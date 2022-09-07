Read full article on original website
Related
zycrypto.com
Provide Fearless Concentrated Liquidity With Kamino Finance
Decentralized finance (DeFi) is a sector of finance that’s less than a decade old, and it’s picking up speed. Within the last two years, DeFi has erupted with growth and innovation from all over the ecosystem, and improvements are constantly being made to how decentralized applications (dApps) provide better and more capital-efficient services.
zycrypto.com
What Is NFT Minting and How to Mint Your First Non-Fungible Token?
If you’ve been reading about NFTs lately, you’ve probably seen the term “minting” more than a few times. Is it similar to mining? How exactly are NFTs minted? Those are just some of the questions we’ll explain in this article. Let’s start with the basics.
zycrypto.com
Big Eyes Coin Reshaping the Crypto industry as it aims to displace Polkadot and Theta Network
With every new cryptocurrency release, the goal is to try to persuade potential buyers that it is the next big thing to capitalize on the constant search for the next big cryptocurrency. As we have seen, however, only a select few cryptocurrencies can do this, and Big Eyes Coin (BIG) is a new player with that potential. Polkadot (DOT) and Theta Network (THETA) are two other cryptocurrencies that have achieved a lot of success and have the potential to keep the streak going but not as much as Big Eyes Coin (BIG).
South Africa’s increasing water stress requires urgent informed actions
Progress has been made since 2015 on a global scale in terms of increasing access to water of an acceptable quality and to sanitation services. But 2 billion people still lack safely managed drinking water and 3.6 billion people still lack safely managed sanitation. At a regional level, drinking water...
RELATED PEOPLE
Dow, Nasdaq Futures Move Higher; All Eyes On Inflation Data
U.S. stock futures traded higher in early pre-market trade on Tuesday after recording gains on Monday. The Dow Jones surged around 230 points, while the Nasdaq Composite jumped more than 150 points in the previous session. The NFIB small business optimism index for August is scheduled for release at 6:00...
zycrypto.com
Despite The Market Downturn, LBank Exchange Stands With The Crypto Community
The 12th most valuable Bitcoin trading platform, LBank, a leading cryptocurrency exchange, is at the forefront of the burgeoning cryptocurrency education industry. In August 2022, the LBank team hosted educational conferences worldwide. As the country’s interest in cryptocurrencies and blockchain technology grows, LBank has established itself as a leader in...
zycrypto.com
MicroStrategy To Purchase More Bitcoin From Proceeds Of A $500 Million Stock Sale
MicroStrategy, the largest publicly listed Bitcoin holding company in the world, plans to double down on its BTC purchases using proceeds from a $500 million sale of its stock. According to a Friday filing with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission, Microstrategy contracted two global investment firms, BTIG and Cowen,...
Comments / 0