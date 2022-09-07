ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Stocks

Comments / 0

Related
investing.com

Range Breakout: Stock Soars 11% to Break ‘3-Year-Long’ Resistance!

Recently, the government of India announced a ban on the export of broken rice over an estimate of production hit on account of delayed plantation and rainfall deficit. Apart from this, the government also imposed a 20% duty on the export of all other varieties of rice except basmati and parboiled. These curbs have jittered investors of the companies primarily dealing in the export of rice such as KRBL Ltd (NS: KRBL ), LT Foods Ltd (NS: LTOL ), etc.
STOCKS
investing.com

S&P 500, Nasdaq Futures Start Week On High Note But Tuesday's Inflation Report Brings Caution — Twitter, Disney, Microstrategy And Other Stocks In Focus

© Reuters. S&P 500, Nasdaq Futures Start Week On High Note But Tuesday's Inflation Report Brings Caution — Twitter, Disney, Microstrategy And Other Stocks In Focus. U.S. stocks look set to start the new trading session of the week on a firm note, latching onto the upward momentum seen since the middle of last week. Given the lack of any major catalyst for the session, the market participants are likely to trade with caution, especially ahead of Tuesday’s consumer price inflation report.
STOCKS
investing.com

A Power Stock Gearing Up to ‘Supercharge’ Your Portfolio!

For the last couple of months, power stocks have been at the forefront for investors’ demand. From specialized financial stocks in the power space such as Power Finance Corporation Ltd (NS: PWFC ) and REC (NS: RECM ) to direct power infrastructure developers and transmission companies such as Adani Transmission (NS: ADAI ) and Power Grid Corporation (NS: PGRD ), the entire power supply chain has seen a massive demand from investors.
STOCKS
investing.com

Stocks, VIX And Yields All Rally

Stocks finished the day higher yesterday, with the systematic flows continuing to dominate in an illiquid market. The depth of the book on the S&P 500 futures has vanished over the past few days, allowing this market to move much more than what we have seen in recent weeks. This...
STOCKS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Linus Stocks#Software#Stock#Linus Investment#Linus Business#Business Personal Finance#Linus Company Microsoft
investing.com

Goldman Sachs Preparing for Layoffs as Soon as Next Week - NYT

According to The New York Times on Monday, Goldman Sachs (NYSE:GS) is readying for a round of layoffs as soon as next week. Citing two people familiar with the matter, the NYT said the layoffs will impact employees across various sections of the company. Bloomberg later reported the company will eliminate several hundred roles beginning this month.
BUSINESS
investing.com

Fidelity will ‘shift’ retail customers into crypto soon, says Galaxy CEO

Fidelity will ‘shift’ retail customers into crypto soon, says Galaxy CEO. $4.2 trillion asset management firm Fidelity Investments is reportedly working towards offering Bitcoin trading services to its 34.4 million retail investor base, according to Galaxy Digital CEO Mike Novogratz and people familiar with the matter. While Fidelity...
RETAIL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Zoom
NewsBreak
Stocks
NewsBreak
Microsoft
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Stock Market
NewsBreak
Nasdaq
NewsBreak
Markets
investing.com

Rally Begins: Investors Fleeing to Buy this ‘Breakout’ Share!

Without a doubt, the Indian market has been outperforming most of its peers in the last few weeks. The broader market strength is helping to boost investors’ confidence further leading to increasing demand for many stocks. While there is no dearth of stocks giving breakouts in today’s session as...
STOCKS
investing.com

European Stocks Higher; M&A Talk Helps Sentiment

Investing.com - European stock markets edged higher Tuesday helped by M&A talk, but investors remain cautious ahead of the release of U.S. inflation data that will offer a crucial guide to the Federal Reserve’s interest rate outlook. By 04:05 ET (08:05 GMT), the DAX in Germany traded 0.3% higher,...
STOCKS
investing.com

