed into trees in the median.Michaud was taken by helicopter to UMass Worcester Lakeside but did not survive.No further information is currently available.
Police: Driver passed out behind wheel in Duxbury arrested
DUXBURY — A 36-year-old man from Waterbury was arrested for DUI drugs following an incident in Duxbury yesterday. Authorities say they were notified that a vehicle was stopped in the middle of the road and the driver was passed out behind the wheel on Crossett Hill at around 5:20 p.m.
This Restaurant Serves The Best Cinnamon Rolls In Massachusetts
A restaurant with multiple locations in Boston and Cambridge is being credited for having the best cinnamon rolls in Massachusetts. Eat This, Not That compiled a list of the best cinnamon rolls in every state which included Flour Bakery and Café as the top choice for Massachusetts. "Joanne Chang,...
