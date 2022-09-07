Read full article on original website
Range Breakout: Stock Soars 11% to Break ‘3-Year-Long’ Resistance!
Recently, the government of India announced a ban on the export of broken rice over an estimate of production hit on account of delayed plantation and rainfall deficit. Apart from this, the government also imposed a 20% duty on the export of all other varieties of rice except basmati and parboiled. These curbs have jittered investors of the companies primarily dealing in the export of rice such as KRBL Ltd (NS: KRBL ), LT Foods Ltd (NS: LTOL ), etc.
S&P 500, Nasdaq Futures Start Week On High Note But Tuesday's Inflation Report Brings Caution — Twitter, Disney, Microstrategy And Other Stocks In Focus
© Reuters. S&P 500, Nasdaq Futures Start Week On High Note But Tuesday's Inflation Report Brings Caution — Twitter, Disney, Microstrategy And Other Stocks In Focus. U.S. stocks look set to start the new trading session of the week on a firm note, latching onto the upward momentum seen since the middle of last week. Given the lack of any major catalyst for the session, the market participants are likely to trade with caution, especially ahead of Tuesday’s consumer price inflation report.
A Power Stock Gearing Up to ‘Supercharge’ Your Portfolio!
For the last couple of months, power stocks have been at the forefront for investors’ demand. From specialized financial stocks in the power space such as Power Finance Corporation Ltd (NS: PWFC ) and REC (NS: RECM ) to direct power infrastructure developers and transmission companies such as Adani Transmission (NS: ADAI ) and Power Grid Corporation (NS: PGRD ), the entire power supply chain has seen a massive demand from investors.
Stocks, VIX And Yields All Rally
Stocks finished the day higher yesterday, with the systematic flows continuing to dominate in an illiquid market. The depth of the book on the S&P 500 futures has vanished over the past few days, allowing this market to move much more than what we have seen in recent weeks. This...
Goldman Sachs Preparing for Layoffs as Soon as Next Week - NYT
According to The New York Times on Monday, Goldman Sachs (NYSE:GS) is readying for a round of layoffs as soon as next week. Citing two people familiar with the matter, the NYT said the layoffs will impact employees across various sections of the company. Bloomberg later reported the company will eliminate several hundred roles beginning this month.
Fidelity will ‘shift’ retail customers into crypto soon, says Galaxy CEO
Fidelity will ‘shift’ retail customers into crypto soon, says Galaxy CEO. $4.2 trillion asset management firm Fidelity Investments is reportedly working towards offering Bitcoin trading services to its 34.4 million retail investor base, according to Galaxy Digital CEO Mike Novogratz and people familiar with the matter. While Fidelity...
Dollar eases back from recent gains as focus on U.S. inflation data; euro jumps
NEW YORK (Reuters) - The dollar fell to its lowest level in more than two weeks against a basket of currencies on Monday following recent strong gains, as investors grew nervous ahead of U.S. inflation data and as central banks outside of the United States appeared increasingly hawkish. The euro...
Why Tuesday Morning Shares Tumbled 31%; Here Are 66 Biggest Movers From Yesterday
NeuroBo Pharmaceuticals, Inc. NRBO jumped 101.3% to settle at $0.5558 on Monday after the company announced a 1-for-30 reverse stock split. InMed Pharmaceuticals Inc. INM gained 70.4% to close at $18.78 after the company on Friday announced a $6 million private placement priced at $8.68 per share. Ventyx Biosciences, Inc....
Rally Begins: Investors Fleeing to Buy this ‘Breakout’ Share!
Without a doubt, the Indian market has been outperforming most of its peers in the last few weeks. The broader market strength is helping to boost investors’ confidence further leading to increasing demand for many stocks. While there is no dearth of stocks giving breakouts in today’s session as...
European Stocks Higher; M&A Talk Helps Sentiment
Investing.com - European stock markets edged higher Tuesday helped by M&A talk, but investors remain cautious ahead of the release of U.S. inflation data that will offer a crucial guide to the Federal Reserve’s interest rate outlook. By 04:05 ET (08:05 GMT), the DAX in Germany traded 0.3% higher,...
