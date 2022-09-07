Read full article on original website
Related
Political pressure over 'Drag Kids' event rocks Boise Pride
BOISE, Idaho — (AP) — When Joseph Kibbe attended the first Boise Pride Festival in 1989, he and about two dozen other participants wore paper bags over their heads to hide their faces from potentially violent onlookers. At the first festival parade two years later, Kibbe and his...
Founder of Proud Boys Hawaii chapter pleads guilty in Jan. 6 case
Sept. 9 (UPI) -- Two men, including the founder the Proud Boys chapter in Hawaii, pleaded guilty Friday to felony obstruction of an official proceeding for their actions during the Jan. 6 insurrection. Nicholas Ochs, 36, and Nicholas DeCarlo, 32, could face up to 20 years in prison, according to...
$3.6 Million in Fentanyl Found During Stop on U.S. 93 in Nevada
ELY, Nevada (KLIX)-State police in Nevada found millions of dollars worth of fentanyl during a traffic stop Monday north of Ely. A trooper pulled a car over on U.S. Highway 93 about 20 miles north of Ely for equipment violation, according to Nevada State Police. During the stop the trooper reported seeing signs of criminal activity and asked if the car could be searched, which the driver agreed to. Following a search of the car about 56 pounds of suspected fentanyl was found with the estimated street value of $3.6 million. A Nevada Game Warden assisted the trooper with the search. The suspect was arrested on multiple drug related crimes.
montanarightnow.com
Report lists Sanders County sheriff as possible Oath Keeper
Sanders County Sheriff Tom Rummel confirmed he previously held a membership with the Oath Keepers organization following a report from the Anti-Defamation League that identified hundreds of law enforcement officials who might have an affiliation with the group. "I have not been a member for many years and have not...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State Police Identify Magic Valley Trooper Hit by Car
TWIN FALLS, Idaho (KLIX)-Idaho State Police have identified one of their own who was hit by a car while he was directing traffic on a call in Jerome Thursday morning. Sergeant Mike Wendler, a regular guest on Magic Valley This Morning with Bill Colley, was directing traffic at around 8:30 a.m. in Jerome for a car on fire when he was struck. He was flown to Eastern Idaho Regional Medical Center with critical injuries. According to a GoFundMe account set up for the officer, he was revived at the scene before being flown to the hospital. He underwent emergency surgery and was moved to the intensive care unit. The driver of the vehicle remained at the scene and cooperated with the Jerome Police Department that is investigating the incident. Law enforcement from around the Magic Valley and Idaho have expressed their support for Sgt. Wendler. “Yesterday was a difficult day for the men and women who serve with the Idaho State Police. We are grateful for the numerous police, fire, and other agencies across our state who stepped in to help,” says Colonel Kedrick Wills. “We are profoundly humbled by the outpouring of support we received from the people of our great state. It has reinforced our belief that Idaho is truly a great place to live and serve. Until we know more, we ask you to keep Sergeant Wendler, his family, friends, and co-workers in your prayers as we continue through this challenging time.” A fellow trooper has set up the GoFundMe account to help support Sgt. Wendler and his family.
Idaho LGBTQ Culture Attacks the Republican Party
We oppose the sexualization of children. Full stop. The words are from Dorothy Moon, Chairwoman of the Idaho Republican Party. She’s responding to the high dudgeon of the state’s liberal media mob, which is defending a drag queen show starring children this weekend in Boise. Taxpayer-funded Boise Public...
AZFamily
Feds removes derogatory Native American term from all public lands, including 65 mentions in Arizona
PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) -- The U.S. Department of the Interior has officially removed any use of the derogatory Native American term “squaw” from all public lands, including 65 mentions in the state of Arizona. “I feel a deep obligation to use my platform to ensure that our public...
Former Idaho irrigation district treasurer accused of embezzling $1.8 million
NOTUS, Idaho — This story originally appeared in the Idaho Press. A former employee of Black Canyon Irrigation District allegedly embezzled nearly $1.8 million from the district over three years. The district, which is headquartered in Notus, hired Catherine A. Skidmore in 2014 as its secretary and treasurer, according...
