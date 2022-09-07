Veterans on Parade, 10 a.m. Saturday Thousands expected to line streets of Marion It's not too late for local veterans and first responders to sign up

Read full article on original website
Related
bassmaster.com
High hopes for high water
Calculating ebb and flow — specifically, where and when fish will feed — dominates the tournament angler’s thoughts when competing on a tidal fishery. Everyone has their favorite stage and that’s typically defined by location. Some spots favor the falling water, while others excel during incoming cycles.
An Apple Fest in Illinois was named Most Fantastic in the Midwest
A website took a look at Apple Festivals across the midwest this fall and one in Illinois took the top spot on their list. Here is why you must travel to southern Illinois to experience a fantastic fall apple festival!. According to the travel website called travelawaits.com, the Murphysboro Apple...
westkentuckystar.com
Beshear appoints Paducah doctor to licensing board
Governor Andy Beshear appointed a Paducah doctor to the Kentucky Licensing Board for Specialists in Hearing Instruments. Dr. Anthony Milliano Sr owns Audiology & Hearing Center in Paducah. He is a doctor of audiology. Milliano will be joined on the board by Stephen Clark of Bowling Green, Teresa Somody from...
kbsi23.com
Cape Girardeau restaurant celebrates 25 years of business
CAPE GIRARDEAU, Mo. (KBSI) – Celebrations Restaurants just celebrated 25 years in business. Executive Chef DeWayne Schaaf has been at the restaurant 24 of the 25 years the restaurant has been in business. The Cape Girardeau Area Chamber of Commerce celebrated with Schaaf family and Celebrations on Wednesday, Sept....
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
southernillinoisnow.com
Two children checked for injuries following Rome Grade School bus accident
Two students on a Rome Grade School Bus headed home Wednesday afternoon were checked for injuries after a minor accident involving the bus and a truck with an oversized load. The incident occurred on the Dix-Irvington Road near the Krupp Road intersection southeast of Centralia. Rome Grade School Superintendent Stuart...
KFVS12
One person charged in Marion altercation involving gunfire
MARION, Ill. (KFVS) - The Marion Police Department (MPD) have arrested a suspect after getting reports of gunfire during an altercation in the early morning hours on Thursday, Sept. 8. According to MPD, David Jennings, 34, of Benton, Ill. was arrested and charged with aggravated battery. Officers say they discovered...
agupdate.com
Community goes through revival after population decline
BENTON, Ill. — This community is on the move. Following a long period of population and industrial decline, things are looking up for the Franklin County seat. “It takes years to get to the point where a city is stagnant,” said Mayor Fred Kondritz. “But we went on offense, and things started to change.”
southernillinoisnow.com
Police Beat for Saturday, September 10th, 2022
Centralia Police have arrested a 19-year-old Centralia man for reckless conduct, aggravated fleeing and eluding police, and reckless driving. Tahj Billberry of Hickory Ridge Court was taken to the Marion County Jail. A 20-year-old Higginsville, Missouri man has been returned to the Marion County Jail on an outstanding felony failure...
IN THIS ARTICLE
wfcnnews.com
One injured; one arrested following altercation at Marion bar
WILLIAMSON COUNTY - One person has been injured following an altercation early Thursday morning in Marion. Police arrested David Jennings, 34, of Benton, and he was later charged with aggravated battery. The incident occurred at the America's Best Value Inn and Heartland Sports Bar. Police say the injured party was...
KFVS12
Traffic stop briefly blocks Perryville Rd. in Cape Girardeau
CAPE GIRARDEAU, Mo. (KFVS) - A traffic stop with a large police presence blocked a portion of Perryville Road in Cape Girardeau during the morning commute on Thursday, September 8. The roadway was briefly blocked near Kiwanis Park and Cape Rock Drive around 7:30 a.m. According to the Cape Girardeau...
wfcnnews.com
Marion seeking developers for current City Hall building
MARION - The City of Marion is issuing a Request for Proposals (RFP) from developers or interested parties to purchase and develop the soon-to-be vacant City Hall building located at 1102 Tower Square Plaza. The building has served as Marion City Hall since 1993 and is approximately 16,000 square feet...
