Police: Victim identified in deadly Nampa shooting

Authorities have released more information about the deadly shooting that happened Sept. 1 in Nampa , including the victim’s identity.

Joe Flores, 24, of Caldwell, was identified as the victim on Tuesday by the Nampa Police Department. Flores was shot during a gang-related incident in the parking lot of a Nampa business in the 2100 block of North Cassia Street just before 9 p.m. on Sept. 1, police said.

Police said it does not appear that Flores was directly involved in the incident that led to the shooting.

Shooting leaves one dead in Nampa

A second man was transported from the scene to a local hospital with non-life-threatening gunshot wounds.

Since the Sept. 1 shooting, there have been additional incidents believed to be related to the homicide, police said, including drive-by shootings in the 100 block of North Happy Valley Road, 900 block of 13th Avenue South and the 11000 block of Honeysuckle Avenue, plus an aggravated assault in the 2000 block of Caldwell Boulevard.

The ongoing investigation is being led by the Nampa Police Department and assisted by the Caldwell Police Department, Canyon and Ada county sheriff’s departments, the Meridian Police Department and federal partners.

Nampa Police investigators are looking for information from the attached photos. If you recognize anyone from the photos or have additional information related to these incidents, contact Crime Stoppers at 208-343-COPS. All calls can be anonymous.