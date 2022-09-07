Read full article on original website
Wyoming High School Girls Swimming Scoreboard: Sept. 6-10, 2022
It’s the third week of the Wyoming High School girls’ swimming & diving season. Several dual competitions are on the schedule. Kemmerer and Lyman host small invites. Cody and Worland have quad meets. Cheyenne and Powell will host the two largest invitationals on Saturday. The schedule is subject...
First Snow Accumulations Of Season Reported In Wyoming
The Riverton Office of the National Weather Service says the first accumulating snowfall of the fall/winter season of 2022 is falling in northern Wyoming. While snow may be falling in parts of the Cowboy State, much of Wyoming has been has been hit with unusually hot weather over the last few months and even earlier this week. Cheyenne this year recorded the hottest summer on record, according to the Cheyenne Office of the National Weather Service.
Cheyenne Sees 4th Straight Day of Record-Breaking Heat
The ongoing heat wave continues to break records in Cheyenne. The mercury soared to a scorching 97 degrees on Wednesday, Sept. 7, not only smashing 1959's daily record high of 90 degrees but also setting a new September monthly record high, according to the National Weather Service. Record high temperatures...
Get Ready, Cheyenne! September Is Filled With Events
We have made it past Labor Day weekend and we still have a lot to do as the calendar transitions from Summer into Fall this month. There really is something going on every week for the remainder of the month, from festivals to other fun outings, September is going to be one for the books.
Cheyenne, Laramie Set Temp. Records, Blazing Heat To Continue
Cheyenne and Laramie set new high records for the date on Sunday, and several other communities in the region approached heat records as well. That included a 101-degree reading in Chadron, Neb. The Cheyenne Office of the National Weather Service posted this statement on its website:. "Yesterday (September 4th) was...
Cheyenne NWS Warns Of Air Quality Alert, High Fire Danger
The Cheyenne Office of the National Weather Service is warning people about poor air quality and high fire danger in areas of southeast Wyoming today. The air quality warning, which has been issued by the Wyoming Department of Environmental Quality, includes Laramie and Rawlins, but not Cheyenne. But the area covered by the Red Flag Fire warning includes Cheyenne as well as Laramie and Rawlins.
Stretch of I-80 in Southeast Wyoming Under Dense Fog Advisory
A Dense Fog Advisory is in effect for the South Laramie Range and adjacent foothills, including Interstate 80 between Laramie and Cheyenne, until 10 a.m. The National Weather Service in Cheyenne says visibility may be reduced to a quarter mile at times. Dense Fog Advisory through 10AM MDT for the...
Wyoming Trooper Out On Bond, Officials Mum On Charges
A Wyoming Highway Patrol Trooper who was recently arrested following a multi-month investigation recently bonded out of jail. But officials, as of 9 a.m. Wednesday, continue to refuse to divulge Testerman's exact charges or release any details on the case, citing Wyoming Statute 619(a). The statute applies to cases of sexual assault, sexual assault of a minor, and sexual battery.
Items Left on Heated Stove Spark House Fire in Cheyenne
Officials say items left on a heated stove are to blame for a Wednesday afternoon fire that damaged a rental property in north Cheyenne. Cheyenne Fire Rescue Division Chief Andrew Dykshorn says crews were called to the scene in the 300 block of Dell Range Boulevard at 4:34 p.m. and arrived to find the single-family home filled with smoke.
Cheyenne Transient Charged in Tuesday Stabbing of 15-Year-Old
Cheyenne police have identified the victim in Tuesday's stabbing near the 200 block of E. 9th Street as a 15-year-old boy. Public Information Officer Alex Farkas says the victim and his friend, a 14-year-old boy, were at Lincoln Park when 39-year-old transient Allen Fenstermacher struck up a conversation with them.
Where to Find Delish Pumpkin Spice Lattes in Cheyenne & Laramie
Starbucks looms as the reigning champion of Pumpkin Spice Lattes - after all, they kind of invented the craze back in 2003 - but they aren't the only place to get your Fall fix. Thanks to Starbucks, a legion of coffee lovers line up in flannel and boots to get the pumpkin pie-flavored beverage every September.
Cheyenne Sees Hottest Summer on Record
The summer of 2022 was Cheyenne's hottest summer on record, according to the National Weather Service. The average temperature between June 1 and Aug. 31 was 70.7 degrees, beating the old record of 70.0 degrees set in 2020. "While the afternoon high temperatures were indeed toasty this year, with 99...
Cheyenne Sees 70th Consecutive 50+ Degree Day, Breaks Record
Cheyenne extended its streak of 50-plus degree days to 70 on Labor Day, setting a record, according to the National Weather Service. "The last morning below 50 was June 27th, with 47 degrees," the NWS said. "We are likely to add a few more days to this tally, but this...
Cheyenne Police Looking for 12-Year-Old Runaway
Cheyenne police are asking for the public's help in finding a 12-year-old runaway. According to a department Facebook post, Khloee Foster was last seen around 8:40 a.m. Friday, Sept. 9, in the area of Alta Vista Elementary School. Foster is 5-foot tall, weighs 140 pounds, and has brown hair that's...
2 Killed, 1 Injured in Fiery Crash on I-80 East of Cheyenne
Two people were killed and another injured in a fiery crash on Interstate 80 east of Cheyenne early Saturday morning, the Wyoming Highway Patrol says. It happened around 4:51 a.m. at milepost 385.5, just west of the Burns and Carpenter exit. The patrol says a semi was parked on the...
Cheyenne Gas Station Employee Arrested For Allegedly Stabbing Man
A 26-year-old Cheyenne man was behind bars at last report for allegedly stabbing a man at a local gas station on Monday evening. That's according to a news release from the Cheyenne Police Department. According to the release, police were called to the Sinclair-Big D gas station at 100 North...
Wyoming’s Bed Bath & Beyond Stores Spared
The mega-store chain Bed Bath and Beyond is closing 150 stores and laying off 20% of its staff, nationwide. The retail giant is in trouble and will begin by closing 37 stores across the US before the end of February. Liquidation sales have already begun at those locations. 200 "redundant"...
Natural Grocers Gearing Up For Grand Re-Opening In Cheyenne
I think we've all been sitting, waiting, and wondering about the status of Natural Grocers moving to their new location down Dell Range Blvd. in Cheyenne. I know we've also wondered what's going on with the move of Barnes & Noble. Well, we have some updates on both and information for the transitions that everyone will enjoy.
Record-Breaking Heat Wave Continues To Bake SE Wyoming
The Cheyenne Office of the National Weather Service says Monday was another day of record to near-record setting heat in southeast Wyoming and the Nebraska Panhandle. September 5th Evening Update: Two new record high temperatures were set today with a few other locations coming within a degree or two of the record. Another hot day expected on Tuesday with temperatures similar to today, but a few degrees hotter across western Nebraska. Later this week, the first decent cold front of the season arrives Thursday night resulting in temperatures closer to average for this time of the year.
Man Charged With Murder in Laramie County Homicide
A Greeley, Colorado man arrested in connection with a Laramie County homicide investigation has been charged with first-degree murder. Rodrigo Romero, 31, made his initial appearance in Laramie County Circuit Court Thursday afternoon. Romero is accused of shooting and killing a 37-year-old man in the 300 block of County Road...
