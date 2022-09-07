You can make a difference, and have a lot of fun doing it! Volunteers of all ages are invited to use the materials pickup at Warren Park between 8 - 9 a.m. to collect their trash bags and gloves before heading out to remove litter and debris from retail corridors, waterways, drainage channels, streets, parks, and other public areas. After cleanup is done, head back to Warren Park for pizza and a raffle prize drawing. Youth participants are enthusiastically welcomed but must have adult supervision. Come out, enjoy the camaraderie, and leave knowing you have made a difference!

BURLESON, TX ・ 2 DAYS AGO