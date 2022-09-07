Read full article on original website
Related
Nature.com
The evolving standards of active surveillance monitoring
Prostate Cancer and Prostatic Diseases (2022)Cite this article. Al Awamlh et al. analyzed the SEER Prostate with Watchful Waiting database to explore the intensity of testing among men electing active surveillance following the diagnosis of low grade prostate cancer [1]. They specifically looked at three primary metrics to monitor disease progression: serum psa values, prostate biopsy, and multi-parametric MRI studies. Their primary conclusions were that Black men had a lower frequency of receiving all three tests when compared to non-Black men and that men in the highest income quintile were likely to undergo PSA tests and MRI scans more frequently when compared to men in the lower income quintiles. None of these findings are surprising since race and income play significant roles in virtually all health care delivered in the United States.
Nature.com
ADHD and its neurocognitive substrates: A two sample Mendelian randomization study
Attention-deficit/hyperactivity disorder (ADHD) is associated with a wide array of neural and cognitive features, and other psychiatric disorders, identified mainly through cross-sectional associations studies. However, it is unclear if the disorder is causally associated with these neurocognitive features. Here, we applied a two-sample bidirectional Mendelian randomization (MR) study to summary GWAS data to explore the presence and direction of a causal effect between ADHD and a range of neurocognitive features and other psychiatric disorders. The inverse variance weighted method was used in the main analysis, and two MR methods (MR-Egger, weighted median) were used for robustness checks. We found that genetic risk for ADHD was causally associated with a decreased area of lateral orbitofrontal cortex. Conversely, we found that brain volume and some features of intrinsic functional connectivity had causal effects on ADHD risk. Bidirectional causal links were found between ADHD and adult general intelligence, as well as depression and autistic spectrum disorders. Such work highlights the important ties between ADHD and general cognitive ability, and suggest some neural features, previously merely associated with the disorder, may play a causal role in its pathogenesis.
Nature.com
Time to CT scan for patients with acute severe neurological symptoms: a quality assurance study
Emergent brain computed tomography (CT) scan allows for identification of patients presenting with acute severe neurological symptoms in whom medical and surgical interventions may be lifesaving. The aim of this study was to evaluate if time to CT from arrival at the emergency department exceeded 30Â min in patients admitted with acute severe neurological symptoms. This was a retrospective register-based quality assurance study. We identified patients admitted to the emergency department with acute severe neurological symptoms between April 1st, 2016 and September 30th, 2020. Data were retrieved from the registry of acute medical team activations. We considered that time to CT from arrival at the emergency department should not exceed 30Â min in more than 10% of patients. A total of 559 patients were included. Median time from arrival at the emergency department until CT scan was 24Â min (IQR 16"“35) in children (<"‰18Â years), 10Â min (IQR 7"“17) for adults (18"“59Â years), and 11Â min (IQR 7"“16) for elders (>"‰60Â years). This time interval exceeded 30Â min for 8.2% (95% CI 6.1"“10.9) of all included patients, 35.3% of children, 5.9% of adults, and 8.6% of elders. No children died within 30Â days. The 30-day mortality was 21.3% (95% CI 16.4"“27) in adults, and 43.9% (95% CI 38.2"“49.8) in elders. Time from arrival at our emergency department until brain CT scan exceeded 30Â min in 8.2% of all included patients but exceeded the defined quality aim in children and could be improved.
