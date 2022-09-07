With every new cryptocurrency release, the goal is to try to persuade potential buyers that it is the next big thing to capitalize on the constant search for the next big cryptocurrency. As we have seen, however, only a select few cryptocurrencies can do this, and Big Eyes Coin (BIG) is a new player with that potential. Polkadot (DOT) and Theta Network (THETA) are two other cryptocurrencies that have achieved a lot of success and have the potential to keep the streak going but not as much as Big Eyes Coin (BIG).

MARKETS ・ 14 HOURS AGO