Bessemer man shot, killed over weekend identified
A 29-year-old Bessemer man shot and killed over the weekend has been identified.
Fairfield man killed in shooting identified
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WIAT) — A 44-year-old man shot and killed in Birmingham on September 9 was identified Monday morning. According to the Jefferson County Coroner’s Office, Courtney Demond Hughley, of Fairfield, was shot during an assault on 3rd Avenue North around 9:21 p.m. Hughley was taken to UAB Hospital for treatment but later died from […]
21-year-old shot and killed in Birmingham identified
A 21-year-old that was shot and killed in Birmingham over the weekend was identified Monday morning.
Violent weekend leaves 5 men shot dead in 3 Jefferson County cities; victims identified
Another violent weekend left 5 men dead in unrelated shootings in three Jefferson County cities. The bloodshed began Friday night when a man was found shot to death on Birmingham’s northside. It ended late Sunday when another man was found dead just outside his vehicle after more than 20...
Alabama man killed in barrage of gunfire at bank ATM in ambush attack, police say
Police say an Alabama man was killed in an ambush Sunday as he was doing business at a bank ATM machine. Homewood police released photographs showing the suspect, who was wearing a facemask and riding in a Volvo SUV. The victim, Justin Jamond Hendrix, 34, of Birmingham, Alabama, was doing...
Tuscaloosa Police investigating rash of car break-in cases and guns stolen
TUSCALOOSA, Ala. (WIAT) — Police are issuing a warning to the public about locking their car doors and securing weapons. Deputy Chief Sebo Sanders says investigators are seeing a rise in car break-in cases. “Car break-ins are very serious, and it happens many times because people leave their cars unlocked. In the past month we’ve […]
Man arrested after allegedly killing stepfather in Walker County
WALKER COUNTY, Ala. (WIAT) — The Walker County Sheriff’s Office is investigating a shooting that left a man dead Saturday. According to officers, deputies arrived to a residence on Fall City Road in the Manchester community to find Roger Wolfe, 61, suffering from a gunshot wound. He was pronounced dead at the scene. Preliminary investigation […]
Family sought for 2 men found dead in Jefferson County earlier this month
Authorities are asking for the public’s help in finding family members for two men who died recently in Jefferson County. Their bodies are ready to be released for burial, but the Jefferson County Coroner’s Office has not been able to locate their relatives. Reginald Leshawn Green, a 47-year-old...
Female motorcycle passenger killed in crash in west Birmingham
A woman was killed when the motorcycle she was on wrecked during Sunday night’s rain. The Jefferson County Coroner’s Office on Monday identified the victim as Mariluz Perez Wilson. She was 51 and lived in Birmingham. The crash happened at 7:35 p.m. in the 2800 block of Wilson...
Argument turned shooting in Bessemer leaves 1 dead, another injured
BESSEMER, Ala. — One person has died and another is in critical condition after a shooting in Bessemer Monday afternoon. The Bessemer Police Department said the shooting happened at about 1:10 p.m. in the area of McNeil Park in the city's Pipe Shop community, where four people had been involved in an argument before shots were fired.
Gunfire next to west Birmingham park leaves 1 dead in city’s 3rd weekend homicide
Gunfire erupted just outside a Birmingham park late Sunday, leaving one man dead. Just after 11:30 p.m., Shot Spotter – the city’s gunfire detection system – indicated multiple shots fired near Rozelle Reynolds Park in the 6100 block of Avenue O in the Green Acres neighborhood. A...
1 dead, 1 injured in Bessemer shooting
BESSEMER, Ala. (WIAT) — Bessemer Police are investigating a homicide that occurred Sunday afternoon where two people were shot, leaving one injured and another dead. According to officers, four people were involved in an argument in the area of McNeil Park in Bessemer’s Pipe Shop community. Preliminary investigation shows the argument started over a child […]
Jasper man charged in shooting death of Walker County man
WALKER COUNTY, Ala. — A Walker County man was shot and killed Saturday morning near Jasper, authorities said. The Walker County Sheriff's Office said the shooting occurred at a home on Fall City Road and stemmed from a domestic dispute. The coroner's office identified the victim as 61-year-old Roger...
One person shot in Jones Valley
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - Birmingham Police are investigating after one person was shot in the Jones Valley area on September 11. This happened in the 2400 block of Carlos Avenue SW. Police say the victim suffered non-life-threatening injuries, and that a suspect is in custody. We will continue to update...
Suspect in custody after man shot in Birmingham
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WIAT) — Birmingham Police are investigating a shooting that occurred Sunday night. According to BPD, an adult male was shot in the 2400 block of Carlos Ave around 7:15 p.m. Their injuries are considered non life-threatening. A suspect is in custody. Stay with CBS 42 as this is a developing story.
One man killed, one injured after shooting in West Birmingham
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - Birmingham Police say they are investigating a homicide that happened in West Birmingham on September 11. This happened in the 5600 block of Avenue I just before 6 p.m. Police arrived on the scene and found two men suffering from gunshot wounds. One of the victims died on the scene, while another victim was taken to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.
56-year-old man killed in Jefferson County crash identified
SYLVAN SPRINGS, Ala. (WIAT) — Jefferson County Sheriff’s Office is investigating a single-vehicle crash that left a man dead Saturday night. According to JCSO, officers arrived to the 5700 block of Birmingport Road in Sylvan Springs around 6:34 p.m. Officers then found 56-year-old Woodrow Larrie Williams Jr. whose motorcycle had left the roadway and crashed. […]
State and Tuscaloosa Police Cite 70 Drivers in First Weekend Crackdown
State and local police worked together to issue 86 citations to 70 drivers during a two-day detail designed to reduce dangerous driving in the Tuscaloosa area. Stephanie Taylor, a spokeswoman for the Tuscaloosa Police Department, said the jointly conducted crackdown took place last weekend on September 2nd and 3rd and that more special details are expected in the next several months.
ALEA clocks driver at 131 mph during joint traffic detail with Tuscaloosa PD
TUSCALOOSA, Ala. (WBRC) - Alabama State Troopers said a driver was going 131 miles per hour in Tuscaloosa County when they tried to stop him during a joint traffic detail with Tuscaloosa Police. Troopers said they pursued the driver on n I359 southbound, where the speed limit is 65 mph....
29-year-old man celebrating his birthday killed in drive-by shooting in Birmingham’s Ensley community
A drive-by shooting in an Ensley neighborhood Sunday left a man dead on his 29th birthday. The homicide was one of two in Birmingham this weekend, and one of three countywide that took place on Sunday. The other Birmingham homicide took place Friday night. In today’s incident, the city’s gunfire...
