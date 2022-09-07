ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Nashville, TN

ClutchPoints

Trevon Diggs gets real on strength of Micah Parsons, Cowboys defense

The Dallas Cowboys are entering the 2022 NFL season with a ton of criticism. Their offseason was considered to be one of the worst in the league. They lost former Pro Bowl wide receiver Amari Cooper and pass rusher Randy Gregory. They replaced neither player. Michael Gallup is likely to miss the first few weeks of the season, leaving Cowboys QB Dak Prescott to rely upon Jalen Tolbert and Noah Brown as the team’s second and third receivers.
DALLAS, TX
The Spun

Cardinals Wide Receiver Reportedly Leaves Practice With Injury

An already-thin Arizona Cardinals receiving corps might have become thinner on Thursday. According to Pro Football Network's Aaron Wilson, second-year wide receiver Rondale Moore injured a hamstring during practice earlier. Moore will undergo further testing, including an MRI, to determine the extent of the injury. With DeAndre Hopkins already out...
NFL
Yardbarker

George Pickens Is a New Believer in Steelers vs. Bengals Rivalry

The Pittsburgh Steelers vs. Cincinnati Bengals rivalry has more history than a rookie wide receiver can learn in one week, but George Pickens has obtained plenty of knowledge from his teammates about what to expect this weekend. Heading into his first NFL regular season game, Pickens is thrilled. He described...
CINCINNATI, OH
