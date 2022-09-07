Read full article on original website
Nashville Education Foundation Announces New Members of Hall of FameAdvocate AndyNashville, TN
Ice is back at Gaylord Opryland Resort in NashvilleJake WellsNashville, TN
Free Things to do in Nashville, Tennessee Labor Day Weekend 2022Heidi SuydamNashville, TN
A Tennessee Mother Disappeared In 2016 Still Searching For Her Missing Daughter Who Vanished In 1999The Vivid Faces of the VanishedNashville, TN
Nashville Scene Best of Nashville 2022 Voting is Open Through September 6thHeidi SuydamNashville, TN
Browns Notes: Kareem Hunt turns focus from contract to the field; Greedy Williams to IR, Jack Conklin a game time decision
Browns running back Kareem Hunt didn’t get the contract extension he hoped for from the Browns and now he’s focusing on doing what he can on game days plus other notes from Friday.
Trevon Diggs gets real on strength of Micah Parsons, Cowboys defense
The Dallas Cowboys are entering the 2022 NFL season with a ton of criticism. Their offseason was considered to be one of the worst in the league. They lost former Pro Bowl wide receiver Amari Cooper and pass rusher Randy Gregory. They replaced neither player. Michael Gallup is likely to miss the first few weeks of the season, leaving Cowboys QB Dak Prescott to rely upon Jalen Tolbert and Noah Brown as the team’s second and third receivers.
Cardinals Wide Receiver Reportedly Leaves Practice With Injury
An already-thin Arizona Cardinals receiving corps might have become thinner on Thursday. According to Pro Football Network's Aaron Wilson, second-year wide receiver Rondale Moore injured a hamstring during practice earlier. Moore will undergo further testing, including an MRI, to determine the extent of the injury. With DeAndre Hopkins already out...
NFL・
DeMarcus Ware on Micah Parsons, Tank Lawrence, & Tyler Smith expectations
Former Cowboys linebacker DeMarcus Ware joins Shan & RJ to share his next psychic reading on what to expect to see from Micah Parsons. He also explains about Tank’s lack of sacks last year & where the bar is set for Tyler Smith
NFL・
Yardbarker
La'el Collins Ready For Bengals Debut, Face Off With Steelers Star T.J. Watt
Bengals right tackle La'el Collins is ready for Sunday's matchup against the Steelers. The 29-year-old missed most of training camp with a back issue, but has practiced for the past three weeks and is ready for the opener. "I would say I'm as good as I'm gonna get. That's all...
Can Falcons scheme neutralize Cam Jordan & Saints pass rush?
Falcons PxP voice Wes Durham says that Cam Jordan’s spot in the Saint’s ring of honor has been earned against Atlanta, but is there a way for Atlanta to slow him down in Sunday’s season opener?
Yardbarker
George Pickens Is a New Believer in Steelers vs. Bengals Rivalry
The Pittsburgh Steelers vs. Cincinnati Bengals rivalry has more history than a rookie wide receiver can learn in one week, but George Pickens has obtained plenty of knowledge from his teammates about what to expect this weekend. Heading into his first NFL regular season game, Pickens is thrilled. He described...
Davis Mills among 5 Texans team captains for 2022 season
Texans head coach Lovie Smith announced his team captains for the 2022 season on Wednesday morning. To no one’s surprise, quarterback Davis Mills was named as one of the five.
Bobby Hebert's breakdown of Saints-Falcons: Take away Kyle Pitts and see what's left
There are a lot of new pieces on the Atlanta Falcons these days, but there’s only one big one that’ll keep you up late trying to figure out how to stop him. See more on WWL and Audacy.
Look: La'el Collins Buys Lunch For Joe Burrow, Bengals O-Linemen Ahead of Matchup With Steelers
Cincinnati is hoping to be much better in the trenches this season
