Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
THIS WEEKEND: In Laramie
Happy FriYAY everyone! Maybe it was the effects of the long weekend we had last week, but I was hit with one of those days where I just did not want to do anything. Or maybe because the weather was just hot. But anyway, the weekend is here again YAY! Here are some fun events for you to enjoy!
Laramie’s Weekly Recap [Sept 2 – 9]
What's with the weather this week from being record-breaking hot, to the sudden chilly "sweater weather" Friday. If you are planning on doing anything fun this weekend, make sure to check the weather and be prepared. Before that, here's a recap of all that has happened this past week. The...
capcity.news
Wyoming high school football scores (9/9/22)
CHEYENNE, Wyo. — Here’s a look at the high school football scores for this Friday night (unless otherwise noted) all across Wyoming. Local schools (in Laramie County) are in bold. CLASS 4A. Casper (Natrona County) 14, Cheyenne (Central) 10. Gillette (Campbell County) 31, Rock Springs 28. Cheyenne (East)...
Get Ready! Another Packed Weekend In Cheyenne
We made it to another weekend, thankfully, we had a short week. We really needed it. I can tell the extra sleep you got, you appreciated. That's what it's all about. You. And now we need to talk about how to keep you entertained this weekend. We have plenty of things to check out around town to keep us excited.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
topwirenews.com
In Wyoming, scene of infamous gay hate crime an unlikely LGBTQ haven – Health and Lifestyle News – Report by AFR
Nearly 25 years ago, the brutal murder of Matthew Shepard — a gay college student in Wyoming who was beaten, tied to a fence and left to die — shocked America. Today, the small city of Laramie — the scene of the infamous hate crime — has become an improbable refuge for sexual minorities in the ultra-conservative mountain state.
First Snow Accumulations Of Season Reported In Wyoming
The Riverton Office of the National Weather Service says the first accumulating snowfall of the fall/winter season of 2022 is falling in northern Wyoming. While snow may be falling in parts of the Cowboy State, much of Wyoming has been has been hit with unusually hot weather over the last few months and even earlier this week. Cheyenne this year recorded the hottest summer on record, according to the Cheyenne Office of the National Weather Service.
Get Ready, Cheyenne! September Is Filled With Events
We have made it past Labor Day weekend and we still have a lot to do as the calendar transitions from Summer into Fall this month. There really is something going on every week for the remainder of the month, from festivals to other fun outings, September is going to be one for the books.
oilcity.news
Sizzle to snow: Wyoming chills after record-breaking heatwave
CASPER, Wyo. — Much of Wyoming is cooling off as a days-long heatwave that shattered records finally comes to an end. According to the National Weather Service in Riverton, parts of western Wyoming are under a freeze warning for Friday night, with snow possible in the higher areas of the Bighorn Mountains.
RELATED PEOPLE
cowboystatedaily.com
Wyoming Heat Wave Continues But Will Finally Break On Friday
***For All Things Wyoming, Sign-Up For Our Daily Newsletter***. Wyoming meteorologist Don Day said that’s the question he has been getting constantly over the last week. There’s a reason for that. High temperature records have been shattered across the state from Casper to Cheyenne and Lander to Laramie.
Cheyenne Sees 4th Straight Day of Record-Breaking Heat
The ongoing heat wave continues to break records in Cheyenne. The mercury soared to a scorching 97 degrees on Wednesday, Sept. 7, not only smashing 1959's daily record high of 90 degrees but also setting a new September monthly record high, according to the National Weather Service. Record high temperatures...
HAPPENING TOMORROW: Robbie’s House Grand Opening
Robbie's House invites you to join them for their Grand Opening Thursday, September 8th. Stop by and take a tour, learn more about their mission, and get information on their upcoming open art workshops. The event will have an open art studio, for anyone who wants to get their hands dirty and do some clay work.
thecheyennepost.com
Elk Captured in Cheyenne
Laramie Region wildlife personnel relocated a two-year-old bull elk that somehow found itself in the center of town in Cheyenne on Sunday. The elk was discovered bedded down in the backyard of a private residence on Evans Avenue near Miller Elementary School. Wildlife biologists aren’t sure how the young bull...
IN THIS ARTICLE
Dunham Family Gift Supports University of Wyoming Student Teachers
The Dunham Family Fellows program was created thanks to the recent gift from Dave and Kelly Dunham to the University of Wyoming College of Education. The fellowship program aims to develop future teacher leaders for Wyoming, according to a release by the University of Wyoming. What is the Dunham Family...
[LOOK] Fire Smoke Blankets Cheyenne and Laramie Today
The sun rose a bright, scarlet red this morning. In a post early this a.m., the National Weather Service of Cheyenne described today's forecast as "it will seem like the sun is 'cooking' us from a close distance." If that doesn't;t seem foreboding enough, smoke poured over the horizon, carrying with it the burning scent of fires.
University of Wyoming is Closing the Union Parking Lot
The University of Wyoming is scheduled to begin the construction of new residence halls later this semester, according to a recent release by the university. This will necessitate the closure of parking areas east of the Wyoming Union, McWhinnie Hall, and Half Acre Recreation and Wellness Center. UW is preparing...
University of Wyoming Extension Releases New High-Altitude Cookbook
The University of Wyoming Extension recently released its new “High-Altitude Baking” cookbook, a collection of original elevation-adjusted and user-tested recipes ranging from cakes and cookies to scones, muffins, breads, and pizza. As someone from sea elevation, I did not know cooking and baking at high altitude require a...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
THIS WEEKEND: University of Wyoming Family Weekend
This Friday, 9th, to Sunday, the 11th, the University of Wyoming will host a "Family Weekend" event for students to enjoy with their families. Each year Family Weekend offers families an opportunity to share in the UW experience and spend time with their own special students. Parents, grandparents, siblings, and other family members of currently enrolled UW students are invited to visit the UW-Laramie campus for an event-packed, memory-making weekend!
capcity.news
Cheyenne to expect rainy weekend as Wyoming sees first snow of the season
CHEYENNE, Wyo. — With some parts of Wyoming seeing the first snow of the season, Cheyenne can look forward to some cooler weather this weekend, according to the National Weather Service in Cheyenne. There is a 20% chance of rain today, Sept. 9, after 3 p.m. The day will...
capcity.news
Laramie County Circuit Court arraignments (8/12/22)
CHEYENNE, Wyo. — Provided below are the defendants and charges from appearances in Laramie County Circuit Court. All persons cited are presumed innocent until convicted or pleading guilty. Official charges are subject to change by the Laramie County District Attorney’s Office. Initial Appearances:. Shaun Prough, 36 – Theft:...
CBS Sports
How to watch Wyoming vs. Northern Colorado: TV channel, NCAA Football live stream info, start time
Current Records: Northern Colorado 0-1; Wyoming 1-1 Last Season Records: Wyoming 7-6; Northern Colorado 3-8 The Wyoming Cowboys' homestand continues as they prepare to take on the Northern Colorado Bears at 4 p.m. ET Sept. 10 at Jonah Field at War Memorial Stadium. Wyoming should still be riding high after a win, while Northern Colorado will be looking to get back in the win column.
Laramie Live
Laramie, WY
2K+
Followers
10K+
Post
658K+
Views
ABOUT
Laramie Live delivers the latest local news, information and features for Laramie, Wyoming. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.
Comments / 0