Tonic maker Fevertree's half-year profit dips on cost pressures
(Reuters) -Tonic maker Fevertree reported a fall in profit for the first half of the year despite strong demand in Europe and the U.S., as inflationary pressures and continued exposure to Trans-Atlantic freight costs bit into earnings. The London-based company also said availability of glass will be restricted in the...
Market Review, Corporate Updates, Commodities & Currencies - 13.09.22
South African markets closed in the green yesterday, as investors awaited the US inflation data for August. Property dealers, Emira Property Fund (JO: EMIJ ), Capital & Counties Properties (JO: CCOJ ), Attacq (JO: ATTJ ) and Growthpoint Properties (JO: GRTJ ) climbed 5.0%, 3.8%, 3.7% and 2.9%, respectively. Gold...
U.S. Inflation Seen Easing in August - Estimates
Investing.com -- U.S. consumer price growth is expected to decelerate slightly in August, with analysts citing a moderation in soaring energy costs that previously contributed to driving inflation to a 40-year high earlier this summer. The U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics' consumer price index - due out on Tuesday -...
European shares rise as deal cheer lifts Aveva, Schneider
(Reuters) -European shares rose for a fourth straight session on Tuesday, with Aveva jumping on a report that France's Schneider was nearing a deal to buy out the company. The pan-European STOXX 600 index had risen 0.3% by 0825 GMT, touching levels not seen in more than two weeks. Shares of British software maker Aveva Group Plc climbed 3.4% to top the benchmark index.
Citigroup Catches a $500 Million Break -- Can the Stock Finally Turn It Around?
A U.S. appeals court recently ruled in Citigroup's favor in a big case for the bank.
Gold, Copper Hold Recent Gains as U.S. CPI Data Looms
Investing.com-- Gold prices moved little on Tuesday, but held on to recent gains as investors awaited more signs that U.S. inflation was moving away from peaks hit this year. Spot gold rose nearly 0.1% to $1,725.70 an ounce, while gold futures fell 0.2% to $1,736.35 an ounce by 19:48 ET (23:48 GMT). Both instruments rose over the past three sessions, as the dollar retreated from a 20-year high hit last week.
Financial Heavyweight Stock Surges As Shares Trade Ex-Split & Ex-Bonus
Investing.com -- Shares of the financial services heavyweight Bajaj Finserv (NS: BJFS ) began trading ex-split and ex-bonus on Tuesday, a day ahead of its record date of two corporate rewards for its shareholders, announced a month back. The company’s shares zoomed past 8% in the early trade session today...
Canada shares higher at close of trade; S&P/TSX Composite up 1.08%
Investing.com – Canada equities were higher at the close on Monday, as gains in the Energy, REITs and Real Estate sectors propelled shares higher. At the close in Toronto, the S&P/TSX Composite rose 1.08%. The biggest gainers of the session on the S&P/TSX Composite were New Gold Inc (TSX:NGD),...
MicroStrategy to reinvest $500M stock sales into Bitcoin: SEC filing
MicroStrategy, the largest institutional Bitcoin (BTC) buyer, entered an agreement with two agents — Cowen and Company and BTIG — to sell its aggregated class A common stock worth $500,000,000, reveals Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) filing. MicroStrategy to reinvest $500M stock sales into Bitcoin: SEC filing. Canadia's...
150,811 ETH Was Just Transferred Between 2 Wallets
© Reuters. 150,811 ETH Was Just Transferred Between 2 Wallets. What happened: $259,795,022 worth of Ethereum (CRYPTO: ETH) was just moved between 2 anonymous cryptocurrency wallets in a single transaction. This mysterious person's Ethereum wallet address has been identified as: 0xb9711550ec6dc977f26b73809a2d6791c0f0e9c8. $259 million worth of Ethereum was sent to...
