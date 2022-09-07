ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

KEYC

Bend of the River Festival hits Mankato this weekend

Janesville man on road to recovery after being injured in freak accident. It started as a normal bachelor party for his sister's fiancé, with the groomsmen all gathering at a cabin for the weekend, spending time together on rented side-by-sides.
MANKATO, MN
KEYC

Thousands of Minnesota nurses launch 3-day walkout over pay

Body found near area Mankato man went missing.
MINNESOTA STATE
KEYC

Minnesota DNR celebrates large habitat restoration in Duluth

DULUTH, MN-- Monday, September 12 the Minnesota DNR celebrated the state’s largest aquatic habitat restoration project. After three years and $ 19 million leaders held a ribbon cutting at Kingsbury Bay. 230 acres of coastal wetland habitat there and at Grassy point were restored. The sites were designated as...
MINNESOTA STATE
KEYC

Body found near area Mankato man went missing

Bend of the River Festival hits Mankato this weekend
MANKATO, MN
KEYC

Body suspected to be missing person found

MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) - Mankato Public Safety has found a body which family members believe to be of missing 20-year-old, Makhi William Nave. KEYC News Now has a reporter on the scene and will update you as soon as more information becomes available.
MANKATO, MN
KEYC

North Mankato Oktoberfest coming this weekend

NORTH MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) - North Mankato’s very own version of Oktoberfest is just around the corner. Bier on Belgrade located on Belgrade Avenue in North Mankato starts this Saturday from 2-10 p.m. will have a whole assortment of entertainment. Attendees can enjoy keg bowling, life-size beer pong and...
NORTH MANKATO, MN
Southern Minnesota News

4 injured in Highway 15 crash

Four people were injured Saturday in a crash on Highway 15 when a pickup drove through a stop sign. The crash happened at about 4:40 a.m. The Minnesota State Patrol says the pickup, which was westbound on Sibley Co Rd 8 failed to stop at the stop sign entering Highway 15, then collided in the intersection with an SUV that was northbound on Highway 15.
HANSKA, MN
KEYC

Xcel Energy and Minnesota DEED holding program info meeting

The event will feature headliner and CMA New Artist of the Year, Jimmie Allen; also performing is New Female Artist nominee, Priscilla Block, Jason Nix and IV Play. Sleepy Eye dedicates Huey helicopter memorial on September 11.
MINNESOTA STATE
KEYC

Nicollet County Community Night coming to St. Peter

Janesville man on road to recovery after being injured in freak accident. It started as a normal bachelor party for his sister’s fiancé, with the groomsmen all gathering at a cabin for the weekend, spending time together on rented side-by-sides. Bend of the River Festival hits Mankato this...
SAINT PETER, MN
KEYC

Sleepy Eye dedicates Huey helicopter memorial on September 11

Mankato Public Safety has found a body which family members believe to be of missing 20-year-old, Makhi William Nave. Thousands of Minnesota nurses launch 3-day walkout over pay. Thousands of nurses in MN have launched a three-day strike over pay and what they say is understaffing
SLEEPY EYE, MN
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee

Record-breaking rainfall soaks southeast Wisconsin

MILWAUKEE - The heavy rain overnight brought record-breaking levels of rainfall in southeast Wisconsin. With 4.78" of rainfall as of 1 a.m. Monday, Milwaukee has set a daily rainfall record for Sept. 11 – beating the old record of 2.96" set in 2000. Racine County got between 6-8" inches of rain overnight.
MILWAUKEE COUNTY, WI
KEYC

PrideFest returns to Mankato bigger, louder, and prouder

MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) - South Central Minnesota Pride aims to promote visibility and pride the LGBTQ+ community, and this year’s PrideFest succeeded in that mission. Many attendees and volunteers agreed that this year’s parade and festival was the biggest in the past few years. “I’ve never been to...
MANKATO, MN
Southern Minnesota News

Mankato woman hospitalized after crash with semi

A Mankato woman was hospitalized following a car vs semi crash on Highway 169 in South Bend Township Wednesday afternoon. The state patrol says 42-year-old Kristen Lanae Duenes was northbound on the Highway and the Peterbilt semi tractor was southbound when the vehicles collided at Blue Earth County Rd 33.
MANKATO, MN
KEYC

Police searching for missing 20-year old Makhi Nave

MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) - Mankato Public Safety asks the public for assistance in looking for a missing 20-year-old man. 20-year-old Makhi William Nave was last seen on the 600 block of Agency Road in Mankato. He was last seen at midnight on Saturday, Sep. 10. Nave is a bi-racial man,...
MANKATO, MN
MIX 108

Unbelievable! Minnesota Teenager Caught Driving 107 MPH

I remember when I was 16 and could not wait to get my driver's license. Part of the reason being my mom was a horrible driver and made me so nervous every time I was in the car with her. As a side note, my mom knew she was a bad driver and actually did not like to drive but had to out of necessity. So I vowed once I got my license, that she was never driving me anywhere again and she was happy to have me drive her instead.
MINNESOTA STATE
CBS Minnesota

Man dead after car crashes and catches fire in Cedar Lake Township

SCOTT COUNTY, Minn. -- A 70-year-old man is dead after a crash and a car fire just south of the metro area.The crash took place shortly after midnight on Saturday, on 240th Street East just west of Cedar Lake Drive in Cedar Lake Township.When deputies with the Scott County Sheriff's Office arrived, they found a pickup truck fully engulfed in flames. The sheriff's office says the driver failed to turn and left the road; he ran into a line of trees, which caused the vehicle to light on fire.The passenger of the vehicle, a 67-year-old woman, had been able to get out and suffered non-life-threatening injuries.The driver, Dennis Wayne Ensfield of New Prague, was declared dead on the scene.The sheriff's office says alcohol may have been a factor in the crash. The crash is under investigation.
SCOTT COUNTY, MN