IN THIS ARTICLE
DEA Warns Idahoans: This Is Not Candy, This Dangerous Drug Kills
The Drug Enforcement Agency has issued a life-saving warning to Idaho and surrounding states in the Pacific Northwest. The DEA says the Mexican drug cartels are using a new strain of Fentanyl to target children. The goal of the criminals is to get the kids addicted to the hazardous drug making them lifetime addicts.
eastidahonews.com
Police seek information after woman says she was assaulted at Eastern Idaho State Fair
BLACKFOOT — Law enforcement in Blackfoot are looking for more information about a woman who was allegedly injured during a dispute with a security guard at the Eastern Idaho State Fair on Friday night. On Saturday, the Blackfoot Police Department released a statement about a widely circulated social media...
Military Aircraft Equipped with Modular Airborne Firefighting Systems (MAFFS) Mobilized to Assist with Wildfire Suppression Efforts in Western States
BOISE - On Friday, two Department of Defense C-130 aircraft equipped with MAFFS will report to the Boise Airtanker Base to assist with increased fire activity in several western states, including Idaho and Oregon. The USDA Forest Service requested the assistance of the aircraft, which are from the California Air...
Surprise: Did You Know This Famous Statue is Actually in Idaho?
The Statue of Liberty has been a long-standing symbol of the values of the people in The United States. People travel from all around the world to see Lady Liberty in New York, but did you know there’s another Lady Liberty statue in Idaho?. This Famous Statue is Actually...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
KIVI-TV
Multiple fires continue to burn across Idaho as fire preparedness level increases
IDAHO — Fires continue to burn across the state and across the country. So far this year, over 49,000 wildfires have burned over 6 million acres across the nation according to the National Interagency Fire Center (NIFC). Right now in Idaho, over a dozen wildfires continue to burn and...
Nevada man admits sending over 200 pounds of meth to Western Pennsylvania
(Pittsburgh, PA) – A resident of Sparks, Nevada, pleaded guilty in federal court to violation of federal narcotics laws related to a nine-month Title III wiretap investigation into drug trafficking in and around the counties of Jefferson, Clearfield, and Allegheny, United States Attorney Cindy Chung announced Wednesday. Christopher Robertson, 61, pleaded guilty to one count […]
8 Things We Do In Twin Falls, ID That Seem Legal But Aren’t
You probably think you are a perfectly law-abiding citizen in Idaho, but you might be surprised to find that some of the things you innocently do are actually illegal. We already have a list of laws that you knowingly break, because we’re all rebels deep down inside. This new list covers the things you do that seem fine but might get you a fine in the Gem State.
Idaho's Population is not Just Growing... it's Changing
He kept hearing and reading the same claim: Californians were moving to Idaho. Some claimed the newcomers were changing the state and bringing cash to buy homes for astronomical prices. But University of Idaho professor Jaap Vos wanted to know if it was true. So, he looked for the data....
Utah inmate charged for murder of fellow inmate sentenced
SALT LAKE CITY, Utah (ABC4) – A Utah inmate who was charged with aggravated murder in 2018 after police say he killed a fellow inmate at the Salt Lake County Jail has been sentenced. Kitiona Kitiona Lolani, Jr., now 27, was sentenced to serve 15 years to life at the Utah State Prison one count […]
Five Things Said in Idaho but Nowhere Else
Idaho has it's own lingo. You may not even be able to think of anything that seems strange in your every day conversations but there are a few things here that would make people from other states raise an eyebrow. Five Things Said in Idaho but Nowhere Else. Idaho has...
spotonidaho.com
Idaho Republican Party chair denounces Boise Pride Festival, calls for defunding...
Idaho Republican Party Chair Dorothy Moon is urging businesses to pull their support from Boise Pride Festival ahead of this weekend's events, writes reporter James Dawson of Boise State Public Radio. Moon's statement issued Wednesday morning criticizes the festival's sponsors...
State of Idaho Ramping up Wildfire Investigations; 2 Suspected Arsonists Recently Arrested
BOISE - The Idaho Department of Lands collaboration with the Idaho State Fire Marshall’s Office and other law enforcement on alleged arson fires has recently resulted in two arrests with another pending. Last week, the Bonner County Sheriff’s Office arrested a Priest River man accused of multiple counts of...
KIDO Talk Radio
Boise, ID
4K+
Followers
5K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT
KIDO Talk is Idahos talk station. With an all-star lineup, we bring you Idahos latest local news, information and features. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.
Comments / 6