Nature.com
Acute sleep loss increases CNS health biomarkers and compromises the ability to stay awake in a sex-and weight-specific manner
Night shift work impairs vigilance performance, reduces the ability to stay awake, and compromises brain health. To investigate if the magnitude of these adverse night shift work effects differs between sexes and weight groups, 47 men and women with either normal weight or obesity participated in one night of sleep and one night of total sleep loss. During the night of sleep loss, participants' subjective sleepiness, vigilance performance, and ability to stay awake during 2-min quiet wake with eyes closed were repeatedly assessed. In addition, blood was collected in the morning after sleep loss and sleep to measure central nervous system (CNS) health biomarkers. Our analysis showed that women were sleepier during the night of sleep loss (P"‰<"‰0.05) and spent more time in microsleep during quiet wake testing (P"‰<"‰0.05). Finally, higher blood levels of neurofilament light chain, a biomarker of axonal damage, were found among women in the morning after sleep loss (P"‰<"‰0.002). Compared with normal-weight subjects, those with obesity were more prone to fall asleep during quiet wake (P"‰<"‰0.05) and exhibited higher blood levels of the CNS health biomarker pTau181 following sleep loss (P"‰="‰0.001). Finally, no differences in vigilance performance were noted between the sex and weight groups. Our findings suggest that the ability to stay awake during and the CNS health biomarker response to night shift work may differ between sexes and weight groups. Follow-up studies must confirm our findings under more long-term night shift work conditions.
IN THIS ARTICLE
Nature.com
Regional variation in the incidence of pseudo-exfoliation in the Andhra Pradesh Eye Disease Study (APEDS)
To report the 15-year incidence rate of pseudo-exfoliation (PXF),Â PXF glaucoma and regional variation among rural participants in the Andhra Pradesh Eye Disease Study (APEDS) III. Methods. This population-based longitudinal study was carried out at three rural study sites. Individuals of all ages who participated at baseline with aÂ...
Nature.com
For the sake of longevity: eating less and eating at the right time
Signal Transduction and Targeted Therapy volumeÂ 7, ArticleÂ number:Â 314 (2022) Cite this article. In a recent issue of Science, Acosta-Rodriguez et al. defined a feeding paradigm to maximize the effects of caloric restriction (CR) on lifespans. Aligning feeding with the circadian rhythm and imposing >12-hour fasting daily on caloric-restricted animals can optimally extend lifespans.
Nature.com
Get the essential small equipment you need fast!
Equipment purchases can be a bit of a minefield, and it's not always obvious where to turn for advice, especially:. When a key piece of equipment - like an autoclave, compressor or suction pump - suddenly breaks down and a like-for-like replacement is needed quickly!. When reliable information on a...
Nature.com
Phage therapy suppresses gut inflammation in IBD
Cell https://doi.org/10.1016/j.cell.2022.07.003 (2022) Your institute does not have access to this article. Get immediate online access to the entire Nature family of 50+ journals. $29.99. monthly. Subscribe to Journal. Get full journal access for 1 year. $99.00. only $8.25 per issue. All prices are NET prices. VAT will be added...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Nature.com
Live cold to grow old? Thermogenesis to fight cancer
You have full access to this article via your institution. A drop in ambient temperature induces systemic changes in glucose metabolism that enable thermogenesis. A recent article by Seki and colleagues explored the potential of cold exposure and brown fat activation to stop tumor growth. Core temperature is remarkably consistent...
Nature.com
Author Correction: Plastic injection molding dies using hybrid additively manufactured 420/CX stainless steels: electrochemical considerations
Correction to: npj Materials Degradation https://doi.org/10.1038/s41529-022-00280-y, published online 19 August 2022. In this article the affiliations for Mohammad Jahanbakht were incorrectly given as '3Department of Industrial, Manufacturing, and Systems Engineering, The University of Texas at Arlington, Arlington, TX 76019, United States. 4Graduate School of Management and Economics, Sharif University of Technology, Tehran,1458889694, Iran.' but should have been '3Graduate School of Management and Economics, Sharif University of Technology, Tehran,1458889694, Iran. 4Department of Industrial, Manufacturing, and Systems Engineering, The University of Texas at Arlington, Arlington, TX 76019, United States,'. The original article has been corrected.
