WKU Volleyball (9-1) swept the Austin Peay Governors (4-4) in the final three sets of the Holiday Inn – University Plaza Invitational Saturday afternoon at E.A Diddle Arena. The Hilitoppers dominated the Governors, claiming their sixth straight win of the season. The Hilopper offense totaled 49 kills, 45 assists and seven service aces. The Hiltopper defense was also formidable, blocking six Governor shots. WKU did a great job of returning Governor attacks with 43 digs in the afternoon.

CLARKSVILLE, TN ・ 1 DAY AGO