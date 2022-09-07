Read full article on original website
US News and World Report
Justice Kagan Cautions Supreme Court Can Forfeit Legitimacy
WASHINGTON (AP) — Supreme Court Justice Elena Kagan on Monday cautioned that courts look political and forfeit legitimacy when they needlessly overturn precedent and decide more than they have to. Speaking less than three months after a five-justice conservative majority overturned Roe v. Wade's constitutional guarantee of abortion access,...
US News and World Report
Michigan Supreme Court Chief Justice Leaving Bench This Year
DETROIT (AP) — The chief justice of the Michigan Supreme Court said Monday she will step down by the end of 2022, an announcement that followed a major decision affecting abortion rights and more than two years of steering the state's judiciary through the COVID-19 pandemic. Bridget McCormack, a...
US News and World Report
High Court Tells Wolf It Won't Fast Track Amendments Lawsuit
HARRISBURG, Pa. (AP) — Pennsylvania's highest court on Monday rejected a request from Democratic Gov. Tom Wolf that it immediately take up his challenge to Republican legislation that has bundled a constitutional amendment regarding abortion with four unrelated proposed changes. In turning down Wolf's request, the justices said he...
US News and World Report
'Understaffed and Overworked': Thousands of Minnesota Nurses Go on Strike
(Reuters) - Some 15,000 nurses in Minnesota walked off the job on Monday to protest hospital understaffing that their union says has harmed patient care and exhausted health workers as they negotiate a new contract with hospital executives. The strike, slated to last three days and described by the Minnesota...
US News and World Report
The New Front of the Culture Wars for GOP Governors: ESG Investing
Prominent GOP governors who many suspect have their eyes on higher office have found a new villain to target for their anti-“woke” campaigns: Wall Street. In recent weeks, both Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis and Texas Gov. Greg Abbott have moved to ban, or restrict, companies that invest in funds and companies that favor environmental, social or good government causes such as green energy, worker rights and social justice.
US News and World Report
No Delay for Trump Organization Criminal Tax Fraud Trial
NEW YORK (Reuters) - The New York judge overseeing a tax fraud case against the Trump Organization on Monday rejected any effort to delay next month's trial, acknowledging concern that former President Donald Trump's company might be trying to "stall" the criminal case. At a pre-trial hearing in a New...
US News and World Report
Corrections Fined for Violating Tuberculosis Outbreak Rules
ABERDEEN, Wash. (AP) — The Washington state Department of Corrections was fined more than $84,000 for reportedly failing to follow safety rules meant to stop the spread of disease at its Aberdeen prison. The state Department of Labor and Industries said Friday it cited and fined the agency, The...
US News and World Report
Trump Lawyers Oppose Justice Department Request on Classified Documents
WASHINGTON (Reuters) -Former President Donald Trump's attorneys on Monday opposed a U.S. Justice Department request to immediately resume examining the contents of classified documents seized by the FBI from his Florida estate last month in an ongoing criminal investigation. His lawyers in a filing also asked U.S. District Judge Aileen...
US News and World Report
U.S. Justice Department Says It Would Support Trump-Backed Candidate as Special Master
(Reuters) - The U.S. Justice Department on Monday said it would support Raymond Dearie, a candidate backed by former President Donald Trump, for the role of independent arbiter, known as a special master, to examine the contents of classified documents seized by the FBI from Trump's Florida estate last month.
US News and World Report
Trump Team Tells Judge That Document Probe Has ‘Spiraled out of Control’
Lawyers for former President Donald Trump told a federal judge on Monday that the Justice Department should not be able to continue its review of classified material taken from Mar-a-Lago last month – the latest in an attempt by the former president to discredit the investigation into his mishandling of national security documents since leaving the White House.
US News and World Report
U.S. Charges Woman Over Threats Against Judge in Trump Documents Case
WASHINGTON (Reuters) -The U.S. Justice Department has charged a Texas woman accused of making threats by phone against the federal judge in Florida who is presiding over the appointment of an independent arbiter to review documents that the FBI seized from former President Donald Trump's Florida home. In a criminal...
US News and World Report
Trump Objects to Justice Department's Special Master Nominees -Court Filing
WASHINGTON (Reuters) - Former President Donald Trump on Monday objected in a court filing to the two candidates the U.S. Justice Department has put forward to be an independent arbiter, called a special master, to examine the contents of classified documents seized by the FBI from his Florida estate last month.
US News and World Report
U.S. COVID-19 Cases Decline
The daily average of new coronavirus cases in the U.S. has nearly halved over the past two months. Since the most recent coronavirus peak of about 130,000 average daily infections in mid-July, the number has declined to roughly 67,000 as of Sept. 8, according to data from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.