Nature.com
The personality and cognitive traits associated with adolescents' sensitivity to social norms
Little is known about the personality and cognitive traits that shape adolescents' sensitivity to social norms. Further, few studies have harnessed novel empirical tools to elicit sensitivity to social norms among adolescent populations. This paper examines the association between sensitivity to norms and various personality and cognitive traits using an incentivised rule-following task grounded in Game Theory. Cross-sectional data were obtained from 1274 adolescents. Self-administered questionnaires were used to measure personality traits as well as other psychosocial characteristics. Incentivised rule-following experiments gauged sensitivity to social norms. A series of multilevel mixed effects ordered logistic regression models were employed to assess the association between sensitivity to norms and the personality and cognitive traits. The results highlighted statistically significant univariate associations between the personality and cognitive traits and sensitivity to norms. However, in the multivariate adjusted model, the only factor associated with sensitivity to norms was gender. The gender-stratified analyses revealed differences in the personality and cognitive traits associated with sensitivity to norms across genders. For males need to belong was significantly negatively associated with sensitivity to norms in the multivariate model. By comparison, emotional stability was negatively associated with sensitivity to norms for females. This study reinforced the findings from an earlier study and suggested female adolescents had higher levels of sensitivity to norms. The results indicated no consistent pattern between sensitivity to norms and the personality and cognitive traits. Our findings provide a basis for further empirical research on a relatively nascent construct, and bring a fresh perspective to the question of norm-following preferences among this age group.
Nature.com
Fungi solution for field fires
The fungal consortium instead digests the remnant straw stacks. Called the Pusa decomposer, after the local name given to IARI, it is a liquid mixture potentially containing Aspergillus nidulans, Aspergillus awamori, Phanerochaete chryosporium and Trichoderma viride, although the exact composition has not been publicly released. Farmers must first take a fungal inoculum and ferment it for 8"“10 days before spraying it on a field. The seven fungal species produce enzymes that break down cellulose, lignin and pectins in paddy straw and accelerate the stubble decomposition. It takes around 25 days to clear a hectare of land for sowing.
Nature.com
Blood-stained tears-a red flag for malignancy?
Blood-stained tears can indicate occult malignancy of the lacrimal drainage apparatus. This study reviews data on patients presenting with blood in their tears and the underlying cause for this rare symptom. Methods. Patients presenting with blood in their tears, identified over a 20-year period, were retrospectively collected from a single...
Nature.com
How researchers can join the race to develop new ways of making meat
The sustainable protein sector, which promises to create a better food system for the planet, is part of a growing industry with a lot to offer to young researchers. Early and mid-career researchers can have a difficult time. Although academia is considered by many to be an enviable career, offering intellectual freedom, high levels of autonomy and the opportunity to push forward the frontiers of knowledge, the reality can be very different. Increasing pressure from teaching commitments, grant applications and administrative activities mean many researchers - especially those who do not yet have tenure - feel that their work is hypercompetitive1, psychologically overwhelming2 and inordinately busy3.
Nature.com
The effect of maternal anaemia on low birth weight among newborns in Northwest Ethiopia
Low birth weight is an indicator of maternal-related multifactorial problems such as malnutrition, illness, and work overload. As a result, low birth weight is associated with maternal anaemia, and both of them were significant public health issues in developing nations. Low birth weight and anaemia are caused by insufficient nutrient intake, which is especially severe during pregnancy. So, this study aimed to assess the effect of maternal anaemia during the late trimester on low birth weight among newborns in Northwest Ethiopia. A systematic random sampling technique was used to select 211 participants for the primary data collection. Face-to-face interviews were used to collect data, while blood samples were collected using standard operating procedures. For further analysis, the data file was imported into Stata version 16 (MP) software. The binary logistic regression model was used to investigate significant factors related to low birth weight. Finally, the statistical significance of the variables was determined using a p value of â‰¤"‰0.05. The prevalence of anaemia among pregnant women in the late trimester and newborns was 34 (16.11%, 95% CI: 11.42, 21.78) and 64 (30.33%, 95% CI: 24.20, 37.01), respectively. The mean"‰Â±"‰standard deviation of the newborn babies' weight was 3.19"‰Â±"‰0.49Â kg. The proportion of low birth weight among newborns was 26 (12.32%, 95% CI: 8.20, 17.53%). The independent effect of anaemia on low birth weight was 4.19 times while all other factors were constant (CORÂ = 4.19,Â 95% CI: 1.70, 10.30). Maternal educational status [unable to read and write (AORÂ = 10.94, 95% CI: 1.74, 68.58) and attained secondary education (AORÂ = 8.06, 95% CI: 1.53, 42.36)], and maternal anaemia (AORÂ = 3.51, 95% CI: 1.29, 9.55) were associated with low birth weight after adjusting with all other variables. In this study, the proportion of low birth weight was high. Here, maternal anaemia aloneÂ had a significant independent role in the development of low birth weight. Maternal education status and anaemic conditions were associated with low birth weight among newborns. Early detection and treatment of maternal anaemia during pregnancy is crucial with the usual nutritional-related care.
Nature.com
Breaking point
Alex was wheeled into the pediatric intensive care unit (PICU) at two o'clock in the morning. I read about him as I was getting ready for work, my coffee growing cold in the glow of the computer screen. "Thirteen-year-old boy, severe asthma exacerbation at home and became unresponsive. Arrested at...
Nature.com
Cystoid macular oedema without leakage in fluorescein angiography: a literature review
Cystoid macular oedema (CMO), which is defined as a macular thickening and cystic changes due to accumulation of fluid, could be asymptomatic and only diagnosed using paraclinical techniques. Fluorescein angiography (FA) and optical coherence tomography (OCT) are useful in detecting CMO in clinical practice. Non-leaking CMO, also known as angiographically silent CMO, is referred to as cases of CMO without leakage in fluorescein angiography. This type of CMO has been reported in some retinal dystrophies, in cases of maculopathy as a side effect of certain drugs, and also in some systemic disorders. The exact mechanism and treatment options for this type of CMO are still not clear. This literature review aims to discuss different causes of non-leaking CMO, proposed mechanisms, and management options. Three sections including drugs, retinal dystrophies, and systemic disorders are discussed in this review.
Nature.com
Maternal diabetes and childhood cancer risks in offspring: two population-based studies
The effect of maternal diabetes on childhood cancer has not been widely studied. We examined this in two population-based studies in Denmark (N"‰="‰6420 cancer cases, 160,484 controls) and Taiwan (N"‰="‰2160 cancer cases, 2,076,877 non-cases) using logistic regression and Cox proportional hazard regression adjusted for birth year, child's sex, maternal age and birth order.
Nature.com
Intrinsic hard magnetism and thermal stability of a ThMn-type permanent magnet
Herein, we theoretically demonstrate that simple metal (Ga and Al) substitutional atoms, rather than the conventional transition metal substitutional elements, not only stabilize the ThMn12-type SmFe12 and Sm(Fe,Co)12 phases thermodynamically but also further improve their intrinsic magnetic properties such that they are superior to those of the widely investigated SmFe11Ti and Sm(Fe,Co)11Ti magnets, and even to the state-of-the-art permanent magnet Nd2Fe14B. More specifically, the quaternary Sm(Fe,Co,Al)12 phase has the highest uniaxial magnetocrystalline anisotropy (MCA) of about 8"‰MJ"‰mâˆ’3, anisotropy field of 18.2"‰T, and hardness parameter of 2.8 at room temperature and a Curie temperature of 764"‰K. Simultaneously, the Al and Ga substitutional atoms improve the single-domain size of the Sm(Fe,Co)12 grains by nearly a factor of two. Numerical results of MCA and MCA-driven hard magnetic properties can be described by the strong spin-orbit coupling and orbital angular momentum of the Sm 4f-electron orbitals.
Nature.com
Itch receptor OSMR attracts industry
The pathophysiology of pruritus is poorly understood, and the condition remains difficult to treat. Kiniksa's mAb vixarelimab (KPL-716) is a first-in-class fully human mAb that blocks OSMRÎ². In the skin of patients with chronic pruritus, the cytokine OSM is highly expressed, as it is secreted by immune cells. It signals through OSMRÎ², but to generate itch sensations it must partner with interleukin-31 (IL-31), made by T helper 2 cells. It is thought that pruritus is induced when IL-31 signals through the IL-31 receptor - which forms a heterodimer with OSMRÎ² - on keratinocytes and mast cells. These activated cells in turn mediate neuroimmune communications that transmit itch sensations to the central nervous system.
Comments / 0