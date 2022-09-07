Read full article on original website
Gold Dust – “Proof Of Life” & “Something On Your Mind” (Karen Dalton Cover)
Last year, Stephen Pierce of the bands Ampere and Kindling — released his debut album as Gold Dust, a project that channeled his interest in psychedelic folk music. Today, the Easthampton, MA-based musician is announcing a new album called The Late Great Gold Dust. He’s introducing it with “Proof Of Life,” an expansive track that boasts a dulcimer and some wonderful textures. It’s accompanied by a cover of Karen Dalton’s “Something On Your Mind,” which is available as a lathe cut 7″.
Lil Ugly Mane – “Blue Sand”
Strange things are afoot with Lil Ugly Mane, the Richmond, Virginia artist who helped pioneer the SoundCloud-rap style about a decade ago. In the past year or so, Lil Ugly Mane has been quietly releasing a lot of music that’s closer to indie rock than to any version of rap. Late last year, he self-released his album Volcanic Bird Enemy And The Voiced Concern, and he followed it this summer with the single “Low Tide At The Dryin’ Out Facility.” Also, Lil Ugly Mane recently played Austin’s Oblivion Access festival, and his backing band was an animatronic puppet.
Watch Lizzo Accept The Outstanding Competition Program Emmy For Watch Out For The Big Grrrls
Lizzo’s Watch Out For The Big Grrrls won the Outstanding Competition Program tonight at the 2022 Emmys, bringing her Emmy count to three (she won two Creative Arts Emmys last week for Outstanding Picture Editing For A Structured Reality or Competition Program And Outstanding Directing For A Reality Program). It’s worth noting, this brings Lizzo halfway to an EGOT!
Daphni – “Arrow”
Next month, Caribou’s Dan Snaith is releasing Cherry, his first new full-length album as his dance project Daphni in five years. He’s already shared four singles from it — “Mania,” “Clavicle,” “Cloudy,” and the title track — and today he’s back with one more, a twitchy and meditative song called “Arrow,” which comes along with visuals featuring some disconcerting closeups of bugs. Check it out below.
Bonny Light Horseman – “Sweetbread”
Bonny Light Horseman — the fruitful collaboration between Anaïs Mitchell, Josh Kaufman, and Eric D. Johnson — are releasing their sophomore album, Rolling Golden Holy, early next month. We’ve heard “California,” “Summer Dream,” and “Exile” from it so far, and today they’re back with another preview from the album, “Sweetbread.”
Ela Minus & DJ Python – “Kiss U”
Last month, Ela Minus and DJ Python announced a new collaborative EP, ♡, and shared its lead single “Pájaros en Verano,” which landed on top of our list of the best songs of the week. Today, before the whole EP’s release this Friday, they’re putting out a gliding, peaceful new single called “Kiss U.” Check it out below.
Livestream Afropunk Brooklyn Festival For Free On Twitch
Afropunk Brooklyn 2022 is going down this weekend — September 10-11 — in Commodore Barry Park. If you aren’t in Fort Greene, you can still watch the whole thing go down via Twitch. Performing at the 2022 fest are Burna Boy, Isaiah Rashad, Freddie Gibbs, the Roots, Lucky Daye, Earl Sweatshirt, Tierra Whack, Mick Jenkins, BbyMutha, Bartees Strange, Pink Siifu, and more. Watch via Twitch below.
Watch Beavis And Butt-Head React To A Tyler, The Creator Video
The penultimate episode of the new season of Mike Judge’s Beavis And Butt-Head (titled “Kidney”) has the duo — now middle-aged — reacting to Tyler, The Creator’s “SEE YOU AGAIN” video featuring Kali Uchis. “What country’s army is this?” Beavis goes, reacting to the sequence of backup dancers in red hats. “I think it’s, like, Europe,” Butt-Head replies. “Tyler, The Creator’s gonna overthrow America,” he adds. Then the back-and-forth devolves into a veiled description of Donald Trump. “Yeah I think he should overthrow America!” says Beavis, who also receives a donor kidney in this episode. “He’s not like these other politicians, you know? He tells it like it is!”
Colleen Green Launches Tape Label, Releases Split With Beat Awfuls
After spending a decade in California, Colleen Green relocated back to her hometown in Massachusetts in 2020. She released a new album, Cool, in the fall of last year, and today she’s back with a pair of new singles, “College Rock” and “I Hate Art,” which are being released via Cocoa Beach Tapes, a new label that Green has started up now that she’s based out of Lowell. Both are sharply melodic and comfortingly fuzzy, a given considering Green’s pedigree.
Watch Members Of Knocked Loose, Vein, God’s Hate, More Cover Cave In’s “Moral Eclipse”
Ever since Jordan Olds’ great video series Two Minutes To Late Night first started, Stephen Brodsky, longtime frontman of the great Boston band Cave In, was a regular. In fact, back when Two Minutes To Late Night was a parodic live talk show at Brooklyn’s Saint Vitus, Brodsky’s side project Mutoid Man was the house band. In the past couple of years, Brodsky has taken part in a lot of all-star video covers for the series. But Brodsky and Cave In have plenty of their own classics, and today, one of them gets the Two Minutes to Late Night cover treatment.
Ramsey Lewis, Chicago Jazz Great, Dies At 87
Chicago jazz great Ramsey Lewis has died. According to Lewis’ official Facebook page: “Ramsey’s passion for music was truly fueled by the love and dedication of his fans across the globe. He loved touring and meeting music lovers from so many cultures and walks of life. It was our family’s great pleasure to share Ramsey in this special way with all those who admired his God-given talents. We are forever grateful for your support,” his wife Jan said. He was 87.
Watch The Trailer For Kid Cudi’s New Animated Series And Visual Album Entergalactic
Since way back in the summer of 2019, Kid Cudi has been teasing Entergalactic, his new album and Netflix animated series. It’s finally coming out at the end of the month, and now the show has a trailer. In his recent Esquire interview, Cudi explained that the album is...
Yeah Yeah Yeahs Announce Chicago Club Show
We’re just a few weeks away from Cool It Down, the first new Yeah Yeah Yeahs album in nine years, and the early singles suggest it’s gonna be good. Here’s something else that should be good: YYYs are playing a show at the 1,100-capacity Chicago club Metro next Monday, Sept. 19. Tickets go on sale Tuesday, Sept. 13 at 11AM CT. Maybe it’s not gonna be as intimate as one of those early Mercury Lounge gigs in pre-9/11 NYC, but last time Yeah Yeah Yeahs played Chicago in 2018, they headlined the 5,000-cap Aragon Ballroom, so this should be significantly more up-close-and-personal.
Watch Afghan Whigs Play Two Songs On Saturday Sessions
Yesterday, the Afghan Whigs released a new album, How Do You Burn?, their first since 2017. Today, the beloved Ohio band appeared on CBS Saturday Morning, where they played a few album cuts: “A Line Of Shots” and “Please Baby Please.”. Frontman Greg Dulli also sat down...
Otoboke Beaver – “Chu Chu Song”
Kyoto punks Otoboke Beaver released their debut album Itekoma Hits in 2019, and last May, they followed that up with Super Champon. Today, they’re sharing the first song they ever wrote — it’s called “Chu Chu Song,” and it’s definitely an oldie but a goodie. Otoboke Beaver originally broke it out in 2009 at live shows. More recently, it was only available to fans who helped fund their 2017 SXSW trip. As they note on their website, the band successfully raised £5800 using Campfire in Japan and Kickstarter outside Japan. Listen to “Chu Chu Song” below.
Pearl Jam Bring A Ton Of Gigaton To The Apollo
“What I’m about to say, I’m pretty damn sure they did not say to John Coltrane when he played here,” Eddie Vedder told the Apollo Theater audience five songs into Pearl Jam’s set last night. “They need us to… ‘reboot the computer.'” While technical issues were sorted out, the mezzanine sang the first verse and chorus of “Daughter” before Vedder sat down to play a tender cover of Warren Zevon’s swan song “Keep Me In Your Heart” literally unplugged. Then some more waiting. It was a 25-minute hiccup in the US fall tour kickoff from first wave grunge’s last survivors, but a short while to wait given that the concert was originally scheduled to take place two and half years ago. Plus everyone was there for free.