Tonic maker Fevertree's half-year profit dips on cost pressures

(Reuters) -Tonic maker Fevertree reported a fall in profit for the first half of the year despite strong demand in Europe and the U.S., as inflationary pressures and continued exposure to Trans-Atlantic freight costs bit into earnings. The London-based company also said availability of glass will be restricted in the...
FINANCIAL REPORTS
investing.com

Market Review, Corporate Updates, Commodities & Currencies - 13.09.22

South African markets closed in the green yesterday, as investors awaited the US inflation data for August. Property dealers, Emira Property Fund (JO: EMIJ ), Capital & Counties Properties (JO: CCOJ ), Attacq (JO: ATTJ ) and Growthpoint Properties (JO: GRTJ ) climbed 5.0%, 3.8%, 3.7% and 2.9%, respectively. Gold...
MARKETS
investing.com

U.S. Inflation Seen Easing in August - Estimates

Investing.com -- U.S. consumer price growth is expected to decelerate slightly in August, with analysts citing a moderation in soaring energy costs that previously contributed to driving inflation to a 40-year high earlier this summer. The U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics' consumer price index - due out on Tuesday -...
BUSINESS
investing.com

European shares rise as deal cheer lifts Aveva, Schneider

(Reuters) -European shares rose for a fourth straight session on Tuesday, with Aveva jumping on a report that France's Schneider was nearing a deal to buy out the company. The pan-European STOXX 600 index had risen 0.3% by 0825 GMT, touching levels not seen in more than two weeks. Shares of British software maker Aveva Group Plc climbed 3.4% to top the benchmark index.
STOCKS
investing.com

Gold, Copper Hold Recent Gains as U.S. CPI Data Looms

Investing.com-- Gold prices moved little on Tuesday, but held on to recent gains as investors awaited more signs that U.S. inflation was moving away from peaks hit this year. Spot gold rose nearly 0.1% to $1,725.70 an ounce, while gold futures fell 0.2% to $1,736.35 an ounce by 19:48 ET (23:48 GMT). Both instruments rose over the past three sessions, as the dollar retreated from a 20-year high hit last week.
BUSINESS
investing.com

Financial Heavyweight Stock Surges As Shares Trade Ex-Split & Ex-Bonus

Investing.com -- Shares of the financial services heavyweight Bajaj Finserv (NS: BJFS ) began trading ex-split and ex-bonus on Tuesday, a day ahead of its record date of two corporate rewards for its shareholders, announced a month back. The company’s shares zoomed past 8% in the early trade session today...
STOCKS
investing.com

Canada shares higher at close of trade; S&P/TSX Composite up 1.08%

Investing.com – Canada equities were higher at the close on Monday, as gains in the Energy, REITs and Real Estate sectors propelled shares higher. At the close in Toronto, the S&P/TSX Composite rose 1.08%. The biggest gainers of the session on the S&P/TSX Composite were New Gold Inc (TSX:NGD),...
STOCKS
investing.com

MicroStrategy to reinvest $500M stock sales into Bitcoin: SEC filing

MicroStrategy, the largest institutional Bitcoin (BTC) buyer, entered an agreement with two agents — Cowen and Company and BTIG — to sell its aggregated class A common stock worth $500,000,000, reveals Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) filing. MicroStrategy to reinvest $500M stock sales into Bitcoin: SEC filing. Canadia's...
STOCKS
investing.com

150,811 ETH Was Just Transferred Between 2 Wallets

© Reuters. 150,811 ETH Was Just Transferred Between 2 Wallets. What happened: $259,795,022 worth of Ethereum (CRYPTO: ETH) was just moved between 2 anonymous cryptocurrency wallets in a single transaction. This mysterious person's Ethereum wallet address has been identified as: 0xb9711550ec6dc977f26b73809a2d6791c0f0e9c8. $259 million worth of Ethereum was sent to...
MARKETS

Comments / 0

Community Policy