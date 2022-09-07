Josh Thomson and John McCarthy have lost respect for Khamzat Chimaev after failing to make weight. In the aftermath of the UFC 279 event, there has been a lot of talk about what is next for the winners and the losers. Prior to the event, it seemed that perhaps the outcomes would fit nicely in the grand scheme of the UFC divisional matchups, but after Khazmat Chimaev missed weight this got a bit blurry. Due to the missed weight, the three top fights on the card received shake-ups. Chimaev fought Kevin Holland, Tony Ferguson stepped to face Nate Diaz, and Li Jingliang fought Daniel Rodriguez. The missed weight by Chimaev really had a snowball effect on the card and left a bad taste in the mouths of many fans.

UFC ・ 19 HOURS AGO