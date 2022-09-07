BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - Birmingham Police say they are investigating a homicide that happened in West Birmingham on September 11. This happened in the 5600 block of Avenue I just before 6 p.m. Police arrived on the scene and found two men suffering from gunshot wounds. One of the victims died on the scene, while another victim was taken to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

BIRMINGHAM, AL ・ 1 DAY AGO