southernillinoisnow.com
Police Beat for Thursday, September 8th, 2022
Centralia Police have arrested a 46-year-old Centralia man on multiple charges. Kenneth Fair of East McCord is being held in the Marion County Jail for alleged domestic battery, criminal trespass to state supported land, criminal trespass to a residence and criminal damage to property. The Marion County Sheriff’s Department is...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
southernillinoisnow.com
Three Centralia schools locked down Thursday following two separate incidents
Centralia Police Lieutenant Steve Whritenour says three schools in Centralia went on lockdown Thursday following two separate incidents that ended up being unfounded. Centralia Junior High and BCMW Head Start in the former Field School Building went on lockdown around 11:40 Thursday morning after Centralia Police received a call from a residence in the 1200 block of South Lincoln that she saw a rifle sitting on her porch. When police arrived, there was no gun and no one around the porch. Whritenour says in an overabundance of caution, the Junior High which is three blocks away through a wooded area, and the Head Start building which is a little further away were placed on lockdown. Centralia Police searched the wooded area and around other area houses without finding anything. A neighbor who had watched police arrive at the home told them there had been no one else around the house. The lockdown was lifted about 45 minutes after it started.
cilfm.com
One dead after fiery Williamson County crash
HERRIN, Ill. (WJPF) – A 62-year-old man was killed in a fiery, single-vehicle crash in Williamson County. At about 1:15 a.m. Tuesday, the Williamson County Sheriff’s Office says a deputy on routine patrol near the Herrin Elementary School found the burning wreck with the driver trapped inside. The deputy broke the window, and with the help of other officers, pulled the man out of the wreckage. The 62-year-old was taken to a local hospital where he died of his injuries. His name has not been released.
republicmonitor.com
Perry County to consolidate voting precincts
Voters in western Perry County will utilize a new polling location beginning with the November 8 General Election. The Perry County Clerk and Election Authority is combining the precincts located in the St Marys township which include individuals who previously cast their ballots in Silver Lake or Yount. The new voting location, known as the Lake Perry Office, is the brown building located outside the entrance of the gated community. The address is 14901 Highway T.
wpsdlocal6.com
Dongola man burned on 65% of his body recovering after devastating house fire
DONGOLA, IL — On August 30, Cody Johnson's house caught on fire in an intense blaze. Johnson was working on a fuel-pump on his side-by-side when he saw a flame — and he says he really doesn't remember much after that. That devastating fire was caught on video...
KFVS12
M2.3 earthquake recorded near East Prairie, Mo.
Small earthquake reported in Franklin County, Ill. According to the USGS, a magnitude 2.2 earthquake registered .8 miles southwest of West City early Sunday evening. Project Paragould hosted a block party with a twist. Updated: Jul. 10, 2022 at 9:31 PM CDT. |. From Region 8 News - Saturday. Magnitude...
wrul.com
Curtiss Facing Attempted Murder Charges Following Shooting
Sean Adam Curtiss, 42 of Altamont is now facing attempted murder charges after he allegedly shot a former Carmi woman last month in rural Edwards County. Curtiss is being held in the White County Jail in Carmi for Edwards County. He has been formally charged with attempted murder and aggravated battery with a firearm, both Class-X felonies, aggravated discharge of a firearm, a Class-1 felony and being a felon in possession of a firearm with a prior conviction, a Class 2 felony. Curtiss is being held under a $1 million bond pending further court action. The shooting occurred on Sunday, August 21 in rural Edwards County. The victim has been identified as Malinda Williams. Ms. Williams was taken to the hospital in Mount Carmel and was later airlifted to Deaconess Hospital in Evansville for treatment of multiple gunshot wounds. Ms. Williams stated she received gunshot wounds to the leg, side and chest. If convicted Curtiss faces up to 30 years in prison. The case currently remains under investigation by Edwards County authorities and the Illinois State Police.
KFVS12
Franklin Co. school lock-down results in man’s arrest
FRANKLIN COUNTY, Ill. (KFVS) - A man was arrested by the Franklin County Sheriff’s Office after deputies received a 911 call from the Ewing Grade School. According to a release, 30-year-old Alan Cain, of Ewing, was arrested and charged with Felony Disorderly Conduct after deputies found him on school property during a lock-down.
wfcnnews.com
Objectors' petition filed against Williamson Co. State's Attorney
WILLIAMSON COUNTY - The Republican Party Chairman and Sheriff Elect of Williamson County has filed an objector’s petition challenging the eligibility of Democrat State’s Attorney candidate Marsha “Marcy” Cascio-Hale. Cascio-Hale is the acting State's Attorney following the resignation of Brandon Zanotti this year. Chairman Jeff Diederich...
Comments / 0