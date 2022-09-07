ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Burleson, TX

Old Town Picture Show "Sing"

Old Town Burleson, in partnership with Frank Walters Foundation and Precision Dynamics, will host the 7th annual Old Town Picture Show series on Saturday nights in September. On Sept. 10, the movie will be "Sing". The Old Town Picture Shows are FREE community events that encourage people from all over Tarrant & Johnson Counties to gather here in Old Town and enjoy family-friendly movies on a giant screen. The movies start at sunset in the Mayor Vera Calvin Plaza. JOIN US!
Trash Bash

You can make a difference, and have a lot of fun doing it! Volunteers of all ages are invited to use the materials pickup at Warren Park between 8 - 9 a.m. to collect their trash bags and gloves before heading out to remove litter and debris from retail corridors, waterways, drainage channels, streets, parks, and other public areas. After cleanup is done, head back to Warren Park for pizza and a raffle prize drawing. Youth participants are enthusiastically welcomed but must have adult supervision. Come out, enjoy the camaraderie, and leave knowing you have made a difference!
