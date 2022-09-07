ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Tuscaloosa, AL

CBS 42

Fairfield man killed in shooting identified

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WIAT) — A 44-year-old man shot and killed in Birmingham on September 9 was identified Monday morning. According to the Jefferson County Coroner’s Office, Courtney Demond Hughley, of Fairfield, was shot during an assault on 3rd Avenue North around 9:21 p.m. Hughley was taken to UAB Hospital for treatment but later died from […]
BIRMINGHAM, AL
CBS 42

Man arrested after allegedly killing stepfather in Walker County

WALKER COUNTY, Ala. (WIAT) — The Walker County Sheriff’s Office is investigating a shooting that left a man dead Saturday. According to officers, deputies arrived to a residence on Fall City Road in the Manchester community to find Roger Wolfe, 61, suffering from a gunshot wound. He was pronounced dead at the scene. Preliminary investigation […]
WALKER COUNTY, AL
wvtm13.com

Argument turned shooting in Bessemer leaves 1 dead, another injured

BESSEMER, Ala. — One person has died and another is in critical condition after a shooting in Bessemer Monday afternoon. The Bessemer Police Department said the shooting happened at about 1:10 p.m. in the area of McNeil Park in the city's Pipe Shop community, where four people had been involved in an argument before shots were fired.
BESSEMER, AL
CBS 42

1 dead, 1 injured in Bessemer shooting

BESSEMER, Ala. (WIAT) — Bessemer Police are investigating a homicide that occurred Sunday afternoon where two people were shot, leaving one injured and another dead. According to officers, four people were involved in an argument in the area of McNeil Park in Bessemer’s Pipe Shop community. Preliminary investigation shows the argument started over a child […]
BESSEMER, AL
wvtm13.com

Jasper man charged in shooting death of Walker County man

WALKER COUNTY, Ala. — A Walker County man was shot and killed Saturday morning near Jasper, authorities said. The Walker County Sheriff's Office said the shooting occurred at a home on Fall City Road and stemmed from a domestic dispute. The coroner's office identified the victim as 61-year-old Roger...
JASPER, AL
wbrc.com

One person shot in Jones Valley

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - Birmingham Police are investigating after one person was shot in the Jones Valley area on September 11. This happened in the 2400 block of Carlos Avenue SW. Police say the victim suffered non-life-threatening injuries, and that a suspect is in custody. We will continue to update...
BIRMINGHAM, AL
CBS 42

Suspect in custody after man shot in Birmingham

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WIAT) — Birmingham Police are investigating a shooting that occurred Sunday night. According to BPD, an adult male was shot in the 2400 block of Carlos Ave around 7:15 p.m. Their injuries are considered non life-threatening. A suspect is in custody. Stay with CBS 42 as this is a developing story.
BIRMINGHAM, AL
wbrc.com

One man killed, one injured after shooting in West Birmingham

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - Birmingham Police say they are investigating a homicide that happened in West Birmingham on September 11. This happened in the 5600 block of Avenue I just before 6 p.m. Police arrived on the scene and found two men suffering from gunshot wounds. One of the victims died on the scene, while another victim was taken to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.
BIRMINGHAM, AL
CBS 42

56-year-old man killed in Jefferson County crash identified

SYLVAN SPRINGS, Ala. (WIAT) — Jefferson County Sheriff’s Office is investigating a single-vehicle crash that left a man dead Saturday night. According to JCSO, officers arrived to the 5700 block of Birmingport Road in Sylvan Springs around 6:34 p.m. Officers then found 56-year-old Woodrow Larrie Williams Jr. whose motorcycle had left the roadway and crashed. […]
JEFFERSON COUNTY, AL
95.3 The Bear

State and Tuscaloosa Police Cite 70 Drivers in First Weekend Crackdown

State and local police worked together to issue 86 citations to 70 drivers during a two-day detail designed to reduce dangerous driving in the Tuscaloosa area. Stephanie Taylor, a spokeswoman for the Tuscaloosa Police Department, said the jointly conducted crackdown took place last weekend on September 2nd and 3rd and that more special details are expected in the next several months.
TUSCALOOSA, AL
