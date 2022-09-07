Read full article on original website
Related
wksu.org
Jewett Park in Akron receives makeover from community
Community members are giving a park in Akron a major makeover this week. Jewett Park, in the city’s Middlebury neighborhood, is a recipient of an Akron Parks Challenge grant. Jewett Park had been neglected and underutilized for at least several decades before community members started working on a plan...
cleveland19.com
Akron church hosts forum on recent murders; mayor, police chief attending
AKRON, Ohio (WOIO) - Akron city leaders, including the police chief and mayor, will attend a forum Saturday afternoon to address recent murders in the area. The event is happening at 3 p.m. at Burning Bush Church, located at 131 S. High St. It’s open to the public. In...
everydayakron.com
Summit Metro Parks Restores Cuyahoga River Area of Concern with Akron Community Involvement
Summit Metro Parks invited me to their Valley View Area River Celebration on September 8. In the handful of years since they acquired the former golf course, what was once a monoculture devoid of plant and animal diversity is now a stunning natural sight. Visit Cascade Valley Metro Park. Valley...
Grandparents get in free at CLE zoo — here’s when
Grandparents can get into the Cleveland Metroparks Zoo free this Sunday. On Grandparents Day, grandparents can bring their grandchild to the zoo between 10 a.m. and 5 p.m. on Sunday, Sept. 11, and get free admission courtesy of MetroHealth.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Rubber City Jazz and Blues Festival returns with live performances
The City of Akron will be grooving this weekend as it continues to host the Rubber City Jazz and Blues Festival. The festival kicked off Thursday with Tommy Lehman at Blu Jazz downtown.
barbertonherald.com
Barberton wards to stay put
Barberton lost another 5.2% of its population between 2010 and 2020, according to the U.S. Census Bureau. The net result for Barberton City Council will be nil, though. Backed by about 100 pages of printed tables and charts, Council President Justin Greer introduced legislation at the Sept. 5 committee work session that will leave the city’s ward boundaries intact.
Police: Threats to bring AK-47 to Kent elementary
Kent schools were locked down Friday afternoon after an unknown caller threatened to bring an AK-47 to the elementary school. An unknown male called Walls Elementary School at about 2 p.m., according to a news release from the Kent Police Department, prompting "precautionary safety measures" at Walls and two other schools.
As needs of shelters soar, Props 4 Paws is ready to deliver in Northeast Ohio: Ready Pet GO!
SUMMIT COUNTY, Ohio — Kent State Airport is home to the university's accredited and honored aviation program, which produces the next generation of pilots and aeronautical specialists. But with so many emphasis on the science of soaring, you might not realize how staying grounded makes this program unique, too.
IN THIS ARTICLE
3 Kent schools evacuated after man threatens to bring AK-47 rifle to Walls Elementary
KENT, Ohio — The Kent Police Department says a threat made against Walls Elementary School on Friday caused the evacuation of three buildings in the district. According to a release from police, at approximately 2:00 pm, a man called Walls Elementary School and threatened to bring an AK-47 rifle to the school.
Apartment hunting: What does $1,050 a month get you in Greater Cleveland
CLEVELAND, Ohio - With a recent study showing the median asking price for rent in the Cleveland area now close to $1,050 a month, the question arises, what do you get for $1,050 a month in today’s market?. We took a look and found that it really does still...
Northeast Ohio Is Home to Four of the Top-Rated Haunted Houses in America for 2022
Spooky season is almost upon us
Family wanted: Akron animal shelter offers adoption deal
For those looking for a new Fido or Sassy to add to their family, the Summit County Animal Control is offering the "Fall in Love With Your New Pet" event.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
tallmadge-ohio.org
9/11 Remembrance on Tallmadge Circle
After the service, volunteers will begin lighting the candles. Please bring your own candle lighter if you plan to assist. Throughout the day and evening plan to visit the Circle to see the beautiful display in memory of those lives lost 20 years ago on 9/11. The candles will be removed on Monday, September 12 at 8 AM and assistance is needed that day as well.
wwnytv.com
Several students bitten by bats inside resident halls of Ohio college
CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO/Gray News) – Nearly a dozen students at the College of Wooster in Ohio have come into contact with bats inside the resident halls since the start of the semester, according to school officials. Some students have been bitten by the bats, WOIO reports. “I guess I...
Akron Leader Publications
Human chain marks overdose deaths
DOWNTOWN AKRON — The Summit Recovery Hub, a new recovery community organization, partnered with Summit County Public Health, the Alcohol, Drug Addiction and Mental Health Services Board and the Summit County Opiate & Addiction Task Force to mark Overdose Awareness Day, Aug. 31, at the All-American (Y-Bridge) by forming a “human chain” to represent the 246 individuals who lost their lives to a drug overdose in 2021. The human chain, with one part shown above, spanned from the bridge at Summa St. Thomas Hospital to Downtown Akron, according to event organizers. Another group of them is pictured at right. right Also on that day, various agencies distributed Narcan at several sites. Sept. 1 kicked off Recovery Month, with other events planned. For details, visit www.summitrco.org.
Cleveland Clinic to transform former Kmart into new Middleburg Heights health center
MIDDLEBURG HEIGHTS, Ohio -- An empty former Kmart at 17840 Bagley Road will be transformed into the Cleveland Clinic Middleburg Heights Family Health Center, with a targeted opening date of mid-summer 2023. Cleveland Clinic, Premier Development Partners and Middleburg Heights officials announced the project Wednesday (Sept. 7). The existing 93,000-square-foot...
Endangered NE Ohio teen seen with man at Atlanta airport
The Federal Bureau of Investigation has put out an alert for a missing and endangered teenager from Northeast Ohio.
1920 Cleveland Heights mansion asks $1.4M: House of the Week
CLEVELAND HEIGHTS, Ohio -- Designed by New York-based architect Linn Kinne in the early 20th century, the mansion at 3145 N. Park Blvd. has seen its share of history. The home was once owned by Case Western Reserve University, which used it as its president’s residence. “It has certainly...
8 students sickened after eating cannabis gummies
A local school district is investigating after they learned at least 8 students consumed cannabis gummies while at school.
4 Places To Get Burgers in the Akron Area
Are you in Akron and craving a delicious burger? If the answer is yes, you should visit these local establishments. Locals love the half-pound burgers at this family-owned establishment. Customer recommendations include the everything burger (topped with lettuce, tomato, onion, and pickles) and mushroom burger (which has sauteed mushrooms, onions, and melted swiss cheese). If you want something extra decadent, check out their ranchero burger, which is topped with bacon, onion rings, and a tangy BBQ sauce.
Comments